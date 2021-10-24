Prep volleyball ratings, 10/25

Subdistricts of note: C-24 is loaded with three top-four teams. Not only do Clarkson/Leigh and Guardian Angels CC play in the opening round but the winner will likely play Wisner-Pilger. No. 6 Sutton, No. 9 Superior and No. 10 Thayer Central are all in in the C2-6 district. Sutton looks to be the favorite, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the other two teams pulled it off.