Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

It's crunch time in the volleyball regular season. There are three weeks left before the postseason and some conference tournaments begin this weekend. Here are Nate Thomas' ratings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;17-2;1

2. Papillion-LV South;21-4;2

3. Omaha Westside;12-5;3

4. Papillion-La Vista;17-5;4

5. Gretna;22-5;6

6. Omaha Marian;17-6;5

7. Lincoln East;14-7;8

8. Millard West;17-9;7

9. Fremont;18-5;9

10. Lincoln Pius X;14-11;10

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Columbus.

Comments: Class A has settled itself down over the past week after the top teams' schedules have started to slow. The main change this week come as Gretna put together a strong showing in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational, defeating Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian. The Dragons have come alive late after a rough start to the season.

Key matches: Tuesday — Gretna at Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Pius X at Fremont. Thursday — Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian, Elkhorn South at Elkhorn North, Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Marian.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;18-6;1

2. Elkhorn North;16-2;2

3. Norris;19-4;3

4. Bennington;16-5;4

5. York;17-6;7

6. Seward;18-5;6

7. Waverly;14-11;5

8. Elkhorn;14-9;9

9. Sidney;19-5;8

10. GI Northwest;12-11;10

Contenders: Crete, Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Hastings.

Comments: The top three have continued to separate themselves in Class B with Bennington making a push to join the top group. York's jump is the noticeable difference, coming after the Dukes and Seward split matches this week. Waverly slides a few spots after the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.

Key matches: Tuesday — GI Northwest vs. Hastings, Adams Central at York. Thursday — Bennington at Waverly, Omaha Duchesne at GI Northwest, Crete at Columbus Lakeview, Norris at Elkhorn. Saturday — EMC Tournament.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;21-0;1

2. Grand Island CC;18-1;2

3. Gothenburg;20-2;3

4. Minden;20-2;4

5. Malcolm;23-2;5

6. Pierce;19-2;7

7. St. Paul;17-4;6

8. Adams Central;16-5;10

9. Kearney Catholic;15-5;8

10. Columbus Lakeview;13-6;9

Contenders: Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Douglas County West, Yutan.

Comments: Adams Central is this week's biggest mover in another edition of the chaos that is C-1. The Patriots swept GI Northwest to make the jump as Kearney Catholic and Columbus Lakeview both dropped matches. Malcolm may have had the win of the week though, defeating a hot Bennington team. Buckle up for a wild few weeks as tournaments get underway.

Key matches: Tuesday — Amherst at Kearney Catholic, Oakland-Craig at DC West, Ogallala at Gothenburg. Thursday — Ogallala at Minden, Centennial Conference Tournament. Saturday — Centennial Conference Tournament, Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;24-0;1

2. Oakland-Craig;20-5;2

3. Archbishop Bergan;21-3;3

4. Sutton;16-2;4

5. Amherst;19-3;5

6. Centura;16-4;6

7. Wisner-Pilger;13-6;9

8. Cross County;18-3;10

9. Humphrey/LHF;15-7;7

10. Clarkson-Leigh;15-6;8

Contenders: Southwest, Palmyra, Freeman, Bayard.

Comments: The drop off from the Lincoln Lutheran and the top five to the rest of C-2 is steep. But the group of Nos. 5-10 and the contenders is vast with thin margins between the two. Wisner-Pilger and Cross County had good weeks to make jumps. Southwest had a great week, but it is hard to find a spot for them this week.

Key matches: Tuesday — Centura at Hastings SC, Sutton at Thayer Central, Fullerton at Nebraska Christian. Thursday — Axtell at Amherst, Cross County at Exeter-Milligan, Johnson-Brock at Palmyra.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;16-2;2

2. Cambridge;20-1;3

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;17-1;1

4. BDS;14-3;4

5. Meridian;15-1;8

6. Hastings SC;14-8;6

7. Nebraska Christian;20-5;5

8. Hartington CC;15-7;7

9. S-E-M;16-4;—

10. Axtell;16-5;9

Contenders: Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: A change at the top of the ratings, but not a new face. Norfolk Catholic had the top spot at the start of the season. Their 13-match win streak ended this weekend, but only at the hands of a good Class B Bennington team. Cambridge jumps Maywood-Hayes Center after winning the matchup between the two on Saturday. S-E-M is back in the rankings with 11 straight wins.

Key matches: Tuesday — Elgin/PJ at St. Mary's, Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ. Thursday — S-E-M at Alma, Hartington CC at Wynot.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge;19-1;2

2. Shelton;19-1;3

3. Overton;19-3;1

4. Humphrey SF;15-2;5

5. Diller-Odell;18-5;4

6. Falls City SH;20-6;6

7. Wallace;18-3;7

8. Stuart;14-6;10

9. St. Mary’s;15-2;8

10. Paxton;17-3;—

Contenders: Wynot, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.

Comments: Howells-Dodge is back on top after Overton was toppled by Shelton for the second time this season. The Jaguars' lone loss came on the opening night of the season to C-2 Oakland-Craig. Shelton has had quite the season itself, and picked up its biggest win of the year. Stuart makes a jump after a win over St. Mary's this week and Paxton is up for the first time.

Key matches: Tuesday — Wallace at Paxton. Thursday — Loomis at Overton, Humphrey/LHF at Howells-Dodge.