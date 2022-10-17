Prep volleyball ratings, 10/18

As conference tournaments crank into full gear, subdistrict and district play isn't too far off. Here's a look at how teams stand in Nate Thomas' latest ratings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;25-3;1

2. Papillion-LV South;24-5;2

3. Lincoln East;19-9;5

4. Omaha Westside;22-7;3

5. Gretna;22-7;4

6. Lincoln Pius X;19-11;6

7. Papillion-La Vista;22-9;7

8. Millard West;19-9;8

9. Omaha Marian;19-12;9

10. Fremont;19-7;10

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Millard North.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest keeps its hold on the No. 1 spot this week after winning the Omaha Westside, despite picking up a loss along the way to Lincoln East. The Spartans are the only team to move up this week after a good performance at Westside. Time for the conference tournaments in Class A.

Key matches: All week—HAC Tournament and Metro Conference Tournament.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;21-10;1

2. Elkhorn North;27-4;2

3. Bennington;22-6;3

4. Norris;24-6;4

5. Seward;25-7;7

6. York;21-8;5

7. Sidney;24-6;6

8. Elkhorn;16-12;10

9. GI Northwest;17-14;8

10. Waverly;16-15;9

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Elkhorn North went 3-2 at the Westside Invite in a field dominated by Class A. Seward’s Central Conference Tournament win gives them a big boost this week. The Bluejays have been strong of late, winning 11 of their last 13 matches.

Key matches: Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran vs. Norris, Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne, York at GI Northwest, Omaha Skutt at Aurora. Thursday—Bennington at Omaha Duchesne, Elkhorn at Waverly.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;25-1;1

2. Grand Island CC;24-2;2

3. Gothenburg;25-2;3

4. Minden;26-2;4

5. Malcolm;27-2;5

6. Pierce;24-2;6

7. Adams Central;22-7;7

8. Kearney Catholic;22-7;9

9. Columbus Lakeview;19-7;8

10. DC West;25-3;10

Contenders: St. Paul, Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Yutan, Aurora.

Comments: North Bend Central’s unbeaten season came to an end this weekend in the East Husker Conference Tournament. But their head-to-head win over Grand Island CC keeps them on top for now. Kearney Catholic moves up a spot after a bounce-back week. The top holds for another week.

Key matches: Tuesday—Columbus Lakeview at Bishop Neumann, Gothenburg at Amherst, Kearney Catholic at Overton, Palmyra at Yutan, Howells-Dodge at North Bend Central. Thursday—North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview, Adams Central at Grand Island CC.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;32-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;27-4;2

3. Oakland-Craig;25-7;3

4. Clarkson-Leigh;22-6;10

5. Amherst;23-5;5

6. Centura;23-5;4

7. Sutton;20-4;6

8. Southwest;23-5;8

9. Cross County;24-4;7

10. Wisner-Pilger;20-9;9

Contenders: Humphrey/LHF, Palmyra, Fullerton, Bayard.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran is the final undefeated team in the state. After an up-and-down season for Clarkson-Leigh, they had their biggest triumph of the year on Saturday winning the East Husker Conference Tournament. The Patriots knocked off North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig.

Key matches: Tuesday—Clarkson-Leigh at Oakland-Craig.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;24-2;1

2. Cambridge;25-1;2

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;21-1;3

4. BDS;22-4;4

5. Meridian;22-3;5

6. Hartington CC;20-8;7

7. S-E-M;20-5;8

8. Hastings SC;17-13;9

9. Nebraska Christian;24-7;6

10. Axtell;19-8;10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Pleasanton.

Comments: The shuffle in Class D-1 comes in the middle of the pack. Hartington CC and S-E-M have both had great second halves of the season and Nebraska Christian is sliding. Norfolk Catholic continues to look like the frontrunner. It’s a big week, as we have could have multiple top-five matchups.

Key matches: Monday—Crossroads Conference Tournament, Republican Plains Conference Tournament. Tuesday—Crossroads Conference Tournament, Republican Plains Conference Tournament.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Shelton;26-1;2

2. Howells-Dodge;23-3;1

3. Overton;25-3;3

4. Humphrey SF;22-3;4

5. Diller-Odell;24-5;5

6. Wallace;25-3;6

7. Falls City SH;21-7;7

8. St. Mary’s;22-4;9

9. Stuart;18-8;8

10. Exeter-Milligan;17-8; —

Contenders: Wynot, High Plains, Potter-Dix, Exeter-Milligan, Paxton.

Comments: Shelton is now a part of the No. 1 club. The Bulldogs have lost just two sets to Class D opponents this season. Their lone loss is to C-1 No. 4 Minden. Howells-Dodge fell one spot because of their losses to two Class C powers, North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig.

Key matches: Monday—Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament. Thursday—Shelton at S-E-M.