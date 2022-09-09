 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
agate

Prep volleyball results, 9/9

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-4

Columbus def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17

Dorchester def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Fremont def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17

Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 27-25, 25-10

Minatare at Banner County

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

Omaha Skutt at St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan.

People are also reading…

Potter-Dix def. Hay Springs, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-13, 25-16, 27-25

Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

Syracuse def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-4, 25-8

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

There is a new No. 1 team in Nate Thomas' high school volleyball ratings, which have plenty of movement across the board.

Prep volleyball ratings, 8/25

Prep volleyball ratings, 8/25

The high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend with plenty of action across the state. Here are Nate Thomas' preseason ratings.

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News