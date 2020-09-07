Prep volleyball ratings, 9/8

CLASS A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista South (7-1);2
2. Elkhorn South (8-0);3
3. Lincoln Pius X (4-0);6
4. Millard West (4-2);5
5. Papillion-La Vista (5-3);1
6. Bellevue West (4-3);7
7. Omaha Marian (4-3);9
8. Millard South (5-3);-
9. Lincoln Southwest (2-2);10
10. Millard North (4-5);8
Contenders: Fremont, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln High, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Two competitive weeks of volleyball have shaken up the Class A landscape, with Papillion-La Vista, Millard North and Gretna all off to slow starts. Defending champion Papillion-La Vista South’s only loss came to Omaha Skutt, and the Titans have a big week ahead with Elkhorn South and Lincoln Pius X on its heels.
Key matches: Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Pius X, Kearney at Fremont. Thursday—Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South. Saturday—Millard North Invite (Elkhorn South, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West).
CLASS B (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (7-0);1
2. Elkhorn (4-0);6
3. Norris (5-1);3
4. Waverly (3-1);2
5. Northwest (0-0);4
6. Omaha Duchesne (3-4);5
7. Beatrice (4-1);-
8. Platteview (4-1);7
9. York (3-0);-
10. Lexington (6-1);-
Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, Aurora, Plattsmouth, Seward.
Comments: Omaha Skutt continues to dominate every opponent in its path, picking up seven wins without dropping a set. Waverly’s loss to Elkhorn propels the Antlers to the second spot with Norris close behind, while Beatrice, York and Lexington enter the top 10 after strong starts.
Key matches: Tuesday—Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn. Thursday—Beatrice at Platteview. Saturday—Norris Invitational (Blair, Crete, Norris, Platteview, Ralston, Seward, Waverly).
CLASS C-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. St. Paul (5-0);1
2. Wahoo (6-0);2
3. Grand Island CC (5-0);3
4. Lincoln Lutheran (3-1);4
5. Kearney Catholic (3-0);-
6. Columbus Lakeview (4-1);8
7. Wayne (4-2);7
8. Hastings SC (1-2);6
9. Bishop Neumann (1-0);9
10. Battle Creek (3-0);-
Contenders: Adams Central, Chadron, Columbus Scotus, DC West, Oakland-Craig, Sidney.
Comments: The top of Class C-1 remains unchanged, with St. Paul, Wahoo and Grand Island CC all picking up quality wins to stay unbeaten. Kearney Catholic jumps up after beating Columbus Scotus and Hastings St. Cecilia, and contenders like DC West and Sidney fall just outside the top 10.
Key matches: Tuesday—Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian, Platteview at Wahoo. Thursday—Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek.
CLASS C-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Lutheran Northeast (7-0);1
2. Norfolk Catholic (5-0);5
3. Overton (5-1);2
4. Superior (2-1);3
5. Thayer Central (5-0);9
6. Howells-Dodge (3-2);4
7. Clarkson/Leigh (3-0);-
8. Wisner-Pilger (3-3);8
9. BRLD (5-2);-
10. Centennial (4-2);-
Contenders: Centura, Cross County, Palmyra, Ponca.
Comments: Lutheran Northeast swept its first seven matches and has a stronghold on Class C-2’s top spot, but the Eagles will face a tough challenge from No. 2 Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday. Overton and Thayer Central also started the season strong, while Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger have room to improve.
Key matches: Tuesday—Clarkson/Leigh at BRLD, Lutheran Northeast at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday—BDS at Superior, Heartland at Thayer Central.
CLASS D-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. BDS (6-0);1
2. Pleasanton (3-0);2
3. Archbishop Bergan (5-2);3
4. Summerland (5-1);8
5. Johnson-Brock (5-3);5
6. HTRS (3-0);7
7. Central Valley (4-3);4
8. Yutan (5-2);-
9. Humphrey/LHF (0-1);6
10. Mead (4-2);9
Contenders: Axtell, Hartington CC, North Platte St. Pat’s, Shelton, South Platte.
Comments: Neither BDS nor Pleasanton lost a set in its opening games, while third-place Archbishop Bergan gained experience in the NE Nebraska Classic. Summerland, HTRS and Yutan picked up quality wins to rise in the rankings.
Key matches: Tuesday—North Platte St. Patrick’s at Cambridge. Thursday—BDS at Superior, Pleasanton at Central Valley. Saturday—Archbishop Bergan Tournament (Archbishop Bergan, Humphrey SF, Lourdes CC, Mead).
CLASS D-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Diller-Odell (6-0);1
2. CWC (3-0);2
3. Wynot (4-0);3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (4-0);4
5. Humphrey SF (2-0);5
6. Bertrand (4-0);6
7. Falls City SH (5-0);10
8. Nebraska Christian (4-0);-
9. Mullen (4-0);-
10. Garden County (3-1);9
Contenders: Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Giltner, Winside.
Comments: The top six is unchanged as Class D-2’s best remain unbeaten, even as Diller-Odell dropped a single set one month earlier than last season. Nebraska Christian and Mullen enter the rankings, while Falls City SH has an opportunity to keep rising with a win over Diller-Odell on Tuesday.
Key matches: Tuesday—Diller-Odell at Falls City SH, Loomis at Maywood Hayes-Center, Winside at Wynot. Thursday—Nebraska Christian at High Plains.
