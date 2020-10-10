Prep volleyball scores, 10/10

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-9, 25-12
Elba def. Parkview Christian, 19-25, 25-21, 25-12
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Archbishop Bergan def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 25-13
Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21
Grand Island CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas 25-10, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC, 28-26, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Concordia, 25-16, 25-12
1st: Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island CC, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17
3rd: Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-20, 25-16
LINCOLN HIGH INVITATIONAL
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-20
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 27-25
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-14
SKYHAWK INVITE
Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-19, 25-15
Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 25-23, 25-13
Omaha Skutt def. Valley, Ia., 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista South def. St. Teresa's Academy, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Papillion-La Vista South def. Valley, 25-20, 25-23
St. Teresa's Academy def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14
Valley def. Lincoln East 25-19, 14-25, 25-19
Valley def. St. Teresa's Academy, 25-18, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 25-13
Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13
Arlington def. Logan View/SS, 25-17, 25-22
Beatrice def. Platteview, 25-19, 27-29, 25-17
Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-14
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-10, 25-22
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-8, 25-9
CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Twin River vs. Humphrey/LHF
Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-17, 26-24
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-12
Gering def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-20
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-23
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County, 25-21, 27-25
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19
Hershey vs. Maxwell
Hershey vs. North Platte SP
Howells-Dodge def. Humphrey/LHF, 29-27, 25-21
Howells-Dodge def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-6
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. DC West, 25-20, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-20
Norris def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-16
Norris def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-19
North Platte SP vs. Maxwell
O'Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19
Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-10, 25-18
Sidney def. Gering, 25-23, 25-18
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-12
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-11
St. Joseph Christian def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-12
St. Joseph Christian def. Falls City, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-15
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-19
Tri County def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19
Twin River vs. Humphrey/LHF
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-8, 25-15
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-18
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-13
Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15
Waverly def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!