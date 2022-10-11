Prep volleyball scores, 10/11

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 29-31, 25-19, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Schuyler def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-22
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-8
Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18
Amherst def. S-E-M, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10
BDS def. Dorchester, 25-8, 25-14
BDS def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23
Cambride def. Hitchcock County, 25-8, 25-14
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-19
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-13
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15
Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20
David City def. Heartland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
DC West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12
Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-23
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23
Gering def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
GICC def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20
Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-11
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-14
High Plains def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18
HTRS def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Humphrey SF def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6
Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19
Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20
Leyton def. South Platte, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-11
Meridian def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-18, 25-13
Milford def. Crete, 25-18, 25-23
Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
Omaha Duchesne def. Waverly, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14
Omaha South def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-10
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-9
Palmyra def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16
Pender def. Homer, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-15
Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19
Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19
Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12
Seward def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14
Seward def. Milford, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23
Shelton def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-12]
Shelton def. Hampton, 25-2, 25-10
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-9
St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-7, 25-11, 26-24
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-11, 29-27
Wallace def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-22
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-13
West Holt def. Stuart, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16
Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24
Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 3, Lincoln High 1: Nicole Haywood led the Links in kills with 12. Faith Vaneck contributed 19 digs and Holly Stoebner had 30 assists.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Lanie Brott led the way in the Thunderbolts win with 16 kills. Adison Markowski had 40 assists and Faith Venable had three blocks.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Freemont 0: Brinly Christensen led the Silver Hawks in kills with 11, and Alexa Gobel added 10. Malayah Long had three blocks.
Schuyler 3, Lincoln Northwest 0: Charlotte Coughlin had a strong day for the Falcons, recording four aces and 14 digs. Gabi Kerr led the defense with three blocks.