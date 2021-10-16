Prep volleyball scores, 10/16

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LINCOLN CHRISITAN INVITATIONAL
Aquinas def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-17
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-17
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln Christian def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City, 25-2, 25-6
Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-15
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 15-9
3rd: Lincoln Christian def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5
Bellevue West def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 8-25, 15-10
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 31-29, 25-16
1st: Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14
Aurora def. Schuyler 25-14, 25-6
Aurora def. Adams Central 25-15, 25-22
Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19
Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19
Cross County def. East Butler 25-8, 25-20
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-22
DC West def. Raymond Central, 26-28, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-14
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-23, 5-25, 25-21
Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22
Howells-Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Humphrey SF def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-23
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-22
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24
Lutheran Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7
Lutheran Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10
Lutheran Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20
Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-23
Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25
Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13
Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14
Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-9
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-13
Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-11
South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7
South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19
Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11
Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Wausa def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13
Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-13
Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3
Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20
Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8
York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9
CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL
Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-10
Centennial def. Milford, 25-22, 26-24
Fairbury def. Wood River, 25-16, 25-14
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-20
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-23
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-10
Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12
7th: Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23
5th: Wood River def. Milford, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
3rd: Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
1st: Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, East Butler 0: Shyanne Anderson had seven aces, 13 assists and eight digs for the Cougars. Bren Lemburg led the team in kills with five.