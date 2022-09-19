Prep volleyball ratings, 9/19

Tournaments across the state shook up the prep volleyball scene this past week with some new names making noise and a few big leaps. Plus, there's a new No. 1 in Class A in Nate Thomas' latest rankings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;11-1;2

2. Papillion-LV South;17-3;1

3. Lincoln East;11-4;3

4. Omaha Marian;10-5;10

5. Papillion-La Vista;12-4;6

6. Omaha Westside;7-3;4

7. Millard West;14-5;5

8. Gretna;13-4;9

9. Fremont;15-3;8

10. Lincoln Pius X;6-7;7

Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Elkhorn South.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest takes the title of No. 1 in Class A after a three-set win over Papillion-La Vista South Saturday at the LPS Classic. Omaha Marian’s tournament win over the Silver Hawks has them as this week’s biggest leaper. The state championship looks up for grabs and many have a shot at it. Another pivotal week is ahead.

Key matches: Tuesday—Gretna at Millard West, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln East at Fremont. Thursday—Gretna at Lincoln High. Friday—Papillion-La Vista Tournament. Saturday—Papillion-La Vista Tournament.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;12-4;1

2. Elkhorn North;13-2;2

3. Norris;15-3;3

4. Waverly;8-6;4

5. Seward;13-3;5

6. Bennington;9-4;6

7. York;11-4;9

8. Sidney;9-2;8

9. Omaha Duchesne;4-4;7

10. GI Northwest;5-8;10

Contenders: Alliance, Crete, Scottsbluff, Elkhorn, Beatrice.

Comments: Norris’ three losses this weekend were against Class A teams in the LPS Classic, where it proved its talent in a third-place finish. Despite three losses this weekend as well, York still makes a jump. Sidney continues to make noise out West.

Key matches: Tuesday—Elkhorn at Bennington, Malcolm at York, Crete at Gothenburg. Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran at Crete, Kearney Catholic at Beatrice, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, Kearney Catholic at GI Northwest. Friday—Aurora Invitational. Saturday—Aurora Invitational.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;14-0;1

2. Minden;16-0;10

3. Grand Island CC;13-1;3

4. Kearney Catholic;11-2;2

5. Gothenburg;12-2;4

6. St. Paul;11-3;5

7. Pierce;12-1;6

8. Columbus Lakeview;8-2;7

9. Malcolm;12-1;8

10. Adams Central;13-3;9

Contenders: Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, DC West, Yutan.

Comments: Minden’s strong showing at the loaded Gothenburg Invitational has it vaulting up the charts. The rest of the teams in the tournament each had signature wins and losses, so the board holds mostly the same. Class C-1 looks as wide open as any class.

Key matches: Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran, Archbishop Bergan vs. Bishop Neumann, Adams Central at St. Paul, Columbus Lakeview at Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig at North Bend Central. Thursday—Minden at Gothenburg. Saturday—Elkhorn Valley Invitational.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;16-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;14-1;4

3. Oakland-Craig;12-4;2

4. Amherst;13-1;3

5. Sutton;14-2;5

6. Centura;12-1;—

7. Summerland;11-2;6

8. Wisner-Pilger;6-3;8

9. Clarkson/Leigh;5-3;9

10. Humphrey/LHF;10-4;—

Contenders: Cross County, Southwest, Palmyra.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran continues to roll, with a weekend win over then second-ranked Oakland-Craig. Archbishop Bergan earned itself a boost with two dominating wins. Centura’s hot start has the Centurions in the ratings for the first time this season.

Key matches: Tuesday—Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday— Amherst at Overton, Summerland at Humphrey/LHF.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center;12-0;1

2. Norfolk Catholic;10-1;2

3. BDS;9-2;5

4. Cambridge;13-1;4

5. Nebraska Christian;14-3;3

6. Hastings SC;7-5;10

7. Axtell;11-3;6

8. Alma;13-5;7

9. Elgin/PJ;8-3;9

10. Johnson-Brock;9-6;8

Contenders: Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, Ravenna, Silver Lake, Meridian, Hartington CC, S-E-M.

Comments: MUDECAS shook some things up. BDS makes a jump after its tournament win, while Johnson-Brock slid a few spots. Hastings SC rebounded from its tough start with a 4-0 week, headlined by a win over Sutton. Nebraska Christian's loss to Adams Central slips it a few spots.

Key matches: Tuesday—Hartington CC at Pierce. Thursday—Elgin/PJ at Nebraska Christian, S-E-M at Loomis, Hastings SC at Sutton, BDS at Meridian.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Overton;11-1;1

2. Howells-Dodge;11-1;2

3. Shelton;12-1;3

4. Humphrey SF;11-1;6

5. Falls City SH;11-4;4

6. Wynot;7-1;7

7. Diller-Odell;7-4;5

8. Wallace;11-2;8

9. St. Mary’s;9-1;9

10. Stuart;9-5;10

Contenders: Paxton, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.

Comments: The top three in the ratings — Overton, Howells-Dodge, and Shelton — have separated themselves as the best in Class D-2 as of now. MUDECAS also forced some changes here, as Falls City SH and Diller-Odell each see drops.

Key matches: Tuesday—Potter-Dix at Paxton, Potter-Dix at Wallace, Lourdes CC at Diller-Odell. Thursday—Laurel-C-C at Wynot.