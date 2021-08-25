 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball preview: Players to watch in 2021, and a (long) list of DI recruits
  Updated
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.5

Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn (10) can't quite block Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Nov. 5, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Here's a look at a deep list of the top players from around the state.

Mya Larson, Wahoo, OH: The 5-foot-11 Montana State recruit is the only returning first-team Super-Stater from last season. She can will her team to victory at any moment.

Bekka Allick, Waverly, MB: The 6-3 Nebraska recruit was selected to Team USA for the FIVB U18 World Championship, which takes place in September. When she returns, Allick will make Waverly a contender in Class B.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, OH: The 6-2 uncommitted junior racked up a whopping 534 kills en route to earning second-team Super-State honors as a sophomore. She has a ton of power.

Shayla Meyer, Superior, OH: The 6-1 senior had a breakout sophomore season and followed with a bigger role and season as a junior. The Mississippi recruit had 475 kills, 305 digs and 58 blocks last year.

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest, OH: The 6-foot Fresno State recruit is one of the top hitters in Class A. She earned second-team Super-State honors after compiling 401 kills (fourth in Class A), 261 digs and 69 aces.

Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South, S: The Titans reached the Class A state final last year, and they had Legrand piloting the offense. The K-State recruit earned second-team Super-State honors after piling up 914 assists.

Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, OH: The Arkansas recruit was the top hitter (432 kills) for last year's state championship squad. She also had 311 digs.

Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South, L: The Missouri recruit is the best libero in the state. She had 614 digs last year and earned second-team Super-State honors.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside, OH: The junior had 381 kills last year at Bellevue West and recently committed to Hawaii.

Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge, S: The 6-2 Texas Tech recruit is one of the more dominant players in the state at the lower classes.

Masa Scheierman, York, OH: The hard-hitting 6-1 South Dakota State recruit can take over matches at any moment. She finished with 516 kills last year and was named a third-team Super-Stater.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, OH: The junior hitter recently committed to Purdue. She led the Wolves in kills and blocks last year.

Other Division I recruits

Alanna Bankston, Millard West, sr. (Louisville)

Maisie Boesiger, Norris, sr. (Nebraska)

Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Michigan)

Harlei Cole, Papillion-La Vista South, sr. (Iowa)

Katie Galligan, Elkhorn South, sr. (Wichita State)

Regan Haith, Lincoln Pius X, sr. (Eastern Michigan)

Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig, sr. (Arkansas State)

Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Ohio)

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, sr. (Omaha)

Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central, sr. (Texas A&M)

Skylar McCune, Gretna, sr. (Creighton)

Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt, sr. (UCF)

Madilyn Siebler, Omaha Westside, sr. (Montana State)

Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South, sr. (South Dakota)

