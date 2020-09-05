Prep volleyball results, 9/5

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-18
Fremont def. Columbus 25-23, 17-25, 25-15
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 17-25, 25-11, 25-16
Millard West def. Columbus, 25-18, 25-23
Millard West def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-8
Millard West def. North Star, 25-16, 25-9
North Star def. Columbus, 12-25, 25-19, 27-25
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-18
Wahoo def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12
Pool B
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 2-0
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-16, 25-23
5th: Crete vs. Ord, TBA
3rd: Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24
1st: Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-23
Ashland-Greenwood def. DC West, 25-9, 25-15
Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23
BRLD def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11
Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22
DC West def. Syracuse, 25-22, 26-24
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-20, 25-23
Falls City SH def. Yutan, , 2-0
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-23
Guardian Angels CC def. BRLD, 25-10, 25-23
Guardian Angels CC def. Wakefield, 25-15, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 11-25, 25-18, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-17, 25-15
Lexington def. Broken Bow, 25-21, 25-17
Lexington def. North Platte SP, 25-19, 25-21
Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-23
Norfolk Catholc def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-14
North Platte SP def. Chase County, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20
Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-20
St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-11
St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-13
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-22
Wayne def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-12, 25-14
Wayne def. Wakefield, 25-9, 25-17
Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-12
Yutan def. Lourdes CC, 2-0
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-8
Beatrice def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-22
Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23
Waverly def. Millard West JV, 25-12, 25-18
Elkhorn def. Beatrice, 25-3, 25-12
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-11
Millard West JV def. Malcolm, 25-20, 28-26
7th: Omaha Gross def. Malcolm, 27-25, 25-23
5th: Omaha Duchesne def. Millard West JV, 25-17, 25-21
3rd: Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24
1st: Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-23
