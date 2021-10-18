Prep volleyball ratings, 10/19

Only one week from subdistricts and districts! Some classes are still shuffling showing the potential for a wild state tournament at the beginning of November. Check out this week’s prep volleyball rankings.

Comments: Class A stayed nearly the same from last week with a couple of exceptions. Omaha Westside and Bellevue West flipped spots after the Warriors got a head-to-head win, and Pius X jumped back into the top 10 after a get-right win against Lincoln High. The Metro and HAC tournaments are happening throughout the week, and they should give us a good indication of how the state tournament will go.