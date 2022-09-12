Prep volleyball ratings, 9/13

It's been a wild week of volleyball across the state — and Nate Thomas' latest ratings reflect the madness. There are two new No. 1 teams, and both made a big leap to claim their spots at the top.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Papillion-LV South;11-2;1

2. Lincoln Southwest;5-0;3

3. Lincoln East;8-1;6

4. Omaha Westside;5-3;4

5. Millard West;12-5;2

6. Papillion-La Vista;6-3;5

7. Lincoln Pius X;3-3;7

8. Fremont;14-3;8

9. Gretna;9-2;9

10. Omaha Marian;4-4;-

Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Elkhorn South.

Comments: A busy week brought lots of movement in Class A. Lincoln East continues to surge up the board alongside Lincoln Southwest after they both brought home top 10 wins this week. The LPS Classic could pit the two against each other for the first time. A packed week for Papillion-La Vista South keeps them on top.

Key matches: Tuesday—Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X. Friday—LPS Classic. Saturday—LPS Classic.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;11-4;1

2. Elkhorn North;11-2;2

3. Norris;11-0;3

4. Waverly;7-5;4

5. Seward;9-2;5

6. Bennington;6-4;7

7. Omaha Duchesne;4-4;6

8. Sidney;6-2;10

9. York;7-1;-

Contenders: Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff, Elkhorn.

Comments: The top stays together after they all held steady this week, outside of Elkhorn North defeating Waverly and Norris beating Seward. Bennington makes a small jump after a big weekend against Class A opponents.

Key matches:

Tuesday—Waverly at Norris, Gering at Scottsbluff. Thursday—Sidney at Alliance.

Class C-1

School;Rec.; Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;11-0;8

2. Kearney Catholic;7-0;2

3. Grand Island CC;9-1;1

4. Gothenburg;7-0;4

5. St. Paul;7-0;5

6. Pierce;10-1;6

7. Columbus Lakeview;7-2;7

8. Malcolm;9-1;9

9. Adams Central;7-3;3

10. Minden;10-0;-

Contenders: Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, DC West, Yutan.

Comments: North Bend Central upset previously top-ranked No. 1 Grand Island CC on Saturday and take the crown as the No. 1 team in Class C-1. The depth of C-1 continues to expand each week. Thursday’s matches and the weekend look to have more action to shake up the rankings again.

Key matches: Tuesday—Adams Central at Aurora. Thursday—DC West at Archbishop Bergan, Pierce at Crofton, North Bend Central at Wisner-Pilger.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;11-0;1

2. Oakland-Craig;8-2;2

3. Amherst;10-0;3

4. Archbishop Bergan;11-1;5

5. Sutton;10-1;6

6. Summerland;11-2;9

7. Superior;7-2;4

8. Wisner-Pilger;6-3;8

9. Clarkson/Leigh;5-3;7

10. Crofton;6-2;10

Contenders: Humphrey/LHF, Laurel-C-C, Southwest, Centura.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran continues to cruise through their season. Oakland-Craig dropped a three-setter to Columbus Lakeview, but still look to be right behind the Warriors. Summerland’s undefeated start has them climbing.

Key matches: Tuesday—Superior at Sutton, Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF. Thursday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey/LHF.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center;10-0;1

2. Norfolk Catholic;7-1;2

3. Nebraska Christian;9-2;3

4. Cambridge;8-1;4

5. BDS;6-1;6

6. Axtell;8-2;7

7. Alma;8-4;8

8. Johnson-Brock;8-4;10

9. Elgin/PJ;7-3;9

10. Hastings SC;3-5;5

Contenders: Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling, Central Valley, Ravenna, Silver Lake, Meridian, Hartington CC.

Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic continue to separate themselves as the best in Class D-1, just as most thought before the season. Hastings SC continues to slide, but a tough schedule so far keeps them in for now. Not much separates the latter half of the top 10 and the contenders.

Key matches: Tuesday—Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC, Loomis at Cambridge, Shelton at Axtell. Thursday—Loomis at Axtell.

Class D-2

School; Rec.;Pvs.

1. Overton;8-1;5

2. Howells-Dodge;9-1;2

3. Shelton;9-1;3

4. Falls City SH;6-1;1

5. Diller-Odell;6-2;4

6. Humphrey SF;6-1;6

7. Wynot;5-1;7

8. Wallace;8-2;8

9. St. Mary’s;7-1;10

10. Stuart;6-3;9

Contenders: Ansley-Litchfield, Paxton, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.

Comments: Overton had three ranked opponents on their schedule last week and defeated all three. Their one loss so far this season is to Cambridge and plenty of wins over ranked opponents makes up for it. Falls City SH slipped up with a pair of losses, and Howells-Dodge and Shelton each continued winning ways.

Key matches: Tuesday—Wakefield at Howells-Dodge.