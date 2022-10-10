 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball ratings, 10/10

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Waverly, 8.25

Lincoln Lutheran huddles before playing Waverly on Aug. 25 at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star file photo

It's the final two weeks of the regular season. And by next Thursday night, every team will know their postseason draws. Here are Nate Thomas' ratings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;20-2;1

2. Papillion-LV South;23-5;2

3. Omaha Westside;17-5;3

4. Gretna;22-6;5

5. Lincoln East;16-7;7

6. Lincoln Pius X;17-11;10

7. Papillion-La Vista;20-9;4

8. Millard West;18-9;8

9. Omaha Marian;18-8;6

10. Fremont;18-6;9

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Columbus.

Comments: Lincoln Pius X had a strong week and looks to be getting back to where it wants to be after starting the season ranked in the top 5. The Bolts went 3-0 this past week, beating Fremont, Omaha Marian and Papillion-La Vista, to make the biggest ratings jump of any team. 

Key matches: Tuesday—Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian. Thursday—Omaha Westside at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Westside Invite. Saturday—Omaha Westside Invite.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;20-10;1

2. Elkhorn North;21-2;2

3. Bennington;20-6;4

4. Norris;23-5;3

5. York;19-6;5

6. Sidney;22-5;9

7. Seward;19-7;6

8. GI Northwest;15-11;10

9. Waverly;16-13;7

10. Elkhorn;15-12;8

Contenders: Crete, Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Hastings.

Comments: The results of the Eastern Conference Midlands Tournament force a big shake-up in Class B. The top three changes for the first time this season, as Bennington beat Norris to move up. The Badgers started 6-4 but went on a 14-1 run. Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt look like the two best teams in B.

Key matches: Tuesday—Crete at Seward, Elkhorn North at Norris, GI Northwest at Elkhorn, Waverly at Omaha Duchesne. Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Duchesne, Hastings at Norris. Saturday—Central Conference Tournament.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;22-0;1

2. Grand Island CC;23-2;2

3. Gothenburg;23-2;3

4. Minden;24-2;4

5. Malcolm;26-2;5

6. Pierce;22-2;6

7. Adams Central;17-6;8

8. Columbus Lakeview;15-6;10

9. Kearney Catholic;19-7;9

10. DC West;22-3;—

Contenders: St. Paul, Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Yutan.

Comments: The top continues to roll after a wild September. DC West joining the ratings for the first time this season is the only major change for this week. The Falcons won 11 in a row before a loss to Norfolk Catholic this weekend. The rest of the conference tournaments and postseason action could really see some shakeups here.

Key matches: Tuesday—Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann, Guardian Angels CC at Pierce. Saturday—Capitol Conference Tournament.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;29-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;25-4;3

3. Oakland-Craig;22-6;2

4. Centura;20-4;6

5. Amherst;21-4;5

6. Sutton;17-4;4

7. Cross County;20-3;8

8. Southwest;20-4;—

9. Wisner-Pilger;16-8;7

10. Clarkson-Leigh;18-6;10

Contenders: Humphrey/LHF, Palmyra, Fullerton, Bayard.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran has cemented its spot amongst the top teams — not just in C-2, but in the entire state. The Warriors defeated Grand Island CC to win the Centennial Conference championship. Archbishop Bergan and Oakland-Craig switch spots, but more notable is Sutton's slide. Centura is aa its highest point of the season. 

Key matches: Tuesday—Shelton at Cross County, Cambridge at Southwest. Thursday—Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament, Lincoln Christian Invite.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;21-2;1

2. Cambridge;22-1;2

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;19-1;3

4. BDS;17-4;4

5. Meridian;18-2;5

6. Nebraska Christian;22-6;7

7. Hartington CC;18-8;8

8. S-E-M;18-4;9

9. Hastings SC;16-13;6

10. Axtell;18-6;10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Pleasanton.

Comments: Norfolk Catholic is continuing to roll through Class D-1 this season. Maywood-Hayes Center and Cambridge could meet again this week in the Republican Plains Conference Tournament. Hastings SC's up-and-down season continued this past week in the Centennial, as it dropped four of five matches against good Class C teams. 

Key matches: Saturday—Republican Plains Conference Tournament.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge;22-1;1

2. Shelton;22-1;2

3. Overton;22-3;3

4. Humphrey SF;17-3;4

5. Diller-Odell;21-5;5

6. Wallace;21-3;7

7. Falls City SH;20-6;6

9. Stuart;16-7;8

8. St. Mary’s;20-4;9

10. Paxton;18-5;10

Contenders: Wynot, High Plains, Potter-Dix, Exeter-Milligan.

Comments: Wallace is the only one to move up in Class D-2 after a relatively quiet week around the state. Wallace had a pair of wins over No. 10 Paxton to get their boost. A lot of conference tournaments will have implications on a class that seems to be unknown outside of the top group.

Key matches: Tuesday—Potter-Dix at Wallace, High Plains at Exeter-Milligan.

