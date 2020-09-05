 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results, 9/5
Prep volleyball results, 9/5

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-18

Fremont def. Columbus 25-23, 17-25, 25-15

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 17-25, 25-11, 25-16

Millard West def. Columbus, 25-18, 25-23

Millard West def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-8

Millard West def. North Star, 25-16, 25-9

North Star def. Columbus, 12-25, 25-19, 27-25

WAHOO INVITATIONAL

Pool A

Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-18

Wahoo def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12

Pool B

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 2-0

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-16, 25-23

5th: Crete vs. Ord, TBA

3rd: Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24 

1st: Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-23

Ashland-Greenwood def. DC West, 25-9, 25-15

Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23

BRLD def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11

Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22

DC West def. Syracuse, 25-22, 26-24

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-20, 25-23

Falls City SH def. Yutan, , 2-0

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-23

Guardian Angels CC def. BRLD, 25-10, 25-23

Guardian Angels CC def. Wakefield, 25-15, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 11-25, 25-18, 25-19

Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-17, 25-15

Lexington def. Broken Bow, 25-21, 25-17

Lexington def. North Platte SP, 25-19, 25-21

Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-23

Norfolk Catholc def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-14

North Platte SP def. Chase County, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20

Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-20

St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-11

St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-13

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-22

Wayne def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-12, 25-14

Wayne def. Wakefield, 25-9, 25-17

Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-12

Yutan def. Lourdes CC, 2-0

BEATRICE INVITATIONAL

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-8

Beatrice def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-22

Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23

Waverly def. Millard West JV, 25-12, 25-18

Elkhorn def. Beatrice, 25-3, 25-12

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-11

Millard West JV def. Malcolm, 25-20, 28-26

7th: Omaha Gross def. Malcolm, 27-25, 25-23

5th: Omaha Duchesne def. Millard West JV, 25-17, 25-21

3rd: Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24

1st: Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-23

