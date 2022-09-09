Prep volleyball results, 9/9

CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-4
Columbus def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17
Dorchester def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Fremont def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17
Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 27-25, 25-10
Minatare at Banner County
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Omaha Skutt at St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan.
- Nelnet data breach may have hit more than 2M student loan borrowers
- Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
- Lucky Lincoln man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
- The grades: Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
- Lincoln woman cited after firing warning shots amid attempted theft, police say
- One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
- Man found dead at Platte River State Park thought to be 31-year-old
- Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
- Driver was speeding, had smoked marijuana before fatal Lincoln crash, police allege
- Lincoln man, 25, dies after northeast Lincoln crash on Labor Day, police say
- Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup near Air Park, police say
- Live updates: Nebraska, Creighton battle as volleyball takes center stage in Omaha
- Amie Just: Response to Nebraska's win vs. North Dakota is a sigh of relief, not celebration
- Editorial, 9/4: Press freedom under attack in Grand Island with shutdown of Northwest school paper, journalism program
- Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln LaMar's closed, plans to relocate
Potter-Dix def. Hay Springs, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-13, 25-16, 27-25
Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
Syracuse def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-4, 25-8
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!