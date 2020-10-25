 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball ratings, 10/26
Prep volleyball ratings, 10/26

Norris vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10.20

Norris' Ella Waters (13) led the Titans with 14 kills in a three-set win over Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday at Lutheran.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Here's a look at Luke Mullin's prep volleyball ratings heading into postseason play.

Class A (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Elkhorn South (26-1); 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South (26-5); 2

3. Lincoln Pius X (22-4); 3

4. Papillion-La Vista (20-9); 4

5. Lincoln Southwest (19-9); 5

6. Millard West (20-8); 6

7. Bellevue West (17-12); 7

8. Millard South (18-15); 8

9. Kearney (16-11); 9

10. Omaha Marian (10-12); 10

Contenders: Lincoln East, North Platte, Omaha Westside.

Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament produced the first Elkhorn South-Papillion-La Vista South matchup of the year, and it didn’t disappoint as Elkhorn South won in five sets. Lincoln Pius X also won its conference tournament, but the focus shifts to districts now. Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest and Millard West may have to get past top-10 opponents to win their respective districts.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (29-1); 1

2. Norris (24-4); 2

3. Waverly (19-6); 4

4. Elkhorn (20-8); 3

5. Ashland-Greenwood (21-5); 5

6. York (24-8); 6

7. Aurora (20-11); 7

8. Northwest (15-14); 8

9. Omaha Duchesne (12-19); 10

10. Seward (18-12); -

Contenders: Beatrice, Elkhorn North, Lexington.

Comments: Waverly avenged a pair of early season losses to Elkhorn by beating the Antlers on Thursday. Seward’s reentrance at No. 10 means the B-6 subdistrict will feature four top-10 teams (York, Aurora, Northwest and Seward), while Omaha Skutt and Ashland-Greenwood will also host competitive subdistricts.

Class C-1 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Wahoo (29-0); 1

2. St. Paul (29-0); 2

3. Grand Island CC (23-2); 4

4. Kearney Catholic (27-5); 3

5. Columbus Lakeview (25-5);7

6. Lincoln Lutheran (26-6); 6

7. Syracuse (19-1); 8

8. Broken Bow (26-4); 5

9. Sidney (23-5); 10

10. Hastings SC (23-8); -

Contenders: Adams Central, Malcolm, Oakland-Craig, Ogallala, Wayne.

Comments: Wahoo and St. Paul both finish the regular season undefeated, but St. Paul could face its toughest challenge yet against No. 3 Grand Island CC in the C1-8 subdistrict. Kearney Catholic may have to get past Hastings St. Cecilia or Adams Central in C1-9, and Syracuse will play its first match in three weeks when it hosts the C1-1 bracket.

Class C-2 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lutheran High Northeast (30-1); 1

2. Overton (23-2); 2

3. Norfolk Catholic (21-6); 5

4. Howells-Dodge (22-4); 3

5. Thayer Central (20-4); 4

6. Superior (17-5); 7

7. Clarkson/Leigh (20-6); 6

8. Guardian Angels CC (14-9); 9

9. Palmyra (13-6); 8

10. South Loup (20-7); 10

Contenders: BRLD, Burwell, Centennial, Cross County, Elm Creek, Fullerton, Ponca.

Comments: Superior picked up a win against Thayer Central in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, and they could meet again in the C2-8 subdistrict. Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast hosts the C2-6 bracket, and Norfolk Catholic and Clarkson/Leigh await as possible final opponents.

Class D-1 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Pleasanton (27-0); 1

2. BDS (25-3); 2

3. Archbishop Bergan (21-10); 3

4. Mead (21-5); 4

5. South Platte (24-3); 7

6. Johnson-Brock (17-11); 9

7. Hartington CC (15-12); 8

8. Summerland (20-7); 6

9. HTRS (19-10); 5

10. Yutan (17-10); -

Contenders: Amherst, Axtell, Kenesaw, Shelton.

Comments: A pair of wins against HTRS gives Johnson-Brock a boost, and both teams could meet for the fourth time this season in the D1-1 subdistrict. Archbishop Bergan hosts Mead and Yutan in a competitive D2-2 subdistrict. Alma, Amherst and Axtell will have a shot at undefeated Pleasanton in D1-9.

Class D-2 (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Diller-Odell (27-1); 1

2. CWC (28-1); 2

3. Maywood-Hayes Center (25-0); 4

4. Humphrey SF (23-2); 4

5. Falls City SH (23-5); 3

6. Bertrand (20-3); 6

7. Mullen (25-5); 8

8. Wynot (15-4); 7

9. Exeter-Milligan (20-8); 9

10. Garden County (19-6); 10

Contenders: Franklin, Nebraska Christian, Sioux County.

Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center preserved its undefeated season with a win against Bertrand, while Falls City SH drops after losing to Johnson-Brock. Top-ranked Diller-Odell’s only loss this year came to Falls City SH, and a rematch looks likely in the D2-1 subdistrict.

