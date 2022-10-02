 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/1

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian at Parkview Christian

Elba at Parkview Christian

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-10

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-15

LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Gold Bracket

Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-10, 25-17

Gretna def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-15, 25-15

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 27-25

Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-17

7th: Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-22

5th: Elkhorn South def. Waverly, 26-24, 25-15

3rd: Omaha Marian def. Kearney, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25

1st: Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-21

Silver Bracket

Millard South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-13

Millard South def. Omaha Central, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-17

Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 26-24

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas Catholic def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-22

Archbishop Bergan def. Johnson-Brock, 25-14, 25-12

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-9

Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-14, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-12

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-21

Conestoga def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-20

Crete def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Wynot, 26-24, 25-19

Exeter-Milligan def. Falls City, 17-25, 25-13, 25-23

Exeter-Milligan def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-22

Fairbury def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22

GI Northwest def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-22

Hastings def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-23

Hitchcock County def. Triplains/Brewster, Kan., 25-16, 25-13

Howells-Dodge def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-18, 25-22

Humphrey/LHF def. Wynot, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16

Johnson-Brock def. Conestoga, 25-22, 26-24

Johnson-Brock def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-17

Johnson Co. Central def. Lourdes CC, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23

Johnson Co. Central def. Thayer Central, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 26-24, 25-17

Malcolm def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 25-14

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-15

Omaha Mercy def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-20

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-20

Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-16

Schuyler def. Omaha Bryan, 25-21, 25-21

Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-21

Scottsbluff def. McCook, 26-24, 25-23

Seward def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-10

Seward def. Fairbury, 25-13, 26-24

South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-23, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 26-24, 25-16

Sterling def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9

Tekamah-Herman def. Omaha Westview, 25-23, 25-22

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

Class A gets more chaotic by the day, Class C-1 gets shook up again and plenty more to note in Nate Thomas' latest high school volleyball ratings.

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/19

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/19

Tournaments across the state shook up the prep volleyball scene this past week and there's a new No. 1 in Class A in Nate Thomas' latest rankings.

 

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

There is a new No. 1 team in Nate Thomas' high school volleyball ratings, which have plenty of movement across the board.

