Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.20

Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (17) hits the ball during Sept. 20's volleyball match at Lincoln Southeast.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star file photo

It's crunch time in the volleyball regular season. There are three weeks left before the postseason and some conference tournaments begin this weekend. Here are Nate Thomas' ratings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;17-2;1

2. Papillion-LV South;21-4;2

3. Omaha Westside;12-5;3

4. Papillion-La Vista;17-5;4

5. Gretna;22-5;6

6. Omaha Marian;17-6;5

7. Lincoln East;14-7;8

8. Millard West;17-9;7

9. Fremont;18-5;9

10. Lincoln Pius X;14-11;10

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Columbus.

Comments: Class A has settled itself down over the past week after the top teams' schedules have started to slow. The main change this week come as Gretna put together a strong showing in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational, defeating Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian. The Dragons have come alive late after a rough start to the season.

Key matches: Tuesday — Gretna at Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Pius X at Fremont. Thursday — Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian, Elkhorn South at Elkhorn North, Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Marian. 

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;18-6;1

2. Elkhorn North;16-2;2

3. Norris;19-4;3

4. Bennington;16-5;4

5. York;17-6;7

6. Seward;18-5;6

7. Waverly;14-11;5

8. Elkhorn;14-9;9

9. Sidney;19-5;8

10. GI Northwest;12-11;10

Contenders: Crete, Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Hastings.

Comments: The top three have continued to separate themselves in Class B with Bennington making a push to join the top group. York's jump is the noticeable difference, coming after the Dukes and Seward split matches this week. Waverly slides a few spots after the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.

Key matches: Tuesday — GI Northwest vs. Hastings, Adams Central at York. Thursday — Bennington at Waverly, Omaha Duchesne at GI Northwest, Crete at Columbus Lakeview, Norris at Elkhorn. Saturday — EMC Tournament.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;21-0;1

2. Grand Island CC;18-1;2

3. Gothenburg;20-2;3

4. Minden;20-2;4

5. Malcolm;23-2;5

6. Pierce;19-2;7

7. St. Paul;17-4;6

8. Adams Central;16-5;10

9. Kearney Catholic;15-5;8

10. Columbus Lakeview;13-6;9

Contenders: Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Douglas County West, Yutan.

Comments: Adams Central is this week's biggest mover in another edition of the chaos that is C-1. The Patriots swept GI Northwest to make the jump as Kearney Catholic and Columbus Lakeview both dropped matches. Malcolm may have had the win of the week though, defeating a hot Bennington team. Buckle up for a wild few weeks as tournaments get underway.

Key matches: Tuesday — Amherst at Kearney Catholic, Oakland-Craig at DC West, Ogallala at Gothenburg. Thursday — Ogallala at Minden, Centennial Conference Tournament. Saturday — Centennial Conference Tournament, Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;24-0;1

2. Oakland-Craig;20-5;2

3. Archbishop Bergan;21-3;3

4. Sutton;16-2;4

5. Amherst;19-3;5

6. Centura;16-4;6

7. Wisner-Pilger;13-6;9

8. Cross County;18-3;10

9. Humphrey/LHF;15-7;7

10. Clarkson-Leigh;15-6;8

Contenders: Southwest, Palmyra, Freeman, Bayard.

Comments: The drop off from the Lincoln Lutheran and the top five to the rest of C-2 is steep. But the group of Nos. 5-10 and the contenders is vast with thin margins between the two. Wisner-Pilger and Cross County had good weeks to make jumps. Southwest had a great week, but it is hard to find a spot for them this week.

Key matches: Tuesday — Centura at Hastings SC, Sutton at Thayer Central, Fullerton at Nebraska Christian. Thursday — Axtell at Amherst, Cross County at Exeter-Milligan, Johnson-Brock at Palmyra.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;16-2;2

2. Cambridge;20-1;3

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;17-1;1

4. BDS;14-3;4

5. Meridian;15-1;8

6. Hastings SC;14-8;6

7. Nebraska Christian;20-5;5

8. Hartington CC;15-7;7

9. S-E-M;16-4;—

10. Axtell;16-5;9

Contenders: Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: A change at the top of the ratings, but not a new face. Norfolk Catholic had the top spot at the start of the season. Their 13-match win streak ended this weekend, but only at the hands of a good Class B Bennington team. Cambridge jumps Maywood-Hayes Center after winning the matchup between the two on Saturday. S-E-M is back in the rankings with 11 straight wins.

Key matches: Tuesday — Elgin/PJ at St. Mary's, Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ. Thursday — S-E-M at Alma, Hartington CC at Wynot.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge;19-1;2

2. Shelton;19-1;3

3. Overton;19-3;1

4. Humphrey SF;15-2;5

5. Diller-Odell;18-5;4

6. Falls City SH;20-6;6

7. Wallace;18-3;7

8. Stuart;14-6;10

9. St. Mary’s;15-2;8

10. Paxton;17-3;—

Contenders: Wynot, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.

Comments: Howells-Dodge is back on top after Overton was toppled by Shelton for the second time this season. The Jaguars' lone loss came on the opening night of the season to C-2 Oakland-Craig. Shelton has had quite the season itself, and picked up its biggest win of the year. Stuart makes a jump after a win over St. Mary's this week and Paxton is up for the first time.

Key matches: Tuesday — Wallace at Paxton. Thursday — Loomis at Overton, Humphrey/LHF at Howells-Dodge.

