Prep volleyball scores, 10/10

CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 17-25, 25-18
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-11
Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-15
Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-11, 25-19
Conestoga def. Louisville, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8
Crofton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-21
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-26, 15-10
Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17
Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6
Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-14
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-7, 25-6
Pawnee City def. Falls City SH, 26-24, 5-25, 25-23
Pawnee City def. Tri County, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
S-E-M def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12
