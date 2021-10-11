 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/11
agate

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-16

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-21

Crofton def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-8

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 27-25, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Elkhorn def. Northwest, 25-23, 16-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16

Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-11

Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15

Garden County def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

Johnson Co. Central def. Weeping Water, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-16

Lourdes CC def. HTRS, 25-16, 25-18

Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

Mead def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-17

Palmyra def. Falls City, 29-27, 25-11, 25-22

Ravenna def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 9-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11

S-E-M def. Axtell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

Southern def. Pawnee City, 27-25, 29-27

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-7, 25-9, 25-14

Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-11

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 26-24

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17

