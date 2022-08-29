Prep volleyball ratings, 8/30

The high school volleyball season is heading into the first full week of the season. Here are Nate Thomas' ratings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Papillion-LV South;5-1;1

2. Omaha Westside;4-1;2

3. Millard West;3-3;2

4. Lincoln Pius X;0-0;4

5. Papillion-La Vista;3-3;5

6. Lincoln Southwest;1-0;6

7. Lincoln East;5-1;10

8. Elkhorn South;3-2;7

9. Gretna;1-1;8

10. Fremont;3-1;9

Contenders: Omaha Marian, Grand Island, Millard South.

Comments: The loaded Bellevue West Invitational showed how competitive Class A will be. No team coming out unscratched explains the lack of movement at the top. Lincoln East took advantage of their opportunities at the invite, going 5-1 and defeating multiple ranked opponents.

Key matches: Tuesday—Gretna at Elkhorn South, Millard West at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X. Thursday—Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;5-1;1

2. Elkhorn North;4-2;2

3. Norris;4-0;3

4. Waverly;2-4;4

5. Omaha Duchesne;2-4;5

6. Seward;2-1;6

7. Bennington;4-0;9

8. Elkhorn;0-1;7

9. GI Northwest;0-3;8

10. Sidney;2-0;10

Contenders: York, Omaha Mercy, Gering.

Comments: Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North had good showings at Bellevue West to stay at the top. The Wolves had a big win against Elkhorn to open the year. Despite sub.-500 records, Waverly, Omaha Duchesne and Northwest do not see much change with their tough schedules.

Key matches: Tuesday—Elkhorn North at Bishop Neumann, Adams Central at Seward. Thursday—Bennington at Norris, Seward at Columbus Lakeview.

Class C-1

School;Rec.; Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC;3-0;1

2. Kearney Catholic;3-0;2

3. Adams Central;1-0;3

4. Gothenburg;1-0;5

5. Pierce;1-0;6

6. Aurora;2-2;4

7. Columbus Lakeview;0-0;7

8. Bishop Neumann;0-0;8

9. St. Paul;1-0;9

10. Yutan;1-0;10

Contenders: Syracuse, Malcolm, Columbus Scotus.

Comments: Class C-1 did not have much action in the first week. Grand Island CC and Kearney Catholic both had flawless starts to the season, with the Crusaders even knocking off GI Northwest. Aurora had a few slip-ups. Things pick up this week.

Key matches: Tuesday—Syracuse at Yutan. Thursday—Norfolk Catholic at Pierce, Hastings SC at Grand Island CC, Broken Bow at Gothenburg.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;2-0;1

2. Oakland-Craig;1-0;2

3. Amherst;2-0;3

4. Superior;1-0;4

5. Clarkson/Leigh;1-1;5

6. Archbishop Bergan;1-0;6

7. Sutton;1-0;7

8. Wisner-Pilger;1-0;8

9. Guardian Angels CC;1-0;9

10. Crofton;1-0;10

Contenders: Thayer Central, Lutheran High Northeast, Humphrey/LHF.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran had a great start to the season, picking up wins over ranked Waverly and Gretna. Oakland-Craig picked up a great five-set win over Howells-Dodge. Class C-2 could see some action with the season kicking into gear.

Key games: Tuesday—Howells-Dodge at Clarkson-Leigh, Sutton at BDS.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;0-0;1

2. Maywood-Hayes Center;2-0;2

3. Nebraska Christian;3-2;3

4. Hastings SC;1-1;4

5. Cambridge;4-0;5

6. BDS;2-0;6

7. Burwell;1-0;9

8. South Platte;0-2;7

9. Elmwood-Murdock;0-2;8

10. Sterling;0-0;10

Contenders: Silver Lake, Alma, Johnson-Brock, S-E-M.

Comments: Nebraska Christian picked up wins over Class C opponents, but dropped a match to ranked D-2 Shelton in the process. Burwell's win over C-2 South Loup has them jumping South Platte and Elmwood-Murdock, who both had tough draws to start.

Key games: Tuesday—Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock, Elgin/PJ at Burwell. Thursday—Exeter-Milligan at BDS, Cambridge at Bertrand. Saturday—Sterling at Mead.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Falls City SH;1-0;1

2. Howells-Dodge;3-1;2

3. Diller-Odell;0-0;3

4. Humphrey SF;0-0;4

5. Shelton;4-0;8

6. Overton;2-1;5

7. Anselmo-Merna;1-2;6

8. Wynot;1-0;7

9. Stuart;3-1;9

10. Exeter-Milligan;0-1;10

Contenders: Bertrand, Mead, Ansley-Litchfield, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Shelton makes a huge leap after a great opening weekend. They defeated three-ranked teams—Nebraska Christian, Overton and Anselmo-Merna—to open their season. Diller-Odell gets the action going with the Freeman Invitational with multiple ranked opponents this weekend.

Key game: Tuesday—Shelton at Ansley-Litchfield. Thursday—Bertrand vs. South Platte, Stuart at Elgin/PJ, Ansley-Litchfield at Anselmo-Merna.