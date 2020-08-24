Prep volleyball preview: Storylines and players to watch in 2020

While two of the most dominant players in state volleyball history, Superior’s Kalynn Meyer and Lincoln Lutheran’s Marriah Buss, have moved on to the college ranks, Nebraska high schools remain packed with talent.
From Class A to Class D-2, there are plenty of intriguing teams, legendary coaches and dynamic players to follow this season.
Storylines to watch
Anyone’s game in Class A: After hovering around .500 all season long, Papillion La-Vista South’s title run last year proved just how deep Class A was. No one will sleep on the Titans this year, but they are hardly the only team in contention for a state title. Crosstown rival Papillion La-Vista only lost twice in 2019 and returns first-team Super-State selection Norah Sis, while Elkhorn South is loaded with talent once again. On top of that, Millard West, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Marian and Bellevue West all have the talent to make a run. Once again, Class A is up for grabs.
Can anyone beat Omaha Skutt?: Omaha Skutt has won the past five Class B state championships and seeks to match the state record of six straight. The SkyHawks are a national powerhouse that plays out-of-state opponents during the season. With NU commit Lindsay Krause in the lineup, Skutt didn’t drop a single set to in-state teams last year. Omaha commit Shayla McCormick missed the entirety of 2019 with an ACL tear but is fully healthy, and Skutt is even ranked No. 1 in a national poll. Norris, Omaha Duchesne and Waverly will challenge the Class B royalty, but Skutt’s historic reign will be tough to stop.
Strong competition in Class C-1: Thanks to updated 2020 classifications, Class C-1 teams appear to be in for a tough, competitive year. Seven of the eight teams that made state last year remain in C-1, while three Class C-2 teams that made last year's state tournament make the jump to C-1 (Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia and Bishop Neumann). GICC and Lincoln Lutheran are coming off state championship seasons, while Hastings St. Cecilia and St. Paul will aim to avenge title-game defeats. The likes of Wahoo, Broken Bow, Battle Creek and Malcolm will hope to contend, as well.
Trading places: Last year, Diller-Odell cruised to its first state title in school history in Class D-1, while BDS won back-to-back titles in Class D-2. Both teams are strong this year, but trading classes will bring new challenges. BDS makes the jump to Class D-1, led by Macy Kamler, while Addison and Karli Heidemann will anchor Diller-Odell once again, this time in Class D-2.
Players to watch
Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge, so.: Baumert totaled 326 kills as a freshman and will look to add consistency as a sophomore. She’s joined at Howells-Dodge by her older sister, Ellie, who is a Texas Tech commit.
Elle Glock, Wahoo, sr.: The engine behind Wahoo’s offense, Glock has totaled 1,000 or more assists in back-to-back seasons along with solid blocking and digging outputs. The all-around star is a USC commit.
Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt, sr.: Gray had the second-most assists of any player in the state last year and was a Super-State first-team selection. Committed to Arizona State, Skutt will rely upon Gray to continue its reign atop Class B.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South, sr.: A future Husker, Gray has been an incredibly consistent performer for Elkhorn South. The state’s best middle blocker has topped 300 kills and 100 blocks three years in a row and will look to continue that streak.
Addison (sr.) and Karli Heidemann (so.), Diller-Odell: It’s rare for a Class D-2 school to produce one Division I talent, let alone two. Karli Heidemann’s older sister, Addison, is already committed to Iowa State, while the sophomore outside hitter has a bright future as well after hitting 343 kills as a freshman.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, sr.: A three-time Super-State first-team selection, Krause has a strong chance to make it four in a row. The Nebraska commit was also the state’s Gatorade player of the year last year, hitting .418 with 5.4 kills per set in a slightly shortened season. She could top those numbers this year.
Mya Larson, Wahoo, jr.: Along with Buss, Larson was the only other player in the state to top 600 kills last year. The junior is still uncommitted, but given her progression after two seasons, a Division I career seems to be in the cards.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, sr.: A powerful outside hitter, Lauenstein committed to Nebraska after putting together a 450-kill season. Lauenstein was a first-team Super-State selection in 2019 and her 6-foot-2 frame allows her to hit the ball with a power few players can match.
Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, jr.: LeGrand’s stellar play was instrumental in Papio South’s title run as the versatile junior had 300 kills, 485 assists and 119 blocks last season. She announced her commitment to Kansas State earlier this month.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest, jr.: Myers made a big jump in her sophomore year in terms of both kills and hitting percentage, finishing the year with 401 kills. A similar improvement in her junior year could catapult Southwest into the state tournament.
Molly Ramsey, Norris, sr.: The state’s top libero, Ramsey has a knack for making plays all over the court. A three-sport athlete at Norris, she’s committed to play volleyball at Kansas State.
Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, sr.: After splitting time at outside hitter last year, Sealock is ready to emerge as one of the state’s best. She led Pius X with 343 kills last season and is committed to South Dakota.
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: Sis’ numbers fell slightly last season as she was unable to equal the 551 kills she put up as a sophomore. However, a season with 479 kills still made the Creighton commit a first-team Super-State selection last year.
