Prep volleyball results, 8/29

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-19, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17
BELLEVUE WEST INVITE
Bellevue East def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-22, 25-23
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne, 30-28, 25-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-14
NORFOLK INVITE
Pool A
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-14
Lincoln High def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln High def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-15
Norfolk def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19
Yankton def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-20
Pool B
Bennington def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-23
Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-23
Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11
Kearney def. Bennington, 25-, 25-17
Kearney def. Columbus 25-16, 28-26
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington def. Ralston, 27-25, 25-27, 25-22
Aurora def. David City 25-23, 25-13
Aurora def. Milford 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Axtell def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-12, 25-11
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-15
Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-16
Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-17, 25-16
Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-13, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-22, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17
Kearney def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-17
Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-11
Norris def. Seward, 25-16, 25-12
North Platte def. Omaha Duchesne 25-16, 26-24
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-22
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Shelton, 25-22, 25-23
Omaha Marian def. North Platte 25-16, 24-26, 25-18
Overton def. Hitchcock County 25-9, 25-6
Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-13
Papillion-La Vista def. North Platte 25-18, 25-20
Platteview def. Arlington, 29-27, 25-21
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-18, 13-25, 25-19
Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 30-28, 25-19
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Raymond Central def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 26-24
Seward def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-17
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-17
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-15
Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-19, 25-16
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-6
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-19
Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-14
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-21
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 2, Omaha Mercy 0: The Rockets grabbed the sweep on a 1-1 day at the Fremont Triangular. Senior Maddie Bahm had 14 kills at the triangular while Andrea Pryce had 15 digs.
