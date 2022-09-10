Prep volleyball results, 9/10

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-3, 25-13

Bennington def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-23

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-22

Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-17

Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 15-25, 25-10, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-5

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Scotus CC, 25-11, 25-14

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-16

Omaha Burke def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Platteview, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17

Amherst def. Pleasanton, 25-20, 25-18

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-10, 25-17

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-15

Ansley-Litchfield def. Arthur County, 25-21, 25-11

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-20, 25-22

Arapahoe def. Wauneta-Palisade, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22

Archbishop Bergan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-7

Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-19

Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 28-26, 26-24

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-15

Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-15, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14

Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-20

Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14

Bellevue East def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10

Bellevue West def. Syracuse, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23

Bennington def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-14

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-12

Bridgeport def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-7

Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore, 26-24, 25-12

Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-17

Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 27-25

Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23

Centura def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-12

Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-20, 25-23

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-11, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-16

Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-14, 14-25, 25-19

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-14

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20

Douglas County West def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-21

Douglas County West def. Beatrice, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18

Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21

Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-13

Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 28-20, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Northwest, 25-12, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 28-26, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 27-25, 29-27

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-9

Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-23

Elmwood-Murdock def. Fairbury, 25-23, 31-29

Elmwood-Murdock def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-23, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-21

Exeter-Milligan def. Lawrence-Nelson, 16-25, 25-22, 25-11

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-15, 29-31, 25-10

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-13, 25-18

Fort Calhoun def. Centennial, 27-25, 9-25, 25-23

Freeman def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-13

Fremont def. Bellevue West, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18

Fremont def. Millard South, 25-17, 25-14

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-21

Garden County def. Leyton, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

Gothenburg def. Sidney, 25-11, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-20

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-8, 25-11

Hampton def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-21

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 21-25, 25-10, 25-12

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-18, 27-25

Hershey def. Sutherland, 25-7, 25-15

Hi-Line def. Bertrand, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18

Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-13

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-14, 25-9

High Plains Community def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-12

Howells-Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14

Howells-Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-20

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-16

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-11, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-11

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-17

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 27-25

Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-6

Kearney def. Omaha Westview, 25-9, 25-12

Kearney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-12

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-18, 25-18

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-9

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20

Lewiston def. Southern, 25-20, 25-18

Loomis def. Hampton, 25-6, 25-10

Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-10

Loomis def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Mead, 25-17, 25-12

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19

Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-15

Maxwell def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-18, 25-19

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-23, 29-27

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-8

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-19

Mead def. Schuyler, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Medicine Valley def. Arthur County, 25-23, 25-12

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 29-27, 25-22

Meridian def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-11

Meridian def. Superior, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18

Milford def. Fort Calhoun, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11

Millard North def. Kearney, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21

Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-11

Millard South def. Columbus, 29-27, 22-25, 25-16

Millard South def. Omaha Burke, 22-25, 25-13, 26-24

Millard West def. Bennington, 25-17, 25-15

Norris def. Adams Central, 25-16, 25-14

Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10

Norris def. Seward, 25-19, 25-21

North Bend Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25

North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-16

Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-10, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 25-19, 25-14

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-17

Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-11, 25-17

Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-15

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-9

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-16, 26-24

Ord def. Central City, 25-8, 25-8

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-18

Pawnee City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

Pierce def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-16

Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-20, 25-21

Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 26-24, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-17

Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-10

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20

Potter-Dix def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-14

Potter-Dix def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 26-24

Potter-Dix def. Cody-Kilgore, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Ravenna def. Meridian, 25-19, 27-25

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-22

Riverside def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-21

Scottsbluff def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-17

Scotus Central Catholic def. Louisville, 25-10, 25-8

Seward def. Blair, 25-21, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-16, 25-17

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12

Silver Lake def. Bertrand, 25-20, 25-19

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Brady, 25-18, 25-20

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Medicine Valley, 28-21, 18-25, 25-22

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Twin Loup, 25-19, 25-21

South Platte def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-18

Southern Valley def. Wood River, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-6, 25-16

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-22

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-14, 25-17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hershey, 25-19, 25-21

Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Sutton def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-20, 25-17

Sutton def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-18

Sutton def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-22, 13-25, 25-22

Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-16, 25-19

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-20, 28-26

Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-20

Wallace def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-9

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-17, 25-20

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-23

Wood River def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-18

York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13

York def. Douglas County West, 25-23, 25-22

York def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 2, Lincoln Northwest 0: Megyn Scott led the way for Adams Central six kills.

Bennington 2, Lincoln Southeast 0: Evie Howard led the Badgers in attacking with five kills. Olivia Mauch, who has committed to Nebraska, had 22 digs.

Columbus 2, Lincoln High 0: Nicole Haywood had eight kills for the Links.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Fort Calhoun 0: Abby Wachal had nine kills, three aces and one dig for the Warriors.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Malcolm 0: Abby Wachal continued her strong day for the Warriors, this time with 14 kills, two blocks, five digs and one ace.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Scotus CC 0: Keri Leimbach led the Warriors in aces with three and digs with 16. The Warriors finished 3-0 at the Malcolm Invitational.

Norris 2, Lincoln Northwest 0: Gracie Kircher had seven kills, along with 15 assists and two digs, for Norris.