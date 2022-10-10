 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/10

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 17-25, 25-18

Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-11

Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-15

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-11, 25-19

Conestoga def. Louisville, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8

Crofton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-21

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-26, 15-10

Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17

Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6

Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-14

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-7, 25-6

Pawnee City def. Falls City SH, 26-24, 5-25, 25-23

Pawnee City def. Tri County, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

S-E-M def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12

