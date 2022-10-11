 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/11

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 29-31, 25-19, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Schuyler def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-22

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-8

Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18

Amherst def. S-E-M, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

BDS def. Dorchester, 25-8, 25-14

BDS def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23

Cambride def. Hitchcock County, 25-8, 25-14

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-19

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-13

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15

Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24

Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20

David City def. Heartland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

DC West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12

Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19

Elkhorn def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23

Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-23

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23

Gering def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

GICC def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20

Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-11

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-14

High Plains def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18

HTRS def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Humphrey SF def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6

Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20

Leyton def. South Platte, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Meridian def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-11

Meridian def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-18, 25-13

Milford def. Crete, 25-18, 25-23

Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22

Omaha Duchesne def. Waverly, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14

Omaha South def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-10

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-9

Palmyra def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16

Pender def. Homer, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-15

Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19

Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12

Seward def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14

Seward def. Milford, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23

Shelton def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-12]

Shelton def. Hampton, 25-2, 25-10

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-9

St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-7, 25-11, 26-24

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-11, 29-27

Wallace def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-22

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-13

West Holt def. Stuart, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16

Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24

Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9

HIGHLIGHTS 

Columbus 3, Lincoln High 1: Nicole Haywood led the Links in kills with 12. Faith Vaneck contributed 19 digs and Holly Stoebner had 30 assists. 

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Lanie Brott led the way in the Thunderbolts win with 16 kills. Adison Markowski had 40 assists and Faith Venable had three blocks. 

Lincoln Southwest 3, Freemont 0: Brinly Christensen led the Silver Hawks in kills with 11, and Alexa Gobel added 10. Malayah Long had three blocks. 

Schuyler 3, Lincoln Northwest 0: Charlotte Coughlin had a strong day for the Falcons, recording four aces and 14 digs. Gabi Kerr led the defense with three blocks. 

