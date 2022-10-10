Prep volleyball ratings, 10/10

It's the final two weeks of the regular season. And by next Thursday night, every team will know their postseason draws. Here are Nate Thomas' ratings.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest;20-2;1

2. Papillion-LV South;23-5;2

3. Omaha Westside;17-5;3

4. Gretna;22-6;5

5. Lincoln East;16-7;7

6. Lincoln Pius X;17-11;10

7. Papillion-La Vista;20-9;4

8. Millard West;18-9;8

9. Omaha Marian;18-8;6

10. Fremont;18-6;9

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Columbus.

Comments: Lincoln Pius X had a strong week and looks to be getting back to where it wants to be after starting the season ranked in the top 5. The Bolts went 3-0 this past week, beating Fremont, Omaha Marian and Papillion-La Vista, to make the biggest ratings jump of any team.

Key matches: Tuesday—Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian. Thursday—Omaha Westside at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Westside Invite. Saturday—Omaha Westside Invite.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;20-10;1

2. Elkhorn North;21-2;2

3. Bennington;20-6;4

4. Norris;23-5;3

5. York;19-6;5

6. Sidney;22-5;9

7. Seward;19-7;6

8. GI Northwest;15-11;10

9. Waverly;16-13;7

10. Elkhorn;15-12;8

Contenders: Crete, Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Hastings.

Comments: The results of the Eastern Conference Midlands Tournament force a big shake-up in Class B. The top three changes for the first time this season, as Bennington beat Norris to move up. The Badgers started 6-4 but went on a 14-1 run. Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt look like the two best teams in B.

Key matches: Tuesday—Crete at Seward, Elkhorn North at Norris, GI Northwest at Elkhorn, Waverly at Omaha Duchesne. Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Duchesne, Hastings at Norris. Saturday—Central Conference Tournament.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. North Bend Central;22-0;1

2. Grand Island CC;23-2;2

3. Gothenburg;23-2;3

4. Minden;24-2;4

5. Malcolm;26-2;5

6. Pierce;22-2;6

7. Adams Central;17-6;8

8. Columbus Lakeview;15-6;10

9. Kearney Catholic;19-7;9

10. DC West;22-3;—

Contenders: St. Paul, Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Yutan.

Comments: The top continues to roll after a wild September. DC West joining the ratings for the first time this season is the only major change for this week. The Falcons won 11 in a row before a loss to Norfolk Catholic this weekend. The rest of the conference tournaments and postseason action could really see some shakeups here.

Key matches: Tuesday—Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann, Guardian Angels CC at Pierce. Saturday—Capitol Conference Tournament.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;29-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;25-4;3

3. Oakland-Craig;22-6;2

4. Centura;20-4;6

5. Amherst;21-4;5

6. Sutton;17-4;4

7. Cross County;20-3;8

8. Southwest;20-4;—

9. Wisner-Pilger;16-8;7

10. Clarkson-Leigh;18-6;10

Contenders: Humphrey/LHF, Palmyra, Fullerton, Bayard.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran has cemented its spot amongst the top teams — not just in C-2, but in the entire state. The Warriors defeated Grand Island CC to win the Centennial Conference championship. Archbishop Bergan and Oakland-Craig switch spots, but more notable is Sutton's slide. Centura is aa its highest point of the season.

Key matches: Tuesday—Shelton at Cross County, Cambridge at Southwest. Thursday—Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament, Lincoln Christian Invite.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic;21-2;1

2. Cambridge;22-1;2

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;19-1;3

4. BDS;17-4;4

5. Meridian;18-2;5

6. Nebraska Christian;22-6;7

7. Hartington CC;18-8;8

8. S-E-M;18-4;9

9. Hastings SC;16-13;6

10. Axtell;18-6;10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Pleasanton.

Comments: Norfolk Catholic is continuing to roll through Class D-1 this season. Maywood-Hayes Center and Cambridge could meet again this week in the Republican Plains Conference Tournament. Hastings SC's up-and-down season continued this past week in the Centennial, as it dropped four of five matches against good Class C teams.

Key matches: Saturday—Republican Plains Conference Tournament.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge;22-1;1

2. Shelton;22-1;2

3. Overton;22-3;3

4. Humphrey SF;17-3;4

5. Diller-Odell;21-5;5

6. Wallace;21-3;7

7. Falls City SH;20-6;6

9. Stuart;16-7;8

8. St. Mary’s;20-4;9

10. Paxton;18-5;10

Contenders: Wynot, High Plains, Potter-Dix, Exeter-Milligan.

Comments: Wallace is the only one to move up in Class D-2 after a relatively quiet week around the state. Wallace had a pair of wins over No. 10 Paxton to get their boost. A lot of conference tournaments will have implications on a class that seems to be unknown outside of the top group.

Key matches: Tuesday—Potter-Dix at Wallace, High Plains at Exeter-Milligan.