agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/15

  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-7

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITE

Auburn def. Northwest, 25-12, 25-23

Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-14, 25-16 

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City 25-11, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Northwest, 25-5, 25-11

Wahoo def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-15

Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-5

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-13

Lincoln East def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 16-25, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 28-26, 25-23

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-17, 25-20

Millard North def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-8, 25-17

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Aurora, 28-26, 22-25, 25-11

Ainsworth def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-11

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-15

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-6

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15

Aurora def. York, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-20

Bancroft-Rosalie def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 26-24

Bayard def. Banner County, 25-5, 25-7

Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 25-15

Bayard def. Leyton, 25-19, 25-18

BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-9

Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-12

Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-14

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-15

Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 29-27, 25-13

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-12

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-21

Centura def. Superior, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-10

Chadron def. Valentine, 22-24, 25-16, 25-11

Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-15

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-7

Clarkson/Leigh def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-12

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 15-9

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17

Cozad def. Gordon-Rushville, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-13, 26-24

Crete def. Lexington, 22-25, 25-10, 25-21

Crete def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-14

Cross County def. East Butler, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18

David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

DC West def. Logan View/SS, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22

Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-21

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-20

Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-18

East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25

Edgemont, S.D. def. Sioux County, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

Exeter-Milligan def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20

Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13

Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-C-C, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-11

Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 19-25, 25-17, 25-20

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-22, 10-25, 27-25

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-15, 25-19

Hershey def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-15

Homer def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15

Homer def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-17

Humphrey SF def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Humphrey SF def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Hyannis def. Sandhills Valley, 27-25, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Sidney, 25-22, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23

Lexington def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-15

Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-16

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20

Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9

Lutheran Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-18

Madison def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18

Madison def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-16

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-17

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11

North Bend Central def. Howells-Dodge, 25-10, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-13

Omaha Central def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-12

Omaha Christian def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-9

Omaha Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-14, 25-21

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Roncalli, 27-25, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-10, 21-25, 25-23

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23

Omaha South def. Omaha North, 26-24, 25-18

Pender def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-21, 27-25

Plainview def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-20 

Plainview def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-13

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-21, 25-11

Seward def. Adams Central, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16

Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16

Seward def. GI Northwest, 25-23, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-22, 25-16

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-5

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-13

Sidney def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-21

Silver Lake def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-20

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-8

South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

Stanton def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Sutton def. David City, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16

Sutton def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-15

Twin Loup def. Brady, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-16

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23

Winside def. Osmond, 25-7, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 26-24, 25-17

Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-22

York def. GI Northwest, 25-21, 25-1

Yutan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20

 

