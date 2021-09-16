Prep volleyball results, 9/16

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High vs. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-14
College View def. Nebraska Lutheran, 27-25, 25-17
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Amherst def. Alma, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11
Beatrice def. Malcolm, 25-19. 25-19. 25-22
Bennington def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 28-26, 25-18, 25-12
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. North Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14
Giltner def. Palmer, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17
Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24
Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-4, 25-8, 25-10
Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-2, 25-14, 25-19
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-20
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17
Ord def. West Holt, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23
Osceola def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-19, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22
Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Sioux County def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-15, 25-4, 20-25, 25-13
St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12
Wausa def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9
Waverly def. Northwest, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
ARAPAHOE TRIANGULAR
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11
ARTHUR COUNTY TRIANGULAR
Arhtur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-10
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16
BOYD COUNTY TRIANGULAR
Boyd County def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12
GORDON-RUSHVILLE TRIANGULAR
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-20
LOOMIS TRIANGULAR
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-18
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
1st: BDS def. Diller-Odell, 25-22, 25-23
3rd: Falls City SH def. Exeter-Milligan
5th: Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
B Division
1st: Freeman def. HTRS
3rd: Johnson Co. Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
5th: Pawnee City vs. Lewiston
NEBRASKA CITY TRIANGULAR
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25
OMAHA BRYAN TRIANGULAR
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Omaha North def., Omaha South
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-20
SHELBY/RISING CITY TRIANGULAR
Centennial def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-20, 25-17
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8
Sutton def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-6, 25-16
SOUTH PLATTE TRIANGULAR
Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-22
South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
STANTON TRIANGULAR
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-20
WALTHILL TRIANGULAR
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14
Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 13-25, 25-23, 25-17
WILCOX-HILDRETH TRIANGULAR
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-10
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-15
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Elm Creek, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 3, Malcolm 0: Ellie Jurgens led Beatrice in kills with seven. Chelsea Leners had four blocks and Addison Hatcliff had 15 digs.
Lincoln High 2, Omaha Benson 0: Junior middle hitter Nicole Haywood led with 10 kills for the Links. Paige Christophersen had 12 assists and five aces. Bayla Young also had five aces.
Lincoln High 2, Omaha Northwest 0: Faith Van Eck had six kills and Paige Christophersen had 16 set assists for Lincoln High. Ariana Hoagland led the Links with five aces.