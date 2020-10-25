Prep volleyball ratings, 10/26

Here's a look at Luke Mullin's prep volleyball ratings heading into postseason play.
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Elkhorn South (26-1); 1
2. Papillion-La Vista South (26-5); 2
3. Lincoln Pius X (22-4); 3
4. Papillion-La Vista (20-9); 4
5. Lincoln Southwest (19-9); 5
6. Millard West (20-8); 6
7. Bellevue West (17-12); 7
8. Millard South (18-15); 8
9. Kearney (16-11); 9
10. Omaha Marian (10-12); 10
Contenders: Lincoln East, North Platte, Omaha Westside.
Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament produced the first Elkhorn South-Papillion-La Vista South matchup of the year, and it didn’t disappoint as Elkhorn South won in five sets. Lincoln Pius X also won its conference tournament, but the focus shifts to districts now. Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest and Millard West may have to get past top-10 opponents to win their respective districts.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (29-1); 1
2. Norris (24-4); 2
3. Waverly (19-6); 4
4. Elkhorn (20-8); 3
5. Ashland-Greenwood (21-5); 5
6. York (24-8); 6
7. Aurora (20-11); 7
8. Northwest (15-14); 8
9. Omaha Duchesne (12-19); 10
10. Seward (18-12); -
Contenders: Beatrice, Elkhorn North, Lexington.
Comments: Waverly avenged a pair of early season losses to Elkhorn by beating the Antlers on Thursday. Seward’s reentrance at No. 10 means the B-6 subdistrict will feature four top-10 teams (York, Aurora, Northwest and Seward), while Omaha Skutt and Ashland-Greenwood will also host competitive subdistricts.
Class C-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Wahoo (29-0); 1
2. St. Paul (29-0); 2
3. Grand Island CC (23-2); 4
4. Kearney Catholic (27-5); 3
5. Columbus Lakeview (25-5);7
6. Lincoln Lutheran (26-6); 6
7. Syracuse (19-1); 8
8. Broken Bow (26-4); 5
9. Sidney (23-5); 10
10. Hastings SC (23-8); -
Contenders: Adams Central, Malcolm, Oakland-Craig, Ogallala, Wayne.
Comments: Wahoo and St. Paul both finish the regular season undefeated, but St. Paul could face its toughest challenge yet against No. 3 Grand Island CC in the C1-8 subdistrict. Kearney Catholic may have to get past Hastings St. Cecilia or Adams Central in C1-9, and Syracuse will play its first match in three weeks when it hosts the C1-1 bracket.
Class C-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lutheran High Northeast (30-1); 1
2. Overton (23-2); 2
3. Norfolk Catholic (21-6); 5
4. Howells-Dodge (22-4); 3
5. Thayer Central (20-4); 4
6. Superior (17-5); 7
7. Clarkson/Leigh (20-6); 6
8. Guardian Angels CC (14-9); 9
9. Palmyra (13-6); 8
10. South Loup (20-7); 10
Contenders: BRLD, Burwell, Centennial, Cross County, Elm Creek, Fullerton, Ponca.
Comments: Superior picked up a win against Thayer Central in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, and they could meet again in the C2-8 subdistrict. Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast hosts the C2-6 bracket, and Norfolk Catholic and Clarkson/Leigh await as possible final opponents.
Class D-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (27-0); 1
2. BDS (25-3); 2
3. Archbishop Bergan (21-10); 3
4. Mead (21-5); 4
5. South Platte (24-3); 7
6. Johnson-Brock (17-11); 9
7. Hartington CC (15-12); 8
8. Summerland (20-7); 6
9. HTRS (19-10); 5
10. Yutan (17-10); -
Contenders: Amherst, Axtell, Kenesaw, Shelton.
Comments: A pair of wins against HTRS gives Johnson-Brock a boost, and both teams could meet for the fourth time this season in the D1-1 subdistrict. Archbishop Bergan hosts Mead and Yutan in a competitive D2-2 subdistrict. Alma, Amherst and Axtell will have a shot at undefeated Pleasanton in D1-9.
Class D-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Diller-Odell (27-1); 1
2. CWC (28-1); 2
3. Maywood-Hayes Center (25-0); 4
4. Humphrey SF (23-2); 4
5. Falls City SH (23-5); 3
6. Bertrand (20-3); 6
7. Mullen (25-5); 8
8. Wynot (15-4); 7
9. Exeter-Milligan (20-8); 9
10. Garden County (19-6); 10
Contenders: Franklin, Nebraska Christian, Sioux County.
Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center preserved its undefeated season with a win against Bertrand, while Falls City SH drops after losing to Johnson-Brock. Top-ranked Diller-Odell’s only loss this year came to Falls City SH, and a rematch looks likely in the D2-1 subdistrict.
