Prep volleyball results, 10/7
agate

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell Talbot def. Parkview Christian 25-22, 25-22

College View def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7

Columbus def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14 25-21 25-21

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 24-26, 17-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18

Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, 25-13, 25-18

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def.. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19

Grand Island CC def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16

Grand Island CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-16

Pool B

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Hastings SC, 25-23, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-7

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15

Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10

Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17

Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-20

Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22

Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-14

Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 27-29, 25-16

Centura def. Holdrege, 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9

David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21

Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12

Elgin/PJ def. CWC, 25-19, 25-23

Elgin/PJ def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-17

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Exeter-Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15

Fairbury def. David City, 25-20, 25-15

Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16

Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22

Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-21, 27-25

Meridian def. Friend, 25-9, 25-7

Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-17

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11

North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13

Ord def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16

Overton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-17

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14 

South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-23, 27-25

South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14

St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 25-21

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24

Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, Dorchester 0: Chloe Sandell pounded out 10 kills and Shyanne Anderson dished out 12 assists and 12 digs for Cross County.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Cross County 0: Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell and Bricelynn Larson combined for five stuff blocks. Peterson and Sandell recorded two each for the Cougars.

Lincoln East 3, Norfolk 1: Aaliya Bradford had 46 set assists, while Brooklyn Fuchs knocked down 15 kills and five ace serves to lead the Spartans.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

