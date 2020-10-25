Prep volleyball ratings, 10/26

Comments: Wahoo and St. Paul both finish the regular season undefeated, but St. Paul could face its toughest challenge yet against No. 3 Grand Island CC in the C1-8 subdistrict. Kearney Catholic may have to get past Hastings St. Cecilia or Adams Central in C1-9, and Syracuse will play its first match in three weeks when it hosts the C1-1 bracket.