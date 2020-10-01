Prep volleyball scores, 10/1

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-12
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-13
Pool B
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-12, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-22
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-13
BDS def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-12
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Elgin/PJ, 25-19, 25-21
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-19
Bridgeport def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-16, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-20
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-15
Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-9, 25-16
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Centura def. Minden, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 27-25
Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-21
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-11
Cross County def. Wood River, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-11, 25-13
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-9, 25-15
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-12
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-11
Elgin/PJ def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-23
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-8
Freeman def. Southern, 25-15, 25-22
Gordon-Rushville def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-13
Grand Island CC def. Northwest, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Hastings SC def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-14
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23
Humphrey SF def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Louisville def. Logan View/SS, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-11, 15-13
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-15
Meridian def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-11
Mitchell def. Bayard, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-17
Morrill def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-19
North Platte def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12
O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-12
Overton def. Alma, 25-15, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18
Palmyra def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
Palmyra def. Southern, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23
Papillion-La Vista def. Millard South, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Paxton def. Arapahoe, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-20
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-19
Riverside def. Elba, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Stuart def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 18-16
Summerland def. North Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Superior def. Cross County, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26
Superior def. Hastings SC, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-9, 25-21
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-20, 25-13
Wallace def. S-E-M, 22-25, 26-24, 10-25, 25-19, 15-11
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Weeping Water def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-16
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-9
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8
BEATRICE TRIANGULAR
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-10
York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Seward, 27-25, 25-21
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, Wood River 1: Cortlyn Schaefer had 11 kills, two blocks and three ace serves for the Cougars.
Grand Island 3, Lincoln High 2: Kyndal Hudson had 19 kills to pace the Links. Hudson and Taylor Sluka had two blocks apiece while Paige Christophersen had 51 set assists.
Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Delaney Warner had 34 digs and Frankie Curren added eight blocks to lead the Navigators. Kinsley Ragland led the North Star offense with 12 kills. Macy Roth added eight.
Superior 2, Cross County 1: Shyanna Anderson recorded 16 set assists and nine digs for Cross County.
Wahoo 2, Omaha Gross 0: Mya Larson had 11 kills and Lauren Kavan eight to lead the Warriors.
Wahoo 2, Omaha Roncalli 0: Mya Larson had 12 kills and two ace serves to lead Wahoo.
