Prep volleyball scores, 10/1

BEATRICE TRIANGULAR

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-10

York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20

York def. Seward, 27-25, 25-21

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, Wood River 1: Cortlyn Schaefer had 11 kills, two blocks and three ace serves for the Cougars.

Grand Island 3, Lincoln High 2: Kyndal Hudson had 19 kills to pace the Links. Hudson and Taylor Sluka had two blocks apiece while Paige Christophersen had 51 set assists.

Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Delaney Warner had 34 digs and Frankie Curren added eight blocks to lead the Navigators. Kinsley Ragland led the North Star offense with 12 kills. Macy Roth added eight.

Superior 2, Cross County 1: Shyanna Anderson recorded 16 set assists and nine digs for Cross County.

Wahoo 2, Omaha Gross 0: Mya Larson had 11 kills and Lauren Kavan eight to lead the Warriors.

Wahoo 2, Omaha Roncalli 0: Mya Larson had 12 kills and two ace serves to lead Wahoo.

