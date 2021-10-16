 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/16
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/16

  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LINCOLN CHRISITAN INVITATIONAL

Aquinas def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-17

Auburn def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-17

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln Christian def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City, 25-2, 25-6

Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-15

1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 15-9

3rd: Lincoln Christian def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5

Bellevue West def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 8-25, 15-10

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 31-29, 25-16

1st: Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14

Aurora def. Schuyler 25-14, 25-6

Aurora def. Adams Central 25-15, 25-22

Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19

Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19

Cross County def. East Butler 25-8, 25-20

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-22

DC West def. Raymond Central, 26-28, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-14

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20

Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-23, 5-25, 25-21

Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22

Howells-Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Humphrey SF def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-23

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-22

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24

Lutheran Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7

Lutheran Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10

Lutheran Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-19

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-23

Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25

Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13

Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14

Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-9

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-13

Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-11

South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7

South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19

Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20

Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11

Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Wausa def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13

Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-13

Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3

Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20

Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12

Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8

York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23

York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9

CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL

Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-10

Centennial def. Milford, 25-22, 26-24

Fairbury def. Wood River, 25-16, 25-14

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-20

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-23

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-10

Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12

7th: Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

5th: Wood River def. Milford, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23

3rd: Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

1st: Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, East Butler 0: Shyanne Anderson had seven aces, 13 assists and eight digs for the Cougars. Bren Lemburg led the team in kills with five.

High school volleyball logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News