Prep volleyball scores, 10/1

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cornerstone Christian at Parkview Christian
Elba at Parkview Christian
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-10
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-15
LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Gold Bracket
Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-10, 25-17
Gretna def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-15, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 27-25
Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-17
7th: Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-22
5th: Elkhorn South def. Waverly, 26-24, 25-15
3rd: Omaha Marian def. Kearney, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25
1st: Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-21
Silver Bracket
Millard South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-14
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-13
Millard South def. Omaha Central, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-17
Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 26-24
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-22
Archbishop Bergan def. Johnson-Brock, 25-14, 25-12
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-9
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-14, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-12
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-21
Conestoga def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-20
Crete def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Wynot, 26-24, 25-19
Exeter-Milligan def. Falls City, 17-25, 25-13, 25-23
Exeter-Milligan def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-22
Fairbury def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22
GI Northwest def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-22
Hastings def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-23
Hitchcock County def. Triplains/Brewster, Kan., 25-16, 25-13
Howells-Dodge def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-18, 25-22
Humphrey/LHF def. Wynot, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Conestoga, 25-22, 26-24
Johnson-Brock def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-17
Johnson Co. Central def. Lourdes CC, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23
Johnson Co. Central def. Thayer Central, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 26-24, 25-17
Malcolm def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 25-14
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-15
Omaha Mercy def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-20
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-20
Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-16
Schuyler def. Omaha Bryan, 25-21, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. McCook, 26-24, 25-23
Seward def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-10
Seward def. Fairbury, 25-13, 26-24
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-23, 25-17
South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 26-24, 25-16
Sterling def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9
Tekamah-Herman def. Omaha Westview, 25-23, 25-22