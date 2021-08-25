Prep volleyball preview: Players to watch in 2021, and a (long) list of DI recruits

Here's a look at a deep list of the top players from around the state.

Mya Larson, Wahoo, OH: The 5-foot-11 Montana State recruit is the only returning first-team Super-Stater from last season. She can will her team to victory at any moment.

Bekka Allick, Waverly, MB: The 6-3 Nebraska recruit was selected to Team USA for the FIVB U18 World Championship, which takes place in September. When she returns, Allick will make Waverly a contender in Class B.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, OH: The 6-2 uncommitted junior racked up a whopping 534 kills en route to earning second-team Super-State honors as a sophomore. She has a ton of power.

Shayla Meyer, Superior, OH: The 6-1 senior had a breakout sophomore season and followed with a bigger role and season as a junior. The Mississippi recruit had 475 kills, 305 digs and 58 blocks last year.

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest, OH: The 6-foot Fresno State recruit is one of the top hitters in Class A. She earned second-team Super-State honors after compiling 401 kills (fourth in Class A), 261 digs and 69 aces.