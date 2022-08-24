Prep volleyball ratings, 8/25

The high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend with plenty of action across the state. Here are Nate Thomas' preseason ratings.

Class A

School; 2021 record

1. Papillion-LV South;40-0

2. Omaha Westside; 26-12

3. Millard West; 28-7

4. Lincoln Pius X; 23-12

5. Papillion-La Vista; 24-13

6. Lincoln Southwest; 30-5

7. Elkhorn South; 28-8

8. Gretna; 29-9

9. Fremont; 22-9

10. Lincoln East; 18-18

Contenders: Fremont, Omaha Marian, Grand Island, Millard South.

The case for No. 1: Papillion-La Vista South capped off a dominant season with a state championship and has a good roster coming back, led by Stella Adeyemi. It edges out Omaha Westside, which was knocked out in the state semifinals a year ago. Destiny Ndam-Simpson was a Super-Stater for the Warriors last fall.

Bolts shoot up the board: Lincoln Pius X ended last season ranked No. 10 and missed the state tournament but returns all but one player. Adison Markowski and Lanie Brott will be players who make an impact and could see their names on postseason award lists.

Key matches: Thursday—Lincoln East at Grand Island. Friday—Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South, Millard West vs. Omaha Skutt. Saturday—Gretna vs. Lincoln Lutheran. Tuesday—Gretna at Elkhorn South, Millard West at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X.

Class B

School; 2021 record

1. Omaha Skutt; 33-8

2. Elkhorn North; 22-12

3. Norris; 35-3

4. Waverly; 24-12

5. Omaha Duchesne; 20-17

6. Seward; 22-14

7. Elkhorn; 14-20

8. GI Northwest; 24-12

9. Bennington; 15-17

10. Sidney; 21-15

Contenders: Lexington, York, Alliance, Omaha Mercy.

The case for No. 1: A state-record seven straight state championships for Omaha Skutt shows that it's hard to knock the SkyHawks from the top, especially with Morgan Burke and a host of others returning. Elkhorn North lost in the state semifinals a year ago.

EMC dominates the top 10: The Eastern Midlands Conference looks great on paper. It accounts for half the teams in the rankings, including the second-, third- and fourth-ranked teams.

Key matches: Thursday—Grand Island CC vs. Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North at Elkhorn. Friday—Elkhorn North at Waverly, Omaha Duchesne at Waverly. Tuesday—Elkhorn North at Bishop Neumann, Adams Central at Seward. Thursday—Bennington at Norris, Seward at Columbus Lakeview.

Class C-1

School ;2021 record

1. Grand Island CC; 31-2

2. Kearney Catholic; 33-5

3. Adams Central ;19-15

4. Aurora; 14-19

5. Gothenburg; 27-9

6. Pierce; 27-6

7. Columbus Lakeview; 32-5

8. Bishop Neumann; 28-7

9. St. Paul; 28-5

10. Syracuse; 28-2

Contenders: Broken Bow, Malcolm, Chase County, Wahoo.

The case for No. 1: Grand Island CC, which made the state semifinals last season, has two of its top three hitters back, and other starters. Kearney Catholic finished state runner-up and also has key returning players.

Fresh faces of the group: Adams Central and Aurora are both back in Class C-1 after both made last season’s Class B final rankings. The Patriots also made the state tournament. The two will start in the top five, but the teams that trail them are not too far behind.

Key matches: Saturday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic, Grand Island CC vs. Broken Bow. Thursday—Norfolk Catholic at Pierce, Hastings SC at Grand Island CC, Broken Bow at Gothenburg.

Class C-2

School;2021 record

1. Lincoln Lutheran; 38-2

2. Oakland-Craig; 31-6

3. Amherst ;24-7

4. Superior; 24-9

5. Clarkson/Leigh ;23-8

6. Archbishop Bergan; 25-11

7. Sutton; 27-7

8. Wisner-Pilger; 29-7

9. Guardian Angels CC; 17-9

10. Yutan; 23-7

Contenders: Crofton, Thayer Central, Lutheran High Northeast, Humphrey/LHF.

The case for No. 1: Lincoln Lutheran did not lose a match to a Class C opponent last season en route to a C-1 state championship. They drop to C-2 with a team that returns some talent. Oakland-Craig ended the season winning 14 in a row and the C-2 crown with a large group of underclassmen.

Back-to-back? Of teams in the top 10, eight made the state tournament in their respective class last season, including four teams that reached a state championship match. Class C-2 looks to be one of the deeper divisions heading into the season.

Key games: Thursday—Thayer Central at Superior, Howells-Dodge at Oakland-Craig, Yutan at Elmwood-Murdock, Ansley-Litchfield at Amherst. Tuesday—Guardian Angels CC at Norfolk Catholic, Howells-Dodge at Clarkson-Leigh, Sutton at BDS.

Class D-1

School 2021 record

1. Norfolk Catholic; 22-11

2. Maywood-Hayes Center; 29-3

3. Nebraska Christian ;29-4

4. Hastings SC ;23-12

5. Cambridge; 27-7

6. BDS ;26-5

7. South Platte; 24-8

8. Elmwood-Murdock; 23-11

9. Burwell; 22-8

10. Sterling; 15-15

Contenders: Silver Lake, Alma, Johnson-Brock, S-E-M.

The case for No. 1: Norfolk Catholic begins the season as the top-ranked team in Class D-1 after a state tournament appearance in C-2. They had just three seniors on last year's team. Most of their offense returns.

New faces, big implications: Outside of Norfolk Catholic slotting in at No. 1, Hastings St. Cecilia and Maywood-Hayes Center are both in D-1 after state tournament appearances in C-2 and D-2, respectively. The Wolves return 10 players from last year's team.

Key games: Thursday—Nebraska Christian at Shelton. Thursday—Exeter-Milligan at BDS, Cambridge at Bertrand. Saturday—Sterling at Mead.

Class D-2

School 2021 record

1. Falls City SH; 35-2

2. Howells-Dodge; 31-3

3. Diller-Odell; 23-10

4. Humphrey SF ;25-6

5. Overton; 26-6

6. Anselmo-Merna; 24-9

7. Wynot; 22-11

8. Shelton; 29-3

9. Stuart; 26-6

10. Exeter-Milligan; 20-11

Contenders: Bertrand, Mead, Ansley-Litchfield, Wauneta-Palisade.

The case for No. 1: Falls City Sacred Heart is the defending state champion and isn't going anywhere to start the season despite some great competition in D-2. The Irish had a big senior class but had a deep junior group as well. Karli Heidemann is back and healthy to start the season and has Diller-Odell in contention. Howells-Dodge, the defending champions in D-1, is right behind with tough tests to begin the year.

The Flyer-Irish rivalry lives on: Humphrey St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart met in the finals of volleyball and basketball a season ago. The two have clashed late into the season in other sports, too. The two could be on a crash course again this November in the state tournament.

Key game: Tuesday—Shelton at Ansley-Litchfield. Thursday—Bertrand vs. South Platte.