Prep volleyball ratings, 10/25

District and subdistrict play gets rolling this week. Here's a look at how teams stand in Nate Thomas' latest ratings.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;28-3;1

2. Papillion-LV South;29-5;2

3. Omaha Westside;26-8;4

4. Lincoln East;21-10;3

5. Gretna;26-8;5

6. Papillion-La Vista;25-10;7

7. Lincoln Pius X;21-12;6

8. Millard West;21-10;8

9. Omaha Marian;22-12;9

10. Fremont;20-9;10

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Millard North.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-La Vista South both come out of the week unbeaten and with a plaque in hand. The two look like the favorites heading into postseason play.

Key districts: A-2, A-3, A-5, A-6, A-7.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;26-10;1

2. Elkhorn North;28-4;2

3. Bennington;25-6;3

4. Norris;26-7;4

5. Seward;26-7;5

6. Sidney;26-7;7

7. York;22-9;6

8. GI Northwest;18-14;9

9. Waverly;17-15;10

10. Elkhorn;17-13;8

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne.

Comments: Omaha Skutt, after rolling through its conference tournament, and Elkhorn North look like the runaway two atop Class B. Key wins from Waverly and GI Northwest have them moving up the rankings this week.

Key subdistricts: B-3, B-6, B-8.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;27-1;1

2. Grand Island CC;26-2;2

3. Minden;30-2;4

4. Malcolm;28-2;5

5. Pierce;27-2;6

6. Gothenburg;28-3;3

7. Adams Central;23-8;7

8. Kearney Catholic;23-7;8

9. DC West;26-3;10

10. St. Paul;24-7; —

Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Yutan, Aurora.

Comments: Minden defeated Gothenburg on Friday, so the Swedes see some drop while others slide up. Pierce had a key win over Norfolk Catholic. With how deep Class C-1 looks, there could be some really good teams that see their seasons end by the middle of the week.

Key subdistricts: C1-4, C1-7, C1-9, C1-11.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;34-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;28-4;2

3. Clarkson-Leigh;23-6;4

4. Oakland-Craig;25-8;3

5. Amherst;23-6;5

6. Southwest;24-6;8

7. Cross County;26-4;9

6. Centura;24-5;6

9. Wisner-Pilger;22-9;10

10. Sutton;21-6;7

Contenders: Freeman, Palmyra, Fullerton, Bayard.

Comments: Clarkson-Leigh is one of the hottest teams in the state right now, after another five-set win over Oakland-Craig. Lincoln Lutheran proved its dominance with a win over Class B No. 4 Norris.

Key subdistricts: C2-2, C2-3, C2-6.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;26-3;1

2. Maywood-Hayes Center;23-1;3

3. Cambridge;26-2;2

4. S-E-M;24-5;7

5. BDS;23-5;4

6. Meridian;24-4;5

7. Hartington CC;21-10;6

8. Hastings SC;18-13;8

9. Nebraska Christian;24-7;9

10. Axtell;21-8;10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Pleasanton.

Comments: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller makes a huge jump this week after defeating Shelton. Norfolk Catholic looks to be the solid No. 1 in this class, but Cambridge and Maywood-Hayes Center are not too far behind.

Key subdistricts: D1-1, D1-4, D1-9, D1-10, D1-11.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Shelton;27-2;1

2. Howells-Dodge;23-4;2

3. Overton;25-4;3

4. Humphrey SF;23-3;4

5. Diller-Odell;26-5;5

7. Falls City SH;23-7;7

8. St. Mary’s;24-4;8

6. Wallace;25-5;6

9. Stuart;20-8;9

10. Exeter-Milligan;17-11;10

Contenders: Wynot, High Plains, Potter-Dix, Exeter-Milligan, Paxton.

Comments: Just about everyone in D-2 dropped a match this past week. But the ratings do not see the same reflection. Shelton looks to be the No. 1 here, but the top teams are all close. This looks to be a sneaky competitive class this postseason.

Key subdistricts: D2-1, D2-2, D2-3, D2-5, D2-9.