Prep volleyball ratings, 9/22
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19

Papillion-La Vista South Harlei Cole celebrates a kill against Lincoln Pius X at the LPS Classic at Lincoln Southwest High School on Saturday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Class A (Rec.);Pvs

1. Papillion-La Vista South (14-1);1

2. Elkhorn South (17-0);2

3. Lincoln Pius X (8-2);3

4. Millard West (11-3);4

5. Papillion-La Vista (7-6);6

6. Omaha Marian (8-4);7

7. Bellevue West (11-6);5

8. Kearney (10-2);8

9. Lincoln Southwest (5-4);9

10. Millard South (7-7);-

Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln High, North Platte.

Comments: Papillion-La Vista South and Elkhorn South look to be in a tier of their own as they continue to dominate their closest challengers. Both of Lincoln Pius X’s losses have come against Papio South, while Millard West is 0-3 in its matches against the undefeated Storm.

Key matches: Monday—Bellevue West at Elkhorn South. Tuesday—Millard South at Omaha Marian. Thursday—Millard West at Bellevue West, Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs

1. Omaha Skutt (9-0);1

2. Norris (11-3);3

3. Elkhorn (7-3);2

4. Waverly (8-2);4

5. Beatrice (7-4);5

6. Omaha Duchesne (5-5);6

7. Aurora (10-6);-

8. Lexington (8-3);10

9. York (9-5);9

10. Ashland-Greenwood (9-3);-

Contenders: Northwest, Platteview, Seward.

Comments: Norris earned an impressive win over Bellevue West and took Elkhorn South to three sets in the LPS Classic, as Elkhorn went 0-3 over the weekend. Aurora has won eight of its last nine matches, and Ashland-Greenwood also enters the rankings with a seven-match winning streak.

Key matches: Tuesday—Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo. Thursday—Northwest at Lexington. Saturday—Aurora Invitational (Aurora, Bennington, Crete, Waverly).

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs

1. St. Paul (14-0);1

2. Wahoo (12-0);2

3. Grand Island CC (10-1);3

4. Kearney Catholic (10-2);5

5. Lincoln Lutheran (12-2);4

6. Columbus Lakeview (9-1);6

7. Battle Creek (11-1);7

8. Sidney (9-1);8

9. Syracuse (10-1);9

10. Hastings St. Cecilia (10-3);10

Contenders: Adams Central, Bishop Neumann, Broken Bow, Malcolm, Oakland-Craig.

Comments: Grand Island CC, Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran all lost matches over the weekend, leaving St. Paul and Wahoo comfortably atop C-1. Any of the contenders could easily join the top 10, and Adams Central has two big matches coming this week.

Key matches: Tuesday—Adams Central at St. Paul, Mitchell at Sidney, Bishop Neumann vs. Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday—Adams Central at Grand Island CC.

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs

1. Lutheran Northeast (16-0);1

2. Overton (11-1);2

3. Norfolk Catholic (7-2);3

4. Thayer Central (9-1);5

5. Clarkson/Leigh (9-1);6

6. Superior (8-3);4

7. Howells-Dodge (8-2);7

8. Centennial (11-4);9

9. Elm Creek (9-3);10

10. BRLD (11-6);8

Contenders: Cross County, Fullerton, Gordon-Rushville, Palmyra.

Comments: A disappointing loss to Class D-1 Alma drops Superior a couple of spots, while Thayer Central’s loss to a Kansas team makes Lutheran Northeast the only undefeated team in C-2. Howells-Dodge began the year with a pair of losses but should be a tough challenge for Lutheran Northeast on Tuesday.

Key matches: Tuesday—South Loup at Elm Creek, Lutheran Northeast at Howells-Dodge, Wayne at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday—Overton at Hi-Line.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs

1. Pleasanton (13-0);2

2. BDS (10-1);1

3. Archbishop Bergan (11-3);3

4. Summerland (11-3);5

5. Johnson-Brock (10-6);4

6. HTRS (11-3);7

7. Yutan (13-4);6

8. Mead (11-3);10

9. Silver Lake (9-3);-

10. South Platte (10-1);-

Contenders: Alma, Axtell, Hartington CC, North Platte St. Pat’s, Wausa.

Comments: Pleasanton jumps to the top spot with a win against Grand Island CC, while the BDS loss to Diller-Odell drops the Eagles into second. Johnson-Brock and HTRS rise after strong showings at the MUDECAS Tournament, plus Silver Lake and South Platte enter the top 10.

Key matches: Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Archbishop Bergan, Silver Lake at Kenesaw. Thursday—Omaha Christian at Mead, Summerland at Humphrey/LHF.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs

1. Diller-Odell (11-0);1

2. CWC (8-0);2

3. Maywood-Hayes Center (12-0);3

4. Humphrey SF (9-0);4

5. Wynot (8-0);5

6. Falls City SH (11-3);7

7. Bertrand (10-1);6

8. Exeter-Milligan (10-3);8

9. Mullen (10-1);-

10. Nebraska Christian (9-2);9

Contenders: Franklin, Garden County, Hay Springs, Paxton.

Comments: Diller-Odell remains the top team in Class D-2, but there are four unbeaten teams eager for the top spot. Falls City SH rises after finishing third in the MUDECAS Tournament, and Mullen debuts at No. 9 thanks to a win over Garden County.

Key matches: Tuesday—Bertrand vs. Franklin, Fullerton at CWC, Wausa at Winside. Thursday—Falls City SH at Lewiston.

