agate

Prep volleyball results, 9/16

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC  

POOL A

Gretna def. Bellevue West 28-26, 25-21

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-6, 30-28

Gretna def. Lincoln East, 18-25, 25-21, 28-26

Grand Island vs. Bellevue West 

Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 25-23, 25-19

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-13

POOL B

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-12 

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-8 

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-20

Omaha Marian vs. North Platte 

POOL C 

Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star 

Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-11, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17  

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

POOL D

Lincoln Northeast def. Elkhorn, 25-12, 25-13 

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18

Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-12

Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-11

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-17

Papillion-La Vista def. Norris, 29-27, 27-25

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna vs. Leyton

Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-12

Cornerstone Christian vs. Whiting, Iowa

Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-11

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-18

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14

Minden def. Aurora, 25-6, 25-11

Minden def. Ogallala, 25-20, 28-26

Norfolk vs. Millard West

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18

Potter-Dix vs. Sioux County

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Sandhills Valley

Sidney def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25

Southern Valley vs. Cambridge

St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12

Wallace vs. South Platte

York def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-18

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/13

It's been a wild week of volleyball across the state — there are two new No. 1 teams in Nate Thomas' latest rankings, and both made big jumps.

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

There is a new No. 1 team in Nate Thomas' high school volleyball ratings, which have plenty of movement across the board.

Prep volleyball ratings, 8/25

The high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend with plenty of action across the state. Here are Nate Thomas' preseason ratings.

