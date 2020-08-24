Prep volleyball preview: Storylines and players to watch in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While two of the most dominant players in state volleyball history, Superior’s Kalynn Meyer and Lincoln Lutheran’s Marriah Buss, have moved on to the college ranks, Nebraska high schools remain packed with talent.

From Class A to Class D-2, there are plenty of intriguing teams, legendary coaches and dynamic players to follow this season.

Storylines to watch

Anyone’s game in Class A: After hovering around .500 all season long, Papillion La-Vista South’s title run last year proved just how deep Class A was. No one will sleep on the Titans this year, but they are hardly the only team in contention for a state title. Crosstown rival Papillion La-Vista only lost twice in 2019 and returns first-team Super-State selection Norah Sis, while Elkhorn South is loaded with talent once again. On top of that, Millard West, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Marian and Bellevue West all have the talent to make a run. Once again, Class A is up for grabs.