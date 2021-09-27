Prep volleyball ratings, 9/28

Last week featured several upsets in stacked tournaments. Competition is starting to heat up as we make our way into the back half of the season.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South (23-0); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (14-3); 4
3. Millard West (17-4); 2
4. Elkhorn South (15-6); 3
5. Gretna (15-3); 5
6. Bellevue West (16-7); 6
7. Papillion-La Vista (11-9); 7
8. Omaha Westside (6-7); 8
9. Lincoln Pius X (12-6); 9
10. Millard South (7-10); -
Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Norfolk.
Comments: Papio South remains undefeated, but the big change here is Lincoln Southwest picking up a head-to-head victory over Millard West, which moves the Silver Hawks to the No. 2 spot. Millard West will get a chance to redeem itself Thursday when it plays at Southwest. Elkhorn South shuffles down one spot and Millard South reenters the top 10.
Key matches: Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West, Norfolk at Fremont, Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista. Thursday—Millard West at Lincoln Southwest. Friday-Saturday—Lincoln Northeast Invite (Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Norfolk, Omaha Marian, Waverly).
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Norris (19-2); 1
2. Omaha Skutt (15-4); 2
3. Waverly (12-5); 3
4. Elkhorn North (11-6); 4
5. Elkhorn (10-10); 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (7-7); 6
7. Aurora (9-12); 7
8. Northwest (7-7); 9
9. Adams Central (12-6); 8
10. Bennington (8-9); -
Contenders: Alliance, Lexington, Seward, York.
Comments: Class B had a lot of upsets, including Elkhorn North beating Norris, and Elkhorn beating the Wolves. However, none of it was enough to change the ratings. Waverly lost to one of the best teams in Class C-1 but won’t be punished because its star player, Bekka Allick, was in Mexico for the FIVB U18 World Championship. Alliance falls out after being swept by Ogallala.
Key matches: Tuesday—Northwest at Adams Central, Lexington at Aurora. Thursday—York triangular (Beatrice, Seward, York), Northwest at Grand Island CC. Friday-Saturday—Twin Cities Invitational (Alliance, North Platte, Northwest, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney).
Class C-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lincoln Lutheran (17-1); 2
2. Columbus Lakeview (14-1); 1
3. Grand Island CC (18-0); 3
4. Kearney Catholic (18-1); 4
5. Syracuse (15-0); 5
6. Wahoo (11-3); 6
7. Bishop Neumann (11-5); 7
8. Broken Bow (14-3); 8
9. Malcolm (15-6); 9
10. Minden (13-7); -
Contenders: Columbus Scotus, Fairbury, Gothenburg, Ogallala, St. Paul, Pierce.
Comments: Lincoln Lutheran takes over the top spot after Columbus Lakeview lost to Waverly last week. The rest of the top 10 remains the same, but there is potential for movement with a lot of rated teams playing against each other next week, including Kearney Catholic against Grand Island CC on Tuesday.
Key matches: Tuesday—Guardian Angels CC at Bishop Neumann, Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus, Kearney Catholic at Grand Island CC, Malcolm at Wahoo. Thursday—Lutheran High Northeast at St. Paul. Thursday-Saturday—Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Lutheran, Wahoo). Saturday—Columbus Classic (Beatrice, Centennial, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Hastings, Kearney Catholic, Norfolk Catholic).
Class C-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Clarkson/Leigh (15-1); 1
2. Thayer Central (16-3); 2
3. Oakland-Craig (13-5); 6
4. Guardian Angels CC (11-2); 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (9-3); 5
6. Wisner-Pilger (12-4); 3
7. Lutheran Northeast (10-7); 7
8. Sutton (14-3); 8
9. Superior (11-5); 9
10. Hastings SC (10-7); 10
Contenders: Amherst, Bridgeport, Crofton, Fullerton, Yutan.
Comments: Oakland-Craig has been impressive of late, with wins against Wisner-Pilger and Guardian Angels CC. The quality wins earn it the No. 3 spot and Wisner-Pilger falls to No. 6 with a loss to Humphrey St. Francis. With three teams in the top six, the East Husker Conference Tournament will be a bear down the road.
Key matches: Tuesday—Clarkson/Leigh at Archbishop Bergan, Yutan at Mead, Crofton triangular (Crofton, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic). Tuesday-Thursday—Hastings SC Invitational (Cross County, Hastings SC, Lawrence-Nelson, Superior), Wisner-Pilger double triangular (BRLD, Howells-Dodge, Wisner-Pilger). Saturday—Clarkson/Leigh tournament (Aquinas, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/LHF, Oakland-Craig, Wynot).
Class D-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Howells-Dodge (14-1); 2
2. Mead (17-2); 1
3. Archbishop Bergan (12-7); 3
4. Nebraska Christian (16-2); 4
5. Humphrey/LHF (11-4); 5
6. BDS (11-3); 6
7. Alma (16-3); 7
8. Central Valley (12-3); 8
9. Shelton (18-1); 9
10. Cambridge (9-3); -
Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, HTRS, Johnson-Brock, North Platte St. Pat’s, Overton, SEM.
Comments: Howells-Dodge takes over the top spot after Mead was swept by Clarkson/Leigh. The Jaguars have impressive wins this season against Lutheran Northeast and in their opener against Oakland-Craig. Some intriguing matches are lined up for Tuesday, when Yutan plays at Mead and Overton goes on the road to Shelton.
Key matches: Tuesday—Yutan at Mead, Overton at Shelton. Thursday—Southwest triangular (Alma, Overton, Southwest), Nebraska Christian triangular (Heartland Lutheran, Humphrey SF).
Class D-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (20-1); 3
2. Humphrey SF (9-3); 2
3. Diller-Odell (12-6); 1
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (12-1); 4
5. Stuart (15-3); 8
6. Wynot (7-3) 6
7. South Platte (14-4); 5
8. Garden County (15-4); 7
9. Bertrand (11-5); 9
10. Anselmo-Merna (13-4); -
Contenders: Arthur County, Exeter-Milligan, Lawrence-Nelson, Riverside, Sterling, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Falls City SH proved again to be the best team in Class D-2 after beating Diller-Odell for the second time this season. Stuart jumps up from No. 8 to No. 5 with an impressive 15-3 record and wins against Fullerton, Pleasanton and Anselmo-Merna.
Key matches: Tuesday—Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock. Thursday—Falls City SH at Sterling, Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center. Saturday—Dundy County-Stratton quad (Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center).