Prep volleyball scores, 10/10
Prep volleyball scores, 10/10

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-9, 25-12

Elba def. Parkview Christian, 19-25, 25-21, 25-12

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Archbishop Bergan def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 25-13

Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21 

Grand Island CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas 25-10, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC, 28-26, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Concordia, 25-16, 25-12

1st: Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island CC, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17

3rd: Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-20, 25-16

LINCOLN HIGH INVITATIONAL

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-20

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 27-25

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-14

SKYHAWK INVITE

Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-19, 25-15

Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 25-23, 25-13

Omaha Skutt def. Valley, Ia., 25-22, 25-20

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista South def. St. Teresa's Academy, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Papillion-La Vista South def. Valley, 25-20, 25-23

St. Teresa's Academy def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14 

Valley def. Lincoln East 25-19, 14-25, 25-19

Valley def. St. Teresa's Academy, 25-18, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 25-13

Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13

Arlington def. Logan View/SS, 25-17, 25-22

Beatrice def. Platteview, 25-19, 27-29, 25-17

Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-14

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-10, 25-22

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-8, 25-9

CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Twin River vs. Humphrey/LHF

Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-17, 26-24

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-12

Gering def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-20

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-23

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County, 25-21, 27-25

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19

Hershey vs. Maxwell

Hershey vs. North Platte SP

Howells-Dodge def. Humphrey/LHF, 29-27, 25-21

Howells-Dodge def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-6

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-17

Norfolk Catholic def. DC West, 25-20, 25-17

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-20

Norris def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-16

Norris def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-19

North Platte SP vs. Maxwell

O'Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19

Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-10, 25-18

Sidney def. Gering, 25-23, 25-18

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-12

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-11

St. Joseph Christian def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-12

St. Joseph Christian def. Falls City, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19

St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-15

Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-19

Tri County def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19

Twin River vs. Humphrey/LHF

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-8, 25-15

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-18

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-13

Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

Waverly def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20

High school volleyball logo 2014
