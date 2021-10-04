Prep volleyball ratings, 10/5

As we enter the first full week of October, some teams are shaking things up while others are staying put. Check out this week’s prep volleyball rankings.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South (24-0) | 1
2. Millard West (20-4) | 3
3. Lincoln Southwest (15-4) | 2
4. Elkhorn South (22-6) | 4
5. Gretna (19-3) | 5
6. Bellevue West (16-8) | 6
7. Omaha Westside (10-7) | 8
8. Papillion-La Vista (13-10) | 7
9. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) | 9
10. Millard South (10-13) | 10
Contenders: Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln High, Norfolk, Omaha Marian.
Comments: Millard West got revenge for an earlier loss to Lincoln Southwest, beating the Silver Hawks in five sets last week. Omaha Westside. Papillion-La Vista switch spots after the Monarchs swept the Warriors. Grand Island enters the contenders list with recent head-to-head wins over Fremont and Lincoln High. The ratings to not account for Monday's Papillion-La Vista South triangular.
Key matches: Tuesday—Fremont at Lincoln Pius X. Thursday—Gretna at Millard West, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High, Papillion-La Vista triangular (Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista). Saturday—Millard South Invite (Lincoln High, Millard South, Norfolk, Omaha Westside), SkyHawk Invitational (Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South).
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Norris (20-2) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (19-5) | 2
3. Waverly (15-8) | 3
4. Elkhorn North (12-6) | 4
5. Elkhorn (10-10) | 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (9-8) | 6
7. Aurora (10-13) | 7
8. Northwest (14-8) | 8
9. Adams Central (12-7) | 9
10. Bennington (10-9) | 10
Contenders: Alliance, Lexington, Seward, Sidney, York.
Comments: Class B stays up after there were no significant upsets. Some contenders will get a chance to pull off some upsets Tuesday when Adams Central visits York and Aurora goes to Seward. The tournament to watch will be this weekend's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament which features four of the top-five rated teams.
Key matches: Tuesday—Adams Central at York, Aurora at Seward, Wahoo at Waverly. Thursday—Waverly at Bennington, Elkhorn at Norris, Northwest at Omaha Duchesne. Saturday—EMC Tournament (Bennington, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris, Waverly).
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Lutheran (22-1) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (20-0) | 3
3. Kearney Catholic (22-2) | 4
4. Columbus Lakeview (18-2) | 2
5. Syracuse (18-1) | 5
6. Wahoo (15-5) | 6
7. Bishop Neumann (13-5) | 7
8. Broken Bow (16-3) | 8
9. Malcolm (17-6) | 9
10. Minden (17-7) | 10
Contenders: Chase County, Columbus Scotus, Gothenburg, Hershey, Ogallala, Pierce, St. Paul.
Comments: GICC moves up one spot after a head-to-head win over Kearney Catholic in five sets. Columbus Lakeview was swept by Kearney Catholic which drops it to No. 4. None of the contenders are separating as Chase County, Gothenburg, Hershey and Ogallala keep beating up on each other.
Key matches: Tuesday—Chase County triangular (Chase County, North Platte St. Pat’s, Southwest), St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview, Ogallala triangular (Gothenburg, Ogallala), Superior at Minden. Thursday—Broken Bow triangular (Broken Bow, Minden, Ogallala). Thursday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Archbishop Bergan, Bishop Neumann, Columbus Scotus, Grand Island CC, Hastings SC, Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran).
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Clarkson/Leigh (18-3) | 1
2. Thayer Central (22-3) | 2
3. Oakland-Craig (18-6) | 3
4. Wisner-Pilger (14-4) | 6
5. Guardian Angels CC (12-3) | 4
6. Norfolk Catholic (12-6) | 5
7. Lutheran High NE (11-9) | 7
8. Sutton (15-3) | 8
9. Hastings SC (15-7) | 10
10. Superior (15-6) | 9
Contenders: Amherst, Bridgeport, Crofton, Fullerton, Yutan.
Comments: Despite two recent losses for Clarkson/Leigh to top-notch Class D-1 teams, it still appears to be the best in C-2. Wisner-Pilger jumps back into the top five with a win against Howells-Dodge and Hastings St. Cecilia and Superior trade places after St. Cecilia won its match against Superior 2-1 this past week.
Key matches: Monday—Hastings SC triangular (Cambridge, Hastings SC). Tuesday—Clarkson/Leigh triangular (Clarkson/Leigh, Lutheran High Northeast), Nebraska Christian at Fullerton, Perkins County triangular (Garden County, Wauneta-Palisade), Superior at Minden, Thayer Central at Sutton. Thursday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF, Wisner-Pilger triangular (Guardian Angels CC, Lutheran High Northeast, Wisner-Pilger). Saturday—October Classic (Norfolk Catholic, St. Paul, Wisner-Pilger, Wynot).
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Howells-Dodge (18-2) | 1
2. Mead (19-2) | 2
3. Archbishop Bergan (17-7) | 3
4. Nebraska Christian (18-2) | 4
5. Humphrey/LHF (15-5) | 5
6. BDS (14-3) | 6
7. Cambridge (15-4) | 10
8. Overton (17-4) | -
9. Alma (17-4) | 7
10. Southwest (14-6) | -
Contenders: Central Valley, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, North Platte St. Pat’s, Shelton, S-E-M.
Comments: The top six stay put after a solid week. Cambridge climbs to No. 7 after taking down one of the best Class D-2 teams in Maywood-Hayes Center, and both Overton and Southwest jump into the top 10. Humphrey/LHF will get a shot at No. 1 Howells-Dodge in a home triangular on Thursday.
Key matches: Thursday—Humphrey/LHF triangular (Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/LHF). Friday—S-E-M at Wauneta-Palisade. Saturday—North Platte St. Pat’s triangular (Hershey, North Platte St. Pat’s)
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (23-2) | 1
2. Diller-Odell (15-7) | 3
3. Humphrey SF (10-4) | 2
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (17-2) | 4
5. Stuart (18-3) | 5
6. South Platte (16-5) | 7
7. Bertrand (12-5) | 9
8. Wynot (10-6) | 6
9. Anselmo-Merna (14-4) | 10
10. Wauneta-Palisade (10-7) | -
Contenders: Arthur County, Exeter-Milligan, Garden County, Lawrence-Nelson, Sterling.
Comments: Diller-Odell moves to second after beating Falls City Sacred Heart, tying the season series at 2-2. Bertrand jumps up to No. 7 and Wynot falls two spots after losing their last three matches. Garden County falls out of the top 10 after a loss to Crawford.
Key matches: Thursday—Elba triangular (Anselmo-Merna, Central Valley), South Platte triangular (Arthur County, South Platte), Sterling at Elmwood-Murdock. Saturday—Anselmo-Merna Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Bertrand).