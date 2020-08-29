 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball results, 8/29
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-19, 25-20

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17

BELLEVUE WEST INVITE

Bellevue East def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-22, 25-23

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-8

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne, 30-28, 25-19

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-14

NORFOLK INVITE

Pool A 

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-14

Lincoln High def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln High def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-15

Norfolk def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19

Yankton def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-20

Pool B

Bennington def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-23

Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15

Hastings def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-23

Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11

Kearney def. Bennington, 25-, 25-17

Kearney def. Columbus 25-16, 28-26

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington def. Ralston, 27-25, 25-27, 25-22

Aurora def. David City 25-23, 25-13

Aurora def. Milford 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Axtell def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-12, 25-11

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-15

Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-16

Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-17, 25-16

Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-13, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-22, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17

Kearney def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-17

Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-11

Norris def. Seward, 25-16, 25-12

North Platte def. Omaha Duchesne 25-16, 26-24

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-22

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Shelton, 25-22, 25-23

Omaha Marian def. North Platte 25-16, 24-26, 25-18

Overton def. Hitchcock County 25-9, 25-6

Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-13

Papillion-La Vista def. North Platte 25-18, 25-20

Platteview def. Arlington, 29-27, 25-21

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-18, 13-25, 25-19

Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 30-28, 25-19

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Raymond Central def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 26-24

Seward def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-17

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-17

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-15

Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-19, 25-16

Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-6

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-19

Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-14

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-21

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 2, Omaha Mercy 0: The Rockets grabbed the sweep on a 1-1 day at the Fremont Triangular. Senior Maddie Bahm had 14 kills at the triangular while Andrea Pryce had 15 digs.

High school volleyball logo 2014
