Prep volleyball ratings, 9/28

Comments: Class B had a lot of upsets, including Elkhorn North beating Norris, and Elkhorn beating the Wolves. However, none of it was enough to change the ratings. Waverly lost to one of the best teams in Class C-1 but won’t be punished because its star player, Bekka Allick, was in Mexico for the FIVB U18 World Championship. Alliance falls out after being swept by Ogallala.