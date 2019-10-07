Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (25-0);1
2. Elkhorn South (21-6);2
3. Millard West (14-6);3
4. Omaha Marian (15-8);9
5. Lincoln Pius X (20-5);5
6. Gretna (19-8);4
7. Millard North (15-7);6
8. Millard South (16-8);7
9. Bellevue West (16-11);8
10. Lincoln Southwest (12-9);10
Contenders: Elkhorn, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Elkhorn South remains in second place despite a 3-3 performance in the Lincoln Northeast Invite. Omaha Marian soars up the rankings after going 6-0 and taking first place in the invite, while the gap between Papillion-La Vista and the rest of Class A grows bigger.
Key matches: Tuesday—Gretna at Omaha Marian, Millard West at Millard South. Thursday—Gretna at Millard West, Millard North at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Pius X.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (14-3);2
2. Waverly (21-2);1
3. Sidney (21-2);3
4. Norris (15-8);4
5. Platteview (15-4);5
6. Omaha Duchesne (13-11);6
7. Hastings (16-6);7
8. Seward (16-7);8
9. Omaha Gross (13-8);9
10. Aurora (11-11);-
Contenders: Northwest.
Comments: Waverly had a strong showing at the Lincoln Northeast Invite with wins over Elkhorn South and Lincoln Pius X, but the Vikings did pick up their first two losses of the year. Most of Class B remains unchanged, while Aurora joins the rankings in place of Northwest.
Key matches: Tuesday—Aurora at Seward, Wahoo at Waverly. Thursday—Hastings at Aurora, Sidney at Alliance.
Class C-1
1. St. Paul (20-0);1
2. Wahoo (18-2);2
3. Lincoln Lutheran (19-3);3
4. Syracuse (15-1);5
5. Wayne (20-4);6
6. Columbus Scotus (14-4);4
7. Norfolk Catholic (14-3);-
8. Chadron (18-3);9
9. Columbus Lakeview (16-4);7
10. Broken Bow (17-2);8
Contenders: Battle Creek, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, O’Neill, Southern Valley.
Comments: Columbus Scotus falls after losing to Columbus Lakeview and Hastings last week, and Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings with wins over Hastings and Lakeview. Class C-1 remains deep, with 15-plus schools vying for a spot in the top 10.
Key matches: Tuesday—St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo at Waverly. Thursday—Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic, Centennial Conference Tournament (Columbus Scotus, Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Omaha Concordia).
Class C-2
1. Superior (19-2);3
2. Hastings St. Cecilia (20-2);1
3. Grand Island CC (14-2);2
4. Thayer Central (21-4);5
5. Bishop Neumann (12-6);6
6. Lourdes CC (17-6);4
7. Summerland (18-3);7
8. Lutheran Northeast (16-6);8
9. Mead (15-0);9
10. South Loup (17-3);10
Contenders: Arcadia/Loup City, Fillmore Central, Ponca, Wisner-Pilger.
Comments: Superior becomes Class C-2’s new top team after knocking off Hastings St. Cecilia for the team’s 14th consecutive win. Lourdes CC falls after losing two matches last week while the likes of Summerland, Mead and South Loup continue to win.
Key matches: Tuesday—Superior at Minden. Thursday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Aquinas Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Grand Island CC, Hastings SC), Lutheran Northeast at Wisner-Pilger.
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (21-0);1
2. Pleasanton (18-1);2
3. Overton (20-2);3
4. Central Valley (16-3);4
5. Archbishop Bergan (18-9);6
6. CWC (19-2);7
7. HTRS (17-5);5
8. Meridian (12-5);9
9. Maywood-Hayes Center (20-0);10
10. Hartington CC (12-9);8
Contenders: Axtell, Cambridge, Fullerton, Humphrey/LHF
Comments: The top four remain unchanged but there are many teams vying to challenge them. Archbishop Bergan and CWC are surging, while HTRS and Hartington CC fall. Hartington CC has now lost four of its last six matches.
Key matches: Tuesday—Central Valley vs. CWC. Thursday—Diller-Odell vs. HTRS, Pleasanton vs. Axtell, Ponca at Hartington CC.
Class D-2
1. Lawrence-Nelson (18-3);2
2. BDS (14-3);3
3. Wynot (13-1);1
4. Humphrey SF (10-3);4
5. Bertrand (13-4);7
6. Nebraska Christian (13-4);5
7. Anselmo-Merna (15-6);6
8. Garden County (20-1);8
9. Falls City SH (14-9);10
10. Giltner (12-6);9
Contenders: Stuart, Wauneta-Palisade, Winside.
Comments: Wynot falls from the top spot after a poor loss to Omaha Concordia, leaving Lawrence-Nelson atop Class D-2 for the first time this season. Bertrand continues to rise while the likes of Falls City SH and Giltner are struggling to keep pace.
Key matches: Tuesday—Fullerton at Nebraska Christian, Giltner at Heartland. Thursday—Central Valley at Anselmo-Merna.