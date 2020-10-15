 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/15
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/15

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East def. Millard South 25-19, 25-21

Lincoln North Star at Bellevue East

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High 26-16, 25-12, 25-22

Lincoln Southeast at Fremont, ccd.

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

College View vs. TBA

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma at Southern Valley

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-23, 25-22

Aquinas Catholic at David City

Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Concordia

Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

Bishop Neumann at Columbus Scotus

Bloomfield at Creighton

Blue Hill at Deshler, ppd.

Blue Hill at Harvard

Boone Central at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic

Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10

CB Abraham Lincoln, IA at Lincoln East

CB Abraham Lincoln, IA at Millard South

Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-22

Centura def. Wood River, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Columbus at Norfolk

Cross County def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

David City def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-23

Deshler at Harvard, ppd.

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross, 25-15, 25-14

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23

Exeter-Milligan def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Fullerton def. Central Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-23

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Hastings SC def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11

Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12

High Plains Community at BDS

High Plains Community at Lawrence-Nelson

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Lexington def. Crete, 25-21, 25-9

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-20

Malcolm def. Mead, 25-9, 25-21, 28-30, 25-20

McCook at North Platte

McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Minden at Alma

Minden at Southern Valley

Neligh-Oakdale at Norfolk Catholic

Northwest def. Seward, 26-24, 25-20

Norris def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Gross Catholic at Nebraska City

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21

O'Neill at Neligh-Oakdale

O'Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 26-24

Paxton def. Minatare, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-11

Pierce def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-16

Ponca at Hartington-Newcastle

Ponca at Walthill

Scottsbluff at Gering

Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8

St. Mary's at Summerland

Thayer Central at Superior, ppd.

Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10

Wakefield at Tri County Northeast

Waverly def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Wayne at Battle Creek

Winside at Niobrara/Verdigre

Wynot at Wausa

York def. Seward, 25-17, 25-23

HIGHLIGHTS

Fillmore Central 3, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Lexi Theis had 16 kills for the Panthers. Jordan Broman had 25 digs and Bella Lichti had 30 set assists.

Lincoln East 2, Millard South 0:

Malcolm 3, Mead 1: Kiley Elkins had 23 kills for Malcolm. Kaitlyn Dostal had 11 kills and Gracie Burwell had eight kills.

Pius X 3, Lincoln High 0:

Wahoo 3, Plattsmouth 0:

Waverly 3, Omaha Westside 0

York 2, Seward 0:

