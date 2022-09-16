Prep volleyball results, 9/16

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
POOL A
Gretna def. Bellevue West 28-26, 25-21
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-6, 30-28
Gretna def. Lincoln East, 18-25, 25-21, 28-26
Grand Island vs. Bellevue West
Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 25-23, 25-19
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-13
POOL B
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-8
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-20
Omaha Marian vs. North Platte
POOL C
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star
Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-11, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
POOL D
Lincoln Northeast def. Elkhorn, 25-12, 25-13
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18
Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-12
Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-11
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-17
Papillion-La Vista def. Norris, 29-27, 27-25
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna vs. Leyton
Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-12
Cornerstone Christian vs. Whiting, Iowa
Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-11
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-18
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14
Minden def. Aurora, 25-6, 25-11
Minden def. Ogallala, 25-20, 28-26
Norfolk vs. Millard West
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18
Potter-Dix vs. Sioux County
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Sandhills Valley
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25
Southern Valley vs. Cambridge
St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12
Wallace vs. South Platte
York def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-18