Prep volleyball scores, 10/15

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-7
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITE
Auburn def. Northwest, 25-12, 25-23
Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-14, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City 25-11, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Northwest, 25-5, 25-11
Wahoo def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-15
Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-5
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-13
People are also reading…
Lincoln East def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 16-25, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 28-26, 25-23
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-17, 25-20
Millard North def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-8, 25-17
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Aurora, 28-26, 22-25, 25-11
Ainsworth def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-11
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-15
Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-6
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15
Aurora def. York, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-20
Bancroft-Rosalie def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 26-24
Bayard def. Banner County, 25-5, 25-7
Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 25-15
Bayard def. Leyton, 25-19, 25-18
BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-9
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-12
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-14
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-15
Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 29-27, 25-13
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-12
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-21
Centura def. Superior, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-10
Chadron def. Valentine, 22-24, 25-16, 25-11
Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-15
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-7
Clarkson/Leigh def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-12
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 15-9
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17
Cozad def. Gordon-Rushville, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-13, 26-24
Crete def. Lexington, 22-25, 25-10, 25-21
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-14
Cross County def. East Butler, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18
David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
DC West def. Logan View/SS, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22
Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-21
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-20
Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-18
East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25
Edgemont, S.D. def. Sioux County, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17
Exeter-Milligan def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-12
Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20
Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13
Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-C-C, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-11
Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 19-25, 25-17, 25-20
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-22, 10-25, 27-25
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-15, 25-19
Hershey def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-15
Homer def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15
Homer def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-17
Humphrey SF def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Humphrey SF def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Hyannis def. Sandhills Valley, 27-25, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Sidney, 25-22, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23
Lexington def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-15
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-16
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20
Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9
Lutheran Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-18
Madison def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18
Madison def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-16
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-17
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Howells-Dodge, 25-10, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-13
Omaha Central def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-12
Omaha Christian def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-9
Omaha Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-14, 25-21
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Roncalli, 27-25, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-10, 21-25, 25-23
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23
Omaha South def. Omaha North, 26-24, 25-18
Pender def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-21, 27-25
Plainview def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-20
Plainview def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-13
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-21, 25-11
Seward def. Adams Central, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16
Seward def. GI Northwest, 25-23, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-22, 25-16
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-5
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-13
Sidney def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-21
Silver Lake def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-20
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-8
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
Stanton def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Sutton def. David City, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16
Sutton def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-15
Twin Loup def. Brady, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-16
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23
Winside def. Osmond, 25-7, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 26-24, 25-17
Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-22
York def. GI Northwest, 25-21, 25-1
Yutan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20