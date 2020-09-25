Prep volleyball results, 9/25

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Allison Weston Invitational
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-11, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma at Southern Valley
Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Axtell at Brady
Cornerstone Christian at Whiting (Ia.)
Elm Creek def. Arapahoe 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Hyannis at Mullen
Minatare at Hay Springs
Sandhills Valley at Pleasanton
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
South Platte at Crawford
St. Edward at Santee
Wallace def. Paxton 25-12, 22-25, 25-13
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!