Lincoln Pius X continued a strong performance Saturday, going 3-0 and winning the Pius X Invitational.
The Bolts opened with a 25-19, 25-15 victory over Elkhorn before working their way into the title match with a 25-17, 13-25, 25-19 win over Gretna to face Millard North.
Pius X defeated the Mustangs 25-20, 25-18, behind 12 kills from Lauren Taubenheim.
"It's always good to win your own tournament," Pius X coach Katie Wenz said.
Taubenheim stepped up when the Bolts needed her most.
"Having senior experience and three years of varsity, we just knew she steps up in crucial moments," Wenz said. "She knows how to take swings on the ball and be a leader and to put the ball in her hands when we really need it."
Carly Rodaway added a strong serving game to keep Millard North off balance.
"Carly just got on some runs and served aggressive," Wenz said. "Her consistency really helped us, as well as Lauren to help us win that game.
"Overall we just played competitive and we made every effort to not let balls land. I thought today against Millard North was the best I've seen (Pius X) play all year."
In the victory over Gretna, Kylen Sealock had a team-high 11 kills, followed by nine from Taubenheim. Sealock continued to be dangerous against the Dragons, recording three of Pius X's six ace serves.
Aurora Tournament: Lincoln Christian finished seventh in Aurora despite starting out with a 25-7 first-set win against York. But York won the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-11, then Lincoln Christian was swept by Aurora 25-10, 25-23, making it four set losses in a row. But the Crusaders finished with a 25-22, 25-15 victory over Crete.