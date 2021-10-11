Prep volleyball scores, 10/11

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-16
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-21
Crofton def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-8
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 27-25, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Northwest, 25-23, 16-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16
Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-11
Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15
Garden County def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
Johnson Co. Central def. Weeping Water, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-16
Lourdes CC def. HTRS, 25-16, 25-18
Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Mead def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-17
Palmyra def. Falls City, 29-27, 25-11, 25-22
Ravenna def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 9-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11
S-E-M def. Axtell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Southern def. Pawnee City, 27-25, 29-27
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-7, 25-9, 25-14
Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-11
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 26-24
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17