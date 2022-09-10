Prep volleyball results, 9/10

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-3, 25-13
Bennington def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-23
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-22
Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-17
Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 15-25, 25-10, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-5
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Scotus CC, 25-11, 25-14
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-16
Omaha Burke def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Platteview, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17
Amherst def. Pleasanton, 25-20, 25-18
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-10, 25-17
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-15
Ansley-Litchfield def. Arthur County, 25-21, 25-11
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-20, 25-22
Arapahoe def. Wauneta-Palisade, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22
Archbishop Bergan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-7
Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 28-26, 26-24
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-15
Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-15, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14
Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-20
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14
Bellevue East def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
Bellevue West def. Syracuse, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23
Bennington def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-14
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-12
Bridgeport def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-7
Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore, 26-24, 25-12
Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-17
Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 27-25
Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23
Centura def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-12
Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-20, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-11, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-16
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-14, 14-25, 25-19
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-14
Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20
Douglas County West def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-21
Douglas County West def. Beatrice, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18
Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21
Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 28-20, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Northwest, 25-12, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 28-26, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 27-25, 29-27
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-9
Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-23
Elmwood-Murdock def. Fairbury, 25-23, 31-29
Elmwood-Murdock def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-23, 25-12
Exeter-Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-21
Exeter-Milligan def. Lawrence-Nelson, 16-25, 25-22, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-15, 29-31, 25-10
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-13, 25-18
Fort Calhoun def. Centennial, 27-25, 9-25, 25-23
Freeman def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-13
Fremont def. Bellevue West, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18
Fremont def. Millard South, 25-17, 25-14
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-21
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26
Gothenburg def. Sidney, 25-11, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-8, 25-11
Hampton def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-21
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 21-25, 25-10, 25-12
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-18, 27-25
Hershey def. Sutherland, 25-7, 25-15
Hi-Line def. Bertrand, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18
Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-13
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-14, 25-9
High Plains Community def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-12
Howells-Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14
Howells-Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-20
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-16
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-11, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-11
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-17
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 27-25
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-6
Kearney def. Omaha Westview, 25-9, 25-12
Kearney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-12
Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-18, 25-18
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-9
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
Lewiston def. Southern, 25-20, 25-18
Loomis def. Hampton, 25-6, 25-10
Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-10
Loomis def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Mead, 25-17, 25-12
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-15
Maxwell def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-18, 25-19
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-23, 29-27
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-8
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-19
Mead def. Schuyler, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Medicine Valley def. Arthur County, 25-23, 25-12
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 29-27, 25-22
Meridian def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-11
Meridian def. Superior, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18
Milford def. Fort Calhoun, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Millard North def. Kearney, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21
Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-11
Millard South def. Columbus, 29-27, 22-25, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Burke, 22-25, 25-13, 26-24
Millard West def. Bennington, 25-17, 25-15
Norris def. Adams Central, 25-16, 25-14
Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10
Norris def. Seward, 25-19, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25
North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-16
Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-10, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 25-19, 25-14
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-17
Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-11, 25-17
Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-15
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-9
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-16, 26-24
Ord def. Central City, 25-8, 25-8
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-18
Pawnee City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-16
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-20, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 26-24, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-17
Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-10
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-14
Potter-Dix def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 26-24
Potter-Dix def. Cody-Kilgore, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Ravenna def. Meridian, 25-19, 27-25
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-22
Riverside def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-17
Scotus Central Catholic def. Louisville, 25-10, 25-8
Seward def. Blair, 25-21, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-16, 25-17
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12
Silver Lake def. Bertrand, 25-20, 25-19
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Brady, 25-18, 25-20
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Medicine Valley, 28-21, 18-25, 25-22
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Twin Loup, 25-19, 25-21
South Platte def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-18
Southern Valley def. Wood River, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-6, 25-16
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-22
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-13
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-14, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hershey, 25-19, 25-21
Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17
Sutton def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-20, 25-17
Sutton def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-18
Sutton def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-22, 13-25, 25-22
Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-16, 25-19
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-20, 28-26
Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-20
Wallace def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-9
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-17, 25-20
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-23
Wood River def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-18
York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13
York def. Douglas County West, 25-23, 25-22
York def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 2, Lincoln Northwest 0: Megyn Scott led the way for Adams Central six kills.
Bennington 2, Lincoln Southeast 0: Evie Howard led the Badgers in attacking with five kills. Olivia Mauch, who has committed to Nebraska, had 22 digs.
Columbus 2, Lincoln High 0: Nicole Haywood had eight kills for the Links.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Fort Calhoun 0: Abby Wachal had nine kills, three aces and one dig for the Warriors.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Malcolm 0: Abby Wachal continued her strong day for the Warriors, this time with 14 kills, two blocks, five digs and one ace.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Scotus CC 0: Keri Leimbach led the Warriors in aces with three and digs with 16. The Warriors finished 3-0 at the Malcolm Invitational.
Norris 2, Lincoln Northwest 0: Gracie Kircher had seven kills, along with 15 assists and two digs, for Norris.