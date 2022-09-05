Prep volleyball ratings, 9/6

There is a new No. 1 team in Nate Thomas' high school volleyball ratings, which have plenty of movement across the board.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Papillion-LV South;7-1;1

2. Millard West;8-4;3

3. Lincoln Southwest;4-0;6

4. Omaha Westside;4-2;2

5. Papillion-La Vista;5-3;5

6. Lincoln East;6-1;7

7. Lincoln Pius X;3-1;4

8. Fremont;7-3;10

9. Gretna;4-1;9

10. Elkhorn South;5-5;8

Contenders: Omaha Marian, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest makes a big jump from seventh to third after its three-set win over Lincoln Pius X. Omaha Westside’s loss to Papillion-La Vista drops them a few spots. Fremont had a very solid showing at the Heartland Crossroads Tournament.

Key matches: Tuesday—Elkhorn South at Marian, Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star, Millard West at Omaha Westside. Wednesday—Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Pius X. Thursday—Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South, Omaha Marian at Gretna, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;9-3;1

2. Elkhorn North;5-2;2

3. Norris;7-0;3

4. Waverly;6-4;4

5. Seward;5-1;6

6. Omaha Duchesne;3-4;5

7. Bennington;4-1;7

8. GI Northwest;3-4;9

9. Elkhorn;2-2;8

10. Sidney;3-1;10

Contenders: York, Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff.

Comments: Norris picked up a key win over Bennington on Tuesday to take a firm hold on the No. 3 spot. Waverly beat GI Northwest in the Beatrice Invitational, capping each off a bounceback week after a tough schedule to start the season. Elkhorn North has a big week ahead.

Key matches: Tuesday—Columbus Lakeview at York, Elkhorn North at Bennington. Thursday—Waverly at Elkhorn North.

Class C-1

School;Rec.; Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC;5-0;1

2. Kearney Catholic;4-0;2

3. Adams Central;2-1;3

4. Gothenburg;3-0;4

5. St. Paul;5-0;9

6. Pierce;4-1;5

7. Columbus Lakeview;3-2;7

8. North Bend Central,7-0,NR

9. Malcolm,5-0,NR

10. Bishop Neumann;2-2;8

Contenders: North Bend Central, Ogallala, Minden, DC West, Yutan.

Comments: Class C-1 is looking very much like the competitive class it was a year ago. St. Paul has started the season well after having high expectations. North Bend Central had an outstanding showing at the NEN Tournament last weekend. Malcolm enters the top 10 after staying unbeaten.

Key matches: Tuesday—Minden at Shelton, Adams Central at Hastings SC. Thursday—Grand Island CC at Sutton, Kearney Catholic at Adams Central, North Bend Central at Humphrey/LHF.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;5-0;1

2. Oakland-Craig;5-1;2

3. Amherst;5-0;3

4. Superior;3-0;4

5. Archbishop Bergan;5-1;6

6. Sutton;5-0;7

7. Clarkson/Leigh;3-2;5

8. Wisner-Pilger;4-2;8

9. Summerland;6-0;NR

10. Crofton;3-0;10

Contenders: Humphrey/LHF, Laurel-C-C, Southwest, Centura.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran continues to separate themselves at the top of the class with three sweeps this past week. Oakland-Craig dropped a match to North Bend Central, but also had a good win over Wisner-Pilger. Clarkson/Leigh drops after a loss to Howells-Dodge. A tough schedule early keeps the Patriots in the hunt.

Key matches: Tuesday—Summerland vs. Elgin/PJ, Wisner-Pilger vs. Clarkson/Leigh, Summerland vs. Stuart. Thursday—Norfolk Catholic at Summerland, BDS at Superior, Wisner-Pilger vs. Oakland-Craig, Amherst vs. Ravenna.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center;4-0;2

2. Norfolk Catholic;4-1;1

3. Nebraska Christian;7-2;3

4. Cambridge;6-0;5

5. Hastings SC;1-2;4

6. BDS;5-1;6

7. Axtell;4-0;NR

8. Alma;5-2;NR

9. Elgin/PJ;4-0;NR

10. Johnson-Brock;4-3;NR

Contenders: S-E-M, Burwell, Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling, Central Valley, Ravenna, Silver Lake.

Comments: Maywood/Hayes Center takes over the top spot after a win over Southwest. Norfolk Catholic dropped a match against C-1 Bishop Neumann in the Columbus Scotus Invitational. A host of new schools join the fray after the first full week of action.

Key matches: Tuesday—Axtell at Overton, Maywood-Hayes Center at Loomis, S-E-M vs. Axtell, S-E-M at Overton. Thursday—Norfolk Catholic vs. Summerland, Overton at Cambridge, Shelton at Silver Lake.

Class D-2

School; Rec.;Pvs.

1. Falls City SH;6-1;1

2. Howells-Dodge;4-1;2

3. Shelton;8-0;5

4. Diller-Odell;5-1;3

5. Overton;5-1;6

6. Humphrey SF;1-0;4

7. Wynot;3-1;8

8. Wallace;4-1;NR

9. Stuart;4-2;9

10. St. Mary’s;5-1;NR

Contenders: Bertrand, Ansley-Litchfield, Wallace, Paxton, Medicine Valley.

Comments: Shelton makes another big jump after continuing their great start to this season. They have defeated two ranked teams and lost just one set. Overton, whose one loss is to Bulldogs, keeps climbing as well. Falls City SH and Howells-Dodge remain the teams to beat.

Key matches: Tuesday—Falls City SH at Diller-Odell.