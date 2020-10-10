Prep volleyball roundup: Norris secures EMC title (again); Wahoo on top at Trailblazer tourney

The Eastern Midlands Conference volleyball tournament hasn’t always been easy for Norris.
The Titans won the EMC Tournament in 1994, but it took 23 years until they could recapture the crown in 2017. Further titles followed in 2018 and 2019, and the Titans secured their fourth-straight conference crown with a 2-1 win over Elkhorn on Saturday in Elkhorn.
“Each year they’ve won it and they’ve had the goal of doing it again next year,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said. “It is tough to do that because of how tough our conference is, and for them to do that four years in a row is pretty special.”
Wins over Bennington and Elkhorn North set up a challenging tournament final for Norris against the Class B No. 2 Antlers. The No. 3 Titans came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Elkhorn 3-2 on Thursday, and Saturday’s match followed the same script.
Elkhorn won the first set 25-19, but Norris’ determination showed as it controlled Set 2 and closed out the third set to take the match. Maisie Boesiger powered the Norris offense with 77 assists over the three matches, while Ella Waters led the Titans with 30 kills and Kalli Kroeker added 29.
“Even after we lost that first set, they were still very focused and determined,” Boesiger said. “You could see the looks in their faces.”
Another serial conference tournament winner earned a title Saturday, albeit in a new conference. Wahoo won the Capitol Conference Tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but a move to the Trailblazer Conference offered a new challenge in 2020.
The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors swept Plattsmouth, Nebraska City and Beatrice as a well-balanced team performance improved their record to 22-0 en route to the conference title.
“That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season, to win a conference championship,” Wahoo head coach Trish Larson said. “It’s very important to us to be at the top each year because that’s what we strive for.”
Larson wanted her team to stay focused and consistent over the day’s three matches, and while Wahoo struggled with that early, she was pleased with how the team progressed as the day went on.
Junior Mya Larson led the Warriors with 29 kills over the three matches, and the win also marked a fourth-consecutive conference tournament championship for Wahoo’s three seniors — Elle Glock, Lauren Kavan and Kelsie Sears.
“This group of seniors just mean the world to us and the program,” Larson said. “The leadership they’ve provided this year has really set us apart from other teams because they’ve guided us and helped us stay focused throughout the season.”
Saturday also provided a head-to-head matchup between two of Nebraska's pristine coaches in the Centennial Conference.
Sue Ziegler and Lincoln Lutheran Warriors (22-4) took third place in Grand Island after a 25-20, 25-16 victory over Sue Wewel and Archbishop Bergan.
Kearney Catholic won the tournament.
Wewel picked up her 700th victory prior to the match against the Warriors after Bergan defeated Columbus Scotus 25-10, 25-13. Ziegler hit the 400-career win mark Oct. 11, 2019, before guiding the Warriors to the C-1 state title.
Molli Martin had eight kills, three ace serves and three blocks for Lincoln Lutheran in the win over Bergan. Ashlyn DeBoer added 20 set assists and Raegan Holle put up 18 digs for the Warriors.
