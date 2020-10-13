Prep volleyball scores, 10/14

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Parkview Christian
Fremont at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High at Norfolk
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Battle Creek at O'Neill
Blair at Omaha Mercy
Blue Hill at Lawrence-Nelson
Boyd County at North Central
BRLD at North Bend Central
Burwell at CWC
Chase County at Kimball
Columbus Lakeview at Lutheran Northeast
Diller-Odell def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Dundy County Stratton at Perkins County
Elkhorn South at Gretna
Fullerton def. Boone Central, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8
Garden County at Paxton
GICC at Columbus Scotus
Guardian Angels CC at Pierce
Hartington CC at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Heartland at David City
Hemingford at Bayard
High Plains at Exeter-Milligan
Madison at Winnebago
Maywood-Hayes Center at Sutherland
Medicine Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26
Minden at Cozad
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann
Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan
Omaha Marian at Bellevue West
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross
Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4
Ord def. Centura, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista at Bellevue East
Pender at Homer
Plattsmouth at Platteview
Ponca at Wakefield
Ralston at Beatrice
Sandy Creek at Superior
Sidney at Chadron
Summerland at Elkhorn Valley
Twin River at Stanton
Valentine at Todd County, SD
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11
Wausa vs. Crofton
Waverly at Omaha Duchesne
Wisner-Pilger at Tekamah-Herman
ADAMS CENTRAL TRIANGULAR
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15
Fillmore Central vs Adams Central
BROKEN BOW TRIANGULAR
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11
Ainsworth vs. McCook
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18
CAMBRIDGE TRIANGULAR
Hitchcock County at Cambridge
Southwest at Cambridge
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18
CENTRAL VALLEY TRIANGULAR
Heartland Lutheran at Central Valley
St. Edward at Central Valley
St. Edward vs. Heartland Lutheran
CROSS COUNTY TRIANGULAR
Hampton at Cross County
Hampton vs. Shelton
Shelton at Cross County
DESHLER TRIANGULAR
Franklin at Deshler
Franklin vs. Silver Lake
Silver Lake at Deshler
DORCHESTER TRIANGULAR
BDS at Dorchester
BDS vs. McCool Junction
McCool Junction at Dorchester
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
Thursday's games
1st: Malcolm vs. Mead, 6 p.m.
3rd: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City, 6 p.m.
ELGIN/PJ TRIANGULAR
Elgin/PJ def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13
Elgin/PJ def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-13
Neligh-Oakdale vs. Riverside
HAY SPRINGS TRIANGULAR
Hyannis at Hay Springs
Morrill at Hay Springs
Morrill vs. Hyannis
OMAHA NATION TRIANGULAR
Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12
Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler
East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9
PALMER TRIANGULAR
Elba at Palmer
Humphrey SF def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-15
Humphrey SF vs. Elba
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Sterling def. Lourdes CC, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15
PLAINVIEW TRIANGULAR
Randolph at Plainview
Wynot at Plainview
Wynot vs. Randolph
SEWARD TRIANGULAR
Crete vs. Milford
Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11
Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24
SHELBY/RISING CITY TRIANGULAR
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21
Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20
Osceola at Shelby/Rising City
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
Hartington-Newcastle at Tri County Northeast
Winside at Tri County Northeast
Winside vs. Hartington-Newcastle
