Prep volleyball scores, 10/12

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont 25-13, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16
Norfolk at Lincoln High
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Centennial 25-18, 25-20
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central 25-11, 25-3
Ainsworth def. McCook 25-9, 25-22
Broken Bow def. McCook 25-14, 25-23
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 25-13, 25-11
Cambridge def. Southwest 12-25, 25-20, 25-23
Central Valley def. St. Edward 25-10, 25-13
Centura def. Ord 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Chase County def. Kimball 25-11, 25-13, 25-9
Creek Valley def. Peetz, CO, fft.
Creighton def. Bloomfield 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Crete def. Milford 25-18, 26-24
DC West def. Ashland-Greenwood 25-11, 27-25, 25-17
Deshler def. Franklin 25-21, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside 25-15, 25-23
Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Freeman def. Johnson County Central 20-25, 25-13, 25-14
Humphrey SF def. Elba 25-8, 25-10
Humphrey SF def. Palmer 25-9, 25-6
Hyannis def. Hay Springs 25-22, 25-13
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
Mead def. Palmyra 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Norris def. Elkhorn North 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14
St. Edward def. Heartland Lutheran 25-19, 25-20
St. Edward def. Central Valley 25-19, 25-12
Shelby-Rising City def. Osceola 25-22, 24-26, 25-16
Shelton def. Cross County 18-25, 25-14, 25-20
Southwest def. Hitchcock County 25-16, 25-16
Stanton def. Twin River 25-12, 25-13, 25-10
Syracuse def. Louisville 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, fft.
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Aquinas 0: The Warriors dominated all night long, getting a match-high 15 kills from Abby Wachal with teammate Katelynn Oxley having eight kills along with four blocks. Keri Leimbach led the defense with 17 digs and three ace serves.
Norris 3, Elkhorn North 1: Norris' Ella Waters had a match-high 28 kills while teammate Sydney Jelinek chipped in 10.