Prep volleyball preview: Players to watch in 2021, and a (long) list of DI recruits

Here's a look at a deep list of the top players from around the state.
Mya Larson, Wahoo, OH: The 5-foot-11 Montana State recruit is the only returning first-team Super-Stater from last season. She can will her team to victory at any moment.
Bekka Allick, Waverly, MB: The 6-3 Nebraska recruit was selected to Team USA for the FIVB U18 World Championship, which takes place in September. When she returns, Allick will make Waverly a contender in Class B.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, OH: The 6-2 uncommitted junior racked up a whopping 534 kills en route to earning second-team Super-State honors as a sophomore. She has a ton of power.
Shayla Meyer, Superior, OH: The 6-1 senior had a breakout sophomore season and followed with a bigger role and season as a junior. The Mississippi recruit had 475 kills, 305 digs and 58 blocks last year.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest, OH: The 6-foot Fresno State recruit is one of the top hitters in Class A. She earned second-team Super-State honors after compiling 401 kills (fourth in Class A), 261 digs and 69 aces.
Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South, S: The Titans reached the Class A state final last year, and they had Legrand piloting the offense. The K-State recruit earned second-team Super-State honors after piling up 914 assists.
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, OH: The Arkansas recruit was the top hitter (432 kills) for last year's state championship squad. She also had 311 digs.
Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South, L: The Missouri recruit is the best libero in the state. She had 614 digs last year and earned second-team Super-State honors.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside, OH: The junior had 381 kills last year at Bellevue West and recently committed to Hawaii.
Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge, S: The 6-2 Texas Tech recruit is one of the more dominant players in the state at the lower classes.
Masa Scheierman, York, OH: The hard-hitting 6-1 South Dakota State recruit can take over matches at any moment. She finished with 516 kills last year and was named a third-team Super-Stater.
Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, OH: The junior hitter recently committed to Purdue. She led the Wolves in kills and blocks last year.
Other Division I recruits
Alanna Bankston, Millard West, sr. (Louisville)
Maisie Boesiger, Norris, sr. (Nebraska)
Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Michigan)
Harlei Cole, Papillion-La Vista South, sr. (Iowa)
Katie Galligan, Elkhorn South, sr. (Wichita State)
Regan Haith, Lincoln Pius X, sr. (Eastern Michigan)
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig, sr. (Arkansas State)
Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Ohio)
Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, sr. (Omaha)
Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central, sr. (Texas A&M)
Skylar McCune, Gretna, sr. (Creighton)
Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt, sr. (UCF)
Madilyn Siebler, Omaha Westside, sr. (Montana State)
Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South, sr. (South Dakota)
Introducing the 2020 Journal Star first-team Super-State volleyball players
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).