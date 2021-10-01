Prep volleyball scores, 10/1

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast
Millard South vs. Omaha Central
Gretna vs. Omaha Central
Millard South vs. Lincoln Southeast
Gretna vs. Millard South
Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southeast
Pool B
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-5
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-15
Pool C
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-18
Waverly vs. Lincoln North Star
Waverly vs. Kearney
Kearney vs. Lincoln North Star
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15
Gering def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16
Gering def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 22-25, 25-13, 25-9
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-15
Northwest def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-16
Northwest def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-15
Santee def. Crow Creek, SD, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Santee def. Little Wound, SD, 25-21, 25-16
Santee def. Marty, S.D., 25-10, 25-14
Santee def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 17-25, 25-13, 25-18
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12
Sidney def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-19, 25-14
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
S-E-M def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14