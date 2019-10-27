(Records through Saturday)
Class A
School (record) | Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (34-1) | 1
2. Lincoln Pius X (27-6) | 2
3. Elkhorn South (27-7) | 3
4. Gretna (24-10) | 4
5. Millard North (22-10) | 6
6. Omaha Marian (21-13) | 5
7. Millard West (19-11) | 7
8. Millard South (23-11) | 8
9. Lincoln Southwest (21-12) | 9
10. Papillion-La Vista South (18-17) | -
Contenders: Bellevue West, Elkhorn
Comments: Papillion La-Vista’s unbeaten season came to an end at the Metro Conference Tournament, but the Monarchs are still the team to beat in Class A. Right behind them are winners of their respective conference tournaments, Lincoln Pius X and Elkhorn South, and this week’s district finals may have a surprise or two in them.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (25-4) | 1
2. Waverly (26-3) | 2
3. Norris (23-9) | 3
4. Sidney (26-3) | 4
5. Platteview (21-7) | 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (19-17) | 6
7. Hastings (20-10) | 7
8. Northwest (18-13) | 8
9. Seward (21-12) | 9
10. York (18-12) | -
Contenders: Aurora, Beatrice, Omaha Gross.
Comments: Omaha Skutt and Waverly appear to be a step above the rest, but don’t rule out Norris or Omaha Duchesne, which has played a difficult schedule against Class A. The likes of Sidney, Northwest and Hastings end the year strong going into sub-districts.
Class C-1
1. St. Paul (30-0) | 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran (31-3) | 2
3. Wahoo (25-3) | 3
4. Syracuse (21-3) | 4
5. Wayne (27-4) | 5
6. Broken Bow (29-2) | 8
7. Chadron (27-6) | 6
8. Norfolk Catholic (22-5) | 7
9. Battle Creek (25-5) | -
10. Malcolm (23-7) | -
Contenders: Chase County, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Southern Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
Comments: St. Paul finishes an undefeated regular season without dropping a single set, but may face a tough challenge in its district. Columbus Lakeview and Columbus Scotus drop out of the rankings after struggling to end the year.
Class C-2
1. Superior (26-2) | 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia (29-3) | 2
3. Grand Island CC (23-4) | 3
4. Lutheran Northeast (26-6) | 5
5. Bishop Neumann (22-9) | 7
6. Thayer Central (24-7) | 4
7. Summerland (25-5) | 6
8. Mead (21-1) | 8
9. South Loup (24-3) | 9
10. Ponca (23-5) | 10
Contenders: Arcadia/Loup City, Cross County, Fillmore Central, Lourdes CC.
Comments: Superior takes a 21-match winning streak into district play, although it may have to take on the source of one its two defeats, Fillmore Central. Lutheran Northeast is in the midst of a late-season surge while the likes of Mead, South Loup and Ponca will look to back up their impressive regular-season records.
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (30-1) | 1
2. Pleasanton (27-1) | 2
3. CWC (27-2) | 3
4. Archbishop Bergan (25-11) | 5
5. Overton (25-4) | 4
6. HTRS (22-7) | 6
7. Central Valley (23-6) | 6
8. Maywood-Hayes Center (26-1) | 8
9. Humphrey/LHF (20-9) | 9
10. Meridian (20-8) | 10
Contenders: Cambridge, Hartington CC, Johnson-Brock.
Comments: HTRS pushed Diller-Odell to five sets in the Pioneer Conference Tournament final but couldn’t pull off the upset, keeping Diller-Odell atop Class D-1. Maywood-Hayes Center lost its first match of the season while Archbishop Bergan is playing well at the right time.
Class D-2
1. BDS (25-3) | 1
2. Lawrence-Nelson (26-4) | 2
3. Wynot (21-3) | 4
4. Bertrand (22-5) | 3
5. Humphrey SF (19-4) | 5
6. Nebraska Christian (21-5) | 6
7. Garden County (26-1) | 7
8. Giltner (19-9) | 10
9. Winside (21-6) | 8
10. Anselmo-Merna (19-10) | 9
Contenders: Falls City SH, Stuart, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Class D-2 remains mostly unchanged heading into district play, but that will change thanks to District D2-6. Four of the top 10, including both BDS and Lawrence-Nelson will face off, opening opportunities for schools in other districts to advance to the district finals.