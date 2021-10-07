Prep volleyball results, 10/7

Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, Dorchester 0: Chloe Sandell pounded out 10 kills and Shyanne Anderson dished out 12 assists and 12 digs for Cross County.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Cross County 0: Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell and Bricelynn Larson combined for five stuff blocks. Peterson and Sandell recorded two each for the Cougars.

Lincoln East 3, Norfolk 1: Aaliya Bradford had 46 set assists, while Brooklyn Fuchs knocked down 15 kills and five ace serves to lead the Spartans.

