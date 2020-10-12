Prep volleyball ratings, 10/13

Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Elkhorn South (22-1);1
2. Papillion-La Vista South (23-4);2
3. Lincoln Pius X (18-4);3
4. Papillion-La Vista (15-7);4
5. Lincoln Southwest (14-6);5
6. Millard West (17-7);6
7. Bellevue West (13-9);8
8. Millard South (16-12);-
9. Omaha Marian (10-11);7
10. Kearney (13-9);9
Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln High, Omaha Westside.
Comments: The top of Class A remains the same, but Papillion-La Vista beat six top-10 opponents over the past two weeks, including Lincoln Pius X last Thursday. Millard South reenters the ratings after an impressive 4-0 weekend.
Key matches: Tuesday—Omaha Marian at Bellevue West, Kearney at Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East. Thursday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (19-1);1
2. Norris (19-4);3
3. Elkhorn (16-6);2
4. Waverly (16-6);4
5. Ashland-Greenwood (17-5);7
6. York (19-6);5
7. Omaha Duchesne (9-10);6
8. Aurora (14-10);10
9. Lexington (14-11);9
10. Northwest (11-11);-
Contenders: Beatrice, Hastings, Seward.
Comments: A pair of wins over Elkhorn lifts Norris back to second, and York’s loss to Adams Central means Ashland-Greenwood jumps up to fifth. Four of the top 10 will play in the Central Conference Tournament this week, and Omaha Duchesne has two tough matches.
Key matches: Tuesday—Northwest at Elkhorn, Waverly at Omaha Duchesne. Thursday—Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Skutt, Central Conference Tournament (Aurora, Lexington, Northwest, Seward, York).
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Wahoo (22-0);1
2. St. Paul (24-0);2
3. Kearney Catholic (26-3);4
4. Grand Island CC (21-2);3
5. Lincoln Lutheran (22-4);5
6. Syracuse (19-1);7
7. Columbus Lakeview (17-4);6
8. Broken Bow (19-3);9
9. Oakland-Craig (18-3);10
10. Sidney (21-5);8
Contenders: Battle Creek, Hastings St. Cecilia, Malcolm, Ogallala, Wayne.
Comments: A win against Waverly and the Trailblazer Conference Tournament title keeps Wahoo strong at No. 1. St. Paul dropped its first set of the season to Norfolk Catholic. Kearney Catholic jumps to third after beating Grand Island CC in the Centennial Conference Tournament.
Key matches: Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan, Capitol Conference Tournament (DC West, Raymond Central, Syracuse). Thursday—Wayne at Battle Creek, Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Lutheran Northeast (27-0);1
2. Overton (20-1);2
3. Norfolk Catholic (16-5);3
4. Thayer Central (19-2);4
5. Howells-Dodge (18-3);6
6. Clarkson/Leigh (18-4);5
7. Superior (15-4);7
8. Centennial (15-6);8
9. Palmyra (13-5);9
10. South Loup (17-6);-
Contenders: BRLD, Burwell, Elm Creek, Guardian Angels CC.
Comments: Howells-Dodge is emerging as a title contender after winning 15 of its last 16 matches, but it’ll be tested in a conference tournament this week. Similarly, South Loup lost four of its first six matches but is 15-2 since, and it enters the ratings for the first time this season.
Key matches: Tuesday—Centennial at Adams Central, Columbus Lakeview at Lutheran High Northeast. Thursday—O’Neill at Norfolk Catholic, East Husker Conference Tournament (BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Wisner-Pilger).
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Pleasanton (22-0);1
2. BDS (19-2);2
3. Mead (19-4);3
4. Archbishop Bergan (18-10);6
5. HTRS (17-6);5
6. Summerland (14-5);8
7. Johnson-Brock (13-9);4
8. South Platte (18-3);9
9. Hartington CC (11-11);10
10. Kenesaw (16-6);-
Contenders: Amherst, Axtell, North Platte St. Pat’s, Yutan.
Comments: Pleasanton has only lost one set so far this season, but the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament should provide a challenge. HTRS and Johnson-Brock will also battle for the Pioneer Conference crown, and Kenesaw replaces Yutan in the top 10.
Key matches: Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan, Pioneer Conference Tournament (HTRS, Johnson-Brock, Southern), Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Amherst, Axtell, Pleasanton). Thursday—Kenesaw at Bertrand.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Diller-Odell (24-0);1
2. CWC (24-1);4
3. Maywood-Hayes Center (21-0);2
4. Falls City SH (19-4);6
5. Humphrey SF (15-2);5
6. Bertrand (17-2);7
7. Wynot (10-3);3
8. Mullen (21-4);9
9. Garden County (18-4);8
10. Exeter-Milligan (15-7);10
Contenders: Franklin, Nebraska Christian, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: A win against Mullen as part of an 8-0 week pushes CWC back into second place, while a three-match losing streak drops Wynot into seventh. Two of Falls City SH’s four losses have come to Diller-Odell, but it may have a chance for a big upset at the Pioneer Conference Tournament.
Key matches: Tuesday—Burwell at CWC, Pioneer Conference Tournament (Diller-Odell, Falls City SH, Sterling). Thursday—Kenesaw at Bertrand, Wynot at Wausa.
