(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (17-0) | 1
2. Elkhorn South (16-3) | 2
3. Gretna (12-4) | 5
4. Millard West (6-5) | 3
5. Millard South (10-5) | 4
6. Lincoln Pius X (10-3) | 6
7. Millard North (10-6) | 7
8. Omaha Marian (8-6) | 8
9. Lincoln Southwest (8-4) | 9
10. Papillion-La Vista South (9-7) | —
Contenders: Bellevue West, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside.
Comments: It was a busy week in Class A as the LPS Classic featured many top teams over the weekend. Papillion-La Vista remains undefeated after beating Elkhorn South in the final, while a fourth-place finish propels Gretna up the rankings. Papillion-La Vista South had lost six in a row but appears back on track after finishing third in the tournament.
Key matches: Tuesday—Gretna at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Thursday—Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Marian. Friday—Weston Invitational (Kearney, Southwest, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South. Saturday—Pius X Tournament (Elkhorn, Gretna, Pius X, Millard North).
Class B
1. Waverly (12-0) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (10-3) | 2
3. Sidney (9-1) | 4
4. Norris (13-6) | 3
5. Platteview (12-4) | 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (7-6) | 6
7. Hastings (12-4) | 9
8. Seward (10-6) | 7
9. Northwest (5-6) | 8
10. Omaha Gross (7-5) | 10
Contenders: Beatrice, Plattsmouth.
Comments: Waverly remains unbeaten after defeating Norris last week. The Titans had an up-and-down weekend against tough competition in the LPS Classic. Hastings is in the midst of a seven-match winning streak, while Omaha Duchesne and Northwest continue to battle tough schedules.
Key matches: Tuesday—Aurora at Northwest. Thursday—Platteview at DC West, Seward at Columbus, Sidney at Gering. Saturday—Hastings at Elkhorn South.
Class C-1
1. St. Paul (14-0) | 2
2. Wahoo (10-2) | 1
3. Lincoln Lutheran (12-2) | 4
4. Columbus Scotus (11-2) | 5
5. Wayne (12-3) | 3
6. Syracuse (12-1) | 6
7. Columbus Lakeview (10-1) | 7
8. Broken Bow (10-2) | —
9. Lincoln Christian (8-4) | 9
10. Chadron (11-2) | —
Contenders: Battle Creek, DC West, Gordon-Rushville, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, O’Neill.
Comments: Lots of movement in Class C-1, beginning with a new No. 1 after Broken Bow upset Wahoo over the weekend. Lincoln Lutheran and Syracuse had strong weeks, while Wayne falls after three. Chadron joins the rankings with a 5-1 performance at the Gothenburg Invite.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran, Norfolk Catholic at Wayne, St. Paul at Adams Central, Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood. Thursday—Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian, Syracuse at Lourdes CC.
Class C-2
1. Hastings SC (11-1) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (8-1) | 2
3. Thayer Central (12-1) | 3
4. Superior (11-2) | 4
5. Lourdes CC (9-0) | 7
6. Bishop Neumann (7-5) | 5
7. Summerland (13-3) | 6
8. Lutheran Northeast (10-5) | 9
9. Mead (8-0) | 10
10. Fillmore Central (12-4) | —
Contenders: Arcadia/Loup City, Boyd County, Cross County, Guardian Angels CC, Howells-Dodge, Ponca, South Loup.
Comments: The top four remains unchanged, but Hastings SC’s hold of the top spot is lessened after losing to Fillmore Central. Superior has now won 11 of its last 12 matches. Lourdes CC remains unbeaten, but will face Lincoln Christian and Syracuse this week.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran, Howells-Dodge at Lutheran Northeast, Mead at Louisville, Thayer Central at Fillmore Central. Thursday—Grand Island CC at Adams Central, Syracuse at Lourdes CC.
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (11-0) | 1
2. Pleasanton (12-1) | 2
3. Overton (11-1) | 3
4. Central Valley (12-3) | 4
5. Archbishop Bergan (9-6) | 6
6. Hartington CC (10-6) | 5
7. Meridian (9-3) | 8
8. HTRS (11-4) | 7
9. CWC (9-2) | 9
10. Maywood-Hayes Center (12-0) | 10
Contenders: Alma, Axtell, Fullerton, Humphrey/LHF, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Osmond, Sutherland.
Comments: Pleasanton suffered its first loss to Grand Island CC last week, leaving Diller-Odell and Maywood-Hayes Center as Class D-1’s only unbeaten teams. Overton, Central Valley, Hartington CC, HTRS and Meridian all lost games last week and will look to rebound moving forward.
Key matches: Tuesday—Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, Auburn at HTRS, Fullerton at CWC. Thursday—Hi-Line at Overton, Meridian at BDS, Wayne at Hartington CC.
Class D-2
1. Wynot (8-0) | 1
2. BDS (8-3) | 2
3. Lawrence-Nelson (12-1) | 4
4. Nebraska Christian (9-2) | 3
5. Humphrey SF (5-2) | 5
6. Anselmo-Merna (11-3) | 6
7. Giltner (9-2) | 7
8. Bertrand (8-3) | 8
9. Garden County (15-0) | —
10. Falls City SH (7-6) | 10
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Stuart, Wauneta-Palisade, Winside.
Comments: Lawrence-Nelson hasn’t dropped a set this year apart from a loss to Superior, while BDS and Nebraska Christian lost matches to strong teams last week. Garden Country has roared out to 15-0 start but has only played one team with more than seven wins.
Key matches: Tuesday—Anselmo-Merna at South Loup, Columbus Lakeview at Nebraska Christian, Giltner at Harvard. Thursday—Meridian at BDS, Wakefield-Allen at Wynot.