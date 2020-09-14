Prep volleyball ratings, 9/15

Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista South (9-1);1
2. Elkhorn South (13-0);2
3. Lincoln Pius X (4-1);3
4. Millard West (9-3);4
5. Bellevue West (7-3);6
6. Papillion-La Vista (5-4);5
7. Omaha Marian (5-4);7
8. Kearney (8-2);-
9. Lincoln Southwest (3-2);9
10. Lincoln High (7-3);-
Contenders: Gretna, Millard North, Millard South, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista South solidified its top spot with a win over Lincoln Pius X last week, but Elkhorn South hasn’t dropped a set all season and remains right on its heels. Kearney and Lincoln High enter the top 10 in place of Millard South and Millard North after both lost multiple matches over the weekend.
Key Matches: Tuesday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North. Thursday—Papillion-La Vista at Millard West. Friday—LPS Classic.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (9-0);1
2. Elkhorn (6-0);2
3. Norris (9-1);3
4. Waverly (7-1);4
5. Beatrice (7-2);7
6. Omaha Duchesne (5-5);6
7. Platteview (6-4);8
8. Northwest (1-3);5
9. York (5-2);9
10. Lexington (7-1);10
Contenders: Aurora, Seward, Plattsmouth.
Comments: A road trip to Missouri netted Omaha Skutt a pair of wins last week, while a sweep over Omaha Duchesne shows Elkhorn’s quality at No. 2. Norris and Waverly both had successful weekends and will play each other on Tuesday, while Beatrice has a busy week after impressing in the Bishop Neumann Invite.
Key Matches: Tuesday—Beatrice at Wahoo, Waverly at Norris. Thursday—Millard South at Beatrice, Waverly at Northwest.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. St. Paul (7-0);1
2. Wahoo (7-0);2
3. Grand Island CC (7-0);3
4. Lincoln Lutheran (9-1);4
5. Kearney Catholic (6-0);5
6. Columbus Lakeview (8-1);6
7. Battle Creek (7-1);10
8. Sidney (6-1);-
9. Syracuse (4-1);-
10. Hastings St. Cecilia (5-3);8
Contenders: Adams Central, Bishop Neumann, O’Neill, Oakland-Craig, Wayne.
Comments: Class C-1’s top six remains unchanged as the likes of St. Paul, Grand Island CC and Kearney Catholic remain unbeaten. Wahoo and Lincoln Lutheran will be tested this week; Sidney and Syracuse have recovered from early season losses.
Key Matches: Tuesday—Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran, Chadron at Sidney. Thursday—Syracuse at Platteview, Wahoo at Oakland-Craig.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Lutheran NE (13-0);1
2. Overton (8-1);3
3. Norfolk Catholic (6-2);2
4. Superior (6-2);4
5. Thayer Central (7-0);5
6. Clarkson/Leigh (5-0);7
7. Howells-Dodge (7-2);6
8. BRLD (8-4);9
9. Centennial (8-4);10
10. Elm Creek (8-2);-
Contenders: Centura, Fullerton, Guardian Angels CC, Palmyra, South Loup.
Comments: Norfolk Catholic became the first team to win a set against Lutheran NE all season, but a 3-1 loss vaults Overton back into second place. Clarkson/Leigh jumps into sixth after defeating BRLD, and opportunity awaits for No. 10 Elm Creek against Overton on Thursday.
Key Matches: Tuesday—Archbishop Bergan at BRLD, O’Neill at Lutheran NE, Superior at Sutton. Thursday—Elm Creek at Overton.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. BDS (8-0);1
2. Pleasanton (8-0);2
3. Archbishop Bergan (9-3);3
4. Johnson-Brock (10-4);5
5. Summerland (9-3);4
6. Yutan (8-3);8
7. HTRS (9-3);6
8. Central Valley (4-4);7
9. North Platte St. Patrick’s (7-4);-
10. Mead (9-3);10
Contenders: Axtell, Hartington CC, Humphrey/LHF, Silver Lake, South Platte, Wausa.
Comments: BDS and Pleasanton remain the teams to beat in Class D-1, but Johnson-Brock and Summerland rise after sweeping through their respective weekend invites. The MUDECAS Tournament should shake things up for next week.
Key Matches: Tuesday—Archbishop Bergan at BRLD. Wednesday—MUDECAS Tournament (BDS, HTRS, Johnson-Brock, Meridian, Pawnee City, Southern). Friday—Ord Invite (Amherst, Minatare, Ord, Pleasanton).
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Diller-Odell (8-0);1
2. CWC (6-0);2
3. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-0);4
4. Humphrey SF (7-0);5
5. Wynot (6-0);3
6. Bertrand (8-1);6
7. Falls City SH (9-2);7
8. Exeter-Milligan (9-1);-
9. Nebraska Christian (6-0);8
10. Garden County (10-2);10
Contenders: Franklin, Dorchester, Mullen, Paxton.
Comments: There is little separating first from fifth place in Class D-2, but wins over quality Class D-1 opposition vaults Maywood-Hayes Center and Humphrey SF over Wynot. Falls City SH and Exeter-Milligan have a chance to rise in the MUDECAS Tournament this week.
Key Matches: Tuesday—Fullerton at Humphrey SF. Wednesday—MUDECAS Tournament (Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Falls City SH, Lewiston, Parkview Christian, Sterling). Thursday—Garden County vs. Mullen.
