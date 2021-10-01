 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/1
Prep volleyball scores, 10/1

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Pool A

Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast

Millard South vs. Omaha Central

Gretna vs. Omaha Central

Millard South vs. Lincoln Southeast

Gretna vs. Millard South

Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southeast

Pool B

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-5

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-14 

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-15

Pool C

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-18

Waverly vs. Lincoln North Star

Waverly vs. Kearney

Kearney vs. Lincoln North Star

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15

Gering def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16

Gering def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 22-25, 25-13, 25-9

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-15

Northwest def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-16

Northwest def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-15

Santee def. Crow Creek, SD, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Santee def. Little Wound, SD, 25-21, 25-16

Santee def. Marty, S.D., 25-10, 25-14

Santee def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 17-25, 25-13, 25-18

Sidney def. Alliance, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12

Sidney def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-19, 25-14

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23

South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

S-E-M def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Wahoo def. Omaha Gross, 25-9, 25-11

