Prep volleyball results, 10/7

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell Talbot def. Parkview Christian 25-22, 25-22
College View def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7
Columbus def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14 25-21 25-21
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 24-26, 17-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18
Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, 25-13, 25-18
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def.. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19
Grand Island CC def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16
Grand Island CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-16
Pool B
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15
Columbus Scotus def. Hastings SC, 25-23, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-7
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15
Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10
Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17
Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-20
Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22
Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-14
Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 27-29, 25-16
Centura def. Holdrege, 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9
David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21
Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12
Elgin/PJ def. CWC, 25-19, 25-23
Elgin/PJ def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Exeter-Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15
Fairbury def. David City, 25-20, 25-15
Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20
Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19
Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16
Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22
Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-21, 27-25
Meridian def. Friend, 25-9, 25-7
Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-17
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11
North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13
Ord def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16
Overton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-17
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9
Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14
South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-23, 27-25
South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 25-21
St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24
Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
York def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, Dorchester 0: Chloe Sandell pounded out 10 kills and Shyanne Anderson dished out 12 assists and 12 digs for Cross County.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Cross County 0: Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell and Bricelynn Larson combined for five stuff blocks. Peterson and Sandell recorded two each for the Cougars.
Lincoln East 3, Norfolk 1: Aaliya Bradford had 46 set assists, while Brooklyn Fuchs knocked down 15 kills and five ace serves to lead the Spartans.