Prep volleyball scores, 10/15

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East def. Millard South 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln North Star at Bellevue East
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High 26-16, 25-12, 25-22
Lincoln Southeast at Fremont, ccd.
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
College View vs. TBA
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma at Southern Valley
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13
Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-23, 25-22
Aquinas Catholic at David City
Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Concordia
Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4
BDS at Lawrence-Nelson
Bishop Neumann at Columbus Scotus
Bloomfield at Creighton
Blue Hill at Deshler, ppd.
Blue Hill at Harvard
Boone Central at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14
Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic
Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10
CB Abraham Lincoln, IA at Lincoln East
CB Abraham Lincoln, IA at Millard South
Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-22
Centura def. Wood River, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Columbus at Norfolk
Cross County def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
David City def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-23
Deshler at Harvard, ppd.
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross, 25-15, 25-14
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23
Exeter-Milligan def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Fullerton def. Central Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-23
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Hastings SC def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11
Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12
High Plains Community at BDS
High Plains Community at Lawrence-Nelson
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Lexington def. Crete, 25-21, 25-9
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-20
Malcolm def. Mead, 25-9, 25-21, 28-30, 25-20
McCook at North Platte
McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
Minden at Alma
Minden at Southern Valley
Neligh-Oakdale at Norfolk Catholic
Northwest def. Seward, 26-24, 25-20
Norris def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Gross Catholic at Nebraska City
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21
O'Neill at Neligh-Oakdale
O'Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 26-24
Paxton def. Minatare, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-11
Pierce def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-16
Ponca at Hartington-Newcastle
Ponca at Walthill
Scottsbluff at Gering
Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8
St. Mary's at Summerland
Thayer Central at Superior, ppd.
Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10
Wakefield at Tri County Northeast
Waverly def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Wayne at Battle Creek
Winside at Niobrara/Verdigre
Wynot at Wausa
York def. Seward, 25-17, 25-23
HIGHLIGHTS
Fillmore Central 3, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Lexi Theis had 16 kills for the Panthers. Jordan Broman had 25 digs and Bella Lichti had 30 set assists.
Lincoln East 2, Millard South 0:
Malcolm 3, Mead 1: Kiley Elkins had 23 kills for Malcolm. Kaitlyn Dostal had 11 kills and Gracie Burwell had eight kills.
Pius X 3, Lincoln High 0:
Wahoo 3, Plattsmouth 0:
Waverly 3, Omaha Westside 0
York 2, Seward 0:
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!