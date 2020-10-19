Prep volleyball ratings, 10/20

Here's a look at the latest volleyball ratings from Luke Mullin.
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Elkhorn South (23-1); 1
2. Papillion-La Vista South (24-4); 2
3. Lincoln Pius X (20-4); 3
4. Papillion-La Vista (19-8); 4
5. Lincoln Southwest (18-8); 5
6. Millard West (18-7); 6
7. Bellevue West (16-11); 7
8. Millard South (17-13); 8
9. Kearney (15-10); 10
10. Omaha Marian (10-12); 9
Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln East, North Platte, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Lincoln Southwest dropped matches to Lincoln East and Elkhorn last week, but the Silver Hawks remain fifth after beating Papillion-La Vista and winning the Omaha Westside Invitational. Apart from North Platte and Omaha Marian, every Class A team will play in a conference tournament this week.
Key matches: Monday—Metro Conference Tournament (Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Millard South, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South). Thursday—Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament (Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest).
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (23-1); 1
2. Norris (21-4); 2
3. Elkhorn (20-7); 3
4. Waverly (18-6); 4
5. Ashland-Greenwood (20-5); 5
6. York (23-7); 6
7. Aurora (19-10); 8
8. Northwest (14-14); 10
9. Lexington (15-14); 9
10. Omaha Duchesne (9-17); 7
Contenders: Beatrice, Elkhorn North, Seward.
Comments: Omaha Duchesne’s Class A-heavy schedule has led to an eight-match losing streak, and Northwest and Lexington rise as a result. Ashland-Greenwood and Aurora won conference championships last week, and both face tough opposition this week.
Key matches: Tuesday—Aurora at Omaha Skutt, Norris at Lincoln Lutheran, York at Northwest. Thursday—Elkhorn at Waverly, Ashland-Greenwood at Seward.
Class C-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Wahoo (27-0); 1
2. St. Paul (28-0); 2
3. Kearney Catholic (26-4); 3
4. Grand Island CC (22-2); 4
5. Broken Bow (22-3); 8
6. Lincoln Lutheran (25-5); 5
7. Columbus Lakeview (22-5); 7
8. Syracuse (19-1); 6
9. Malcolm (18-6); -
10. Sidney (22-5); 10
Contenders: Battle Creek, Hastings SC, Oakland-Craig, Ogallala, Wayne.
Comments: Broken Bow rises after defeating Kearney Catholic in five sets, and its winning streak now stands at 20 consecutive matches. Can Wahoo and St. Paul finish the regular season undefeated? Only four unbeaten teams remain in the state.
Key matches: Monday—Mid State Conference Tournament (Battle Creek, O’Neill, Wayne). Tuesday—Kearney Catholic at Overton, Norris at Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday—Wahoo at Bennington.
Class C-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lutheran High Northeast (30-1); 1
2. Overton (22-2); 2
3. Howells-Dodge (21-3); 5
4. Thayer Central (19-2); 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (18-6); 3
6. Clarkson/Leigh (20-5); 6
7. Superior (15-4); 7
8. Palmyra (13-5); 8
9. Guardian Angels CC (12-8); -
10. South Loup (19-7); 10
Contenders: BRLD, Burwell, Centennial, Cross County, Elm Creek, Fullerton.
Comments: Lutheran High Northeast suffered its first loss of the year to Columbus Lakeview, but it remains No. 1 as Overton also fell to Pleasanton. Howells-Dodge and Thayer Central continue to rise while Guardian Angels CC replaces Centennial in ninth.
Key matches: Monday—Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Centennial, Superior, Sutton, Thayer Central). Tuesday—Clarkson/Leigh at Oakland-Craig, Kearney Catholic at Overton.
Class D-1 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (25-0); 1
2. BDS (24-2); 2
3. Archbishop Bergan (20-10); 4
4. Mead (20-5); 3
5. HTRS (18-7); 5
6. Summerland (18-6); 6
7. South Platte (21-3); 8
8. Hartington CC (13-11); 9
9. Johnson-Brock (14-10); 7
10. Kenesaw (18-7); 10
Contenders: Amherst, Axtell, Yutan.
Comments: Pleasanton has swept its last 14 opponents and it cruised to the Fort Kearny Conference title last week, while Mead and HTRS fell short in their respective conferences. Hartington CC and Johnson-Brock have played difficult schedules this year, and both have a challenging final week of the season.
Key matches: Monday—Republican Plains Conference Tournament (Alma, Cambridge, Southwest). Tuesday—Johnson-Brock at HTRS, Kenesaw at Shelton. Friday—Pleasanton at Ansley-Litchfield.
Class D-2 (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Diller-Odell (26-1); 1
2. CWC (25-1); 2
3. Falls City SH (22-4); 4
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (22-0); 3
5. Humphrey SF (20-2); 5
6. Bertrand (18-2); 6
7. Wynot (13-3); 7
8. Mullen (24-4); 8
9. Exeter-Milligan (18-7); 10
10. Garden County (19-6); 9
Contenders: Franklin, Nebraska Christian, Sioux County, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Falls City SH handed Diller-Odell its first loss in over a year as it also won the Pioneer Conference Tournament. CWC and Humphrey SF continue to pick up valuable wins, but margins are slim at the top.
Key matches: Monday—Republican Plains Conference Tournament (Bertrand, Maywood-Hayes Center, Paxton, Wauneta-Palisade), Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament (Randolph, Winside, Wynot). Tuesday—Falls City SH at HTRS.
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!