Prep volleyball scores, 10/14
Prep volleyball scores, 10/14

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Parkview Christian

Fremont at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High at Norfolk

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

OTHER SCHOOLS

Battle Creek at O'Neill

Blair at Omaha Mercy

Blue Hill at Lawrence-Nelson

Boyd County at North Central

BRLD at North Bend Central

Burwell at CWC

Chase County at Kimball

Columbus Lakeview at Lutheran Northeast

Diller-Odell def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Dundy County Stratton at Perkins County

Elkhorn South at Gretna

Fullerton def. Boone Central, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8

Garden County at Paxton

GICC at Columbus Scotus

Guardian Angels CC at Pierce

Hartington CC at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Heartland at David City

Hemingford at Bayard

High Plains at Exeter-Milligan

Madison at Winnebago

Maywood-Hayes Center at Sutherland

Medicine Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26

Minden at Cozad

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan

Omaha Marian at Bellevue West

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross

Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4

Ord def. Centura, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista at Bellevue East

Pender at Homer

Plattsmouth at Platteview

Ponca at Wakefield

Ralston at Beatrice

Sandy Creek at Superior

Sidney at Chadron

Summerland at Elkhorn Valley

Twin River at Stanton

Valentine at Todd County, SD

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Wausa vs. Crofton

Waverly at Omaha Duchesne

Wisner-Pilger at Tekamah-Herman

ADAMS CENTRAL TRIANGULAR

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15

Fillmore Central vs Adams Central

BROKEN BOW TRIANGULAR

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11

Ainsworth vs. McCook

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18

CAMBRIDGE TRIANGULAR

Hitchcock County at Cambridge

Southwest at Cambridge

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18

CENTRAL VALLEY TRIANGULAR

Heartland Lutheran at Central Valley

St. Edward at Central Valley

St. Edward vs. Heartland Lutheran

CROSS COUNTY TRIANGULAR

Hampton at Cross County

Hampton vs. Shelton

Shelton at Cross County

DESHLER TRIANGULAR

Franklin at Deshler

Franklin vs. Silver Lake

Silver Lake at Deshler

DORCHESTER TRIANGULAR

BDS at Dorchester

BDS vs. McCool Junction

McCool Junction at Dorchester

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Thursday's games

1st: Malcolm vs. Mead, 6 p.m.

3rd: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City, 6 p.m.

ELGIN/PJ TRIANGULAR

Elgin/PJ def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13

Elgin/PJ def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-13

Neligh-Oakdale vs. Riverside

HAY SPRINGS TRIANGULAR

Hyannis at Hay Springs

Morrill at Hay Springs

Morrill vs. Hyannis

OMAHA NATION TRIANGULAR

Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12

Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler

East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9

PALMER TRIANGULAR

Elba at Palmer

Humphrey SF def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-15

Humphrey SF vs. Elba

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Sterling def. Lourdes CC, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15

PLAINVIEW TRIANGULAR

Randolph at Plainview

Wynot at Plainview

Wynot vs. Randolph

SEWARD TRIANGULAR

Crete vs. Milford

Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11

Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24

SHELBY/RISING CITY TRIANGULAR

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21

Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20

Osceola at Shelby/Rising City

TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR

Hartington-Newcastle at Tri County Northeast

Winside at Tri County Northeast

Winside vs. Hartington-Newcastle

High school volleyball logo 2014
