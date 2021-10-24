Prep volleyball ratings, 10/25

It’s time for postseason volleyball. The conference tournaments across the state gave some insight as to how districts and the state tournament might go and there’s potential for a lot of upsets which will make for a fun end to the season.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South (34-0) | 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (28-4) | 3
3. Millard West (24-6) | 2
4. Omaha Westside (23-11) | 6
5. Elkhorn South (25-7) | 4
6. Bellevue West (22-12) | 7
7. Gretna (23-8) | 5
8. Papillion-La Vista (21-12) | 8
9. Lincoln Pius X (22-11) | 10
10. Fremont (21-7) | 9
Contenders: Lincoln East, Millard South.
Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament really shook up Class A. Millard West drops after its loss to Bellevue West and Elkhorn South drops after its loss to Omaha Westside. The Warriors are playing some really good volleyball right now and they get the advantage of hosting a district. Pius X jumps to No. 9 following a runner-up finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Districts of note: In A-5, if it all plays out, Gretna and Bellevue West will play for a chance to secure a trip to state. Gretna swept the Thunderbirds in September, but Bellevue West just took down last week’s No. 2 team. The A-6 district is intriguing because it should pit Papillion-La Vista against Pius X. I was in Papillion for their regular-season match, but I suspect Pius X is a better team than they showed that day.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Norris (30-2) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (27-8) | 2
3. Waverly (21-10) | 3
4. Elkhorn North (19-10) | 4
5. Elkhorn (14-18) | 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (17-16) | 6
7. Northwest (21-11) | 8
8. York (23-9) | 7
9. Aurora (15-17) | 9
10. Sidney (18-14) | 10
Contenders: Adams Central, Alliance, Lexington, Omaha Mercy, Seward.
Comments: The top six have really been set for weeks. Northwest and York trade spots following their head-to-head match where the Vikings won in four sets.
Subdistricts of note: In B-5, Seward and York could match up for the third time this season. They split their regular-season meetings with each team sweeping the other. In B-8, Sidney and Alliance look to go against each other for the fourth time this season. Sidney’s won all three, but it’s always hard to keep beating a team that’s near your level.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Lutheran (32-2) | 1
2. Bishop Neumann (25-6) | 2
3. Grand Island CC (27-1) | 3
4. Syracuse (25-1) | 4
5. Kearney Catholic (28-4) | 5
6. Wahoo (22-9) | 6
7. St. Paul (27-4) | 7
8. Columbus Lakeview (27-4) | 8
9. Columbus Scotus (20-10) | 10
10. Malcolm (23-7) | -
Contenders: Broken Bow, Chase County, Gothenburg, Hershey, Mitchell, Ogallala, Pierce.
Comments: Class C-1 stays the same at the top, but Broken Bow fell out of the top 10 to make room for the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament champion Malcolm. The Clippers have been playing really well the past few weeks and have put themselves in great position heading into the postseason.
Subdistricts of note: C1-5 could end in an all-city match between Bishop Neumann and Wahoo. The Cavaliers have been on a roll since the start of October, but with Mya Larson, the Warriors shouldn’t be ruled out on pulling off the upset. The C1-9 bracket is likely to be decided between No. 3 GICC and No. 7 St. Paul. St. Paul hasn't lost since Sept. 18.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Oakland-Craig (25-6) | 1
2. Wisner-Pilger (24-6) | 2
3. Clarkson/Leigh (22-6) | 4
4. Guardian Angels CC (16-7) | 3
5. Norfolk Catholic (19-10) | 5
6. Sutton (22-6) | 6
7. Lutheran High Northeast (16-13) | 7
8. Hastings SC (20-11) | 8
9. Superior (21-7) | 9
10. Thayer Central (23-5) | 10
Contenders: Amherst, Bridgeport, Crofton, Yutan.
Comments: Not a lot of movement happened in C-2 over the week. Guardian Angels CC drops one spot following its loss to Crofton in conference tournament play. The Bluejays have a chance to get back on the right track with a match against No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh on Monday in the C2-4 subdistrict.
Subdistricts of note: C-24 is loaded with three top-four teams. Not only do Clarkson/Leigh and Guardian Angels CC play in the opening round but the winner will likely play Wisner-Pilger. No. 6 Sutton, No. 9 Superior and No. 10 Thayer Central are all in in the C2-6 district. Sutton looks to be the favorite, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the other two teams pulled it off.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Howells-Dodge (25-3) | 1
2. Mead (25-3) | 2
3. Archbishop Bergan (22-10) | 3
4. Nebraska Christian (23-3) | 6
5. Humphrey/LHF (19-9) | 4
6. BDS (23-5) | 5
7. Overton (23-7) | 8
8. Cambridge (24-6) | 7
9. Alma (24-5) | 9
10. Elmwood-Murdock (21-8) | -
Contenders: Central Valley, North Platte St. Pat’s, Shelton, S-E-M.
Comments: Nebraska Christian moves to No. 4 following its sweep of Humphrey/LHF. Cambridge slides one spot to No. 8 following a loss to D-2 No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center. Elmwood-Murdock enters the ranking after beating Bennington, Palmyra and Auburn in the past two weeks.
Subdistricts of note: The D1-2 bracket one has Mead, Archbishop Bergan and Elmwood-Murdock. While Mead is the favorite, this district has the potential for upsets. In D1-9, Shelton has an incredible 27-2 record but hasn't played the toughest competition. It will get a chance to show if it's state tournament-caliber against the winner of Kenesaw and Alma.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (29-2) | 1
2. Diller-Odell (20-8) | 2
3. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-2) | 4
4. Humphrey SF (20-5) | 3
5. Stuart (24-4) | 5
6. Wynot (18-9) | 6
7. Anselmo-Merna (21-8) | 7
8. Bertrand (16-9) | 8
9. Garden County (23-6) | 9
10. Exeter-Milligan (21-8) | -
Contenders: Silver Lake, South Platte, Sterling, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Exeter-Milligan is a team to watch out for in D-2 following a win over BDS in the Crossroads Conference Tournament final. The Timberwolves have won their last nine matches.
Subdistricts of note: Falls City SH and Diller-Odell have played four times already this season and each have won two. They could see each other in D2-1. In D2-5, Stuart has been a surprising team in Class D-2, but it has Wynot in its subdistrict, a team that has a ton of state tournament experience in multiple sports.