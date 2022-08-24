Prep volleyball preview: New coach, lofty goals, push Southwest in preseason workouts

The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team had one of the best seasons in school history last fall, posting 30 wins and making it to the Class A state tournament.

But this year, with new head coach Jessica Baker and six returning starters, the preseason No. 6 Silver Hawks are looking to take it a step farther.

"That is definitely one of our goals, to get past first round of state and to go as far as we possibly can," junior Emerson Lionberger said. "We are putting in a lot of work with conditioning and lifting and even today before practice, we put in extra reps. We are pushing a lot to get a sharper edge on the competition this year."

Baker is no stranger to the Southwest program. She's spent the past three years as the junior varsity coach before being promoted in April.

She took over the program with a vision that the more together players are as a program, from freshman to varsity, the more Southwest can accomplish in the short and long term.

"I really do think we take these girls and really focus on what makes a good teammate, not just a good team," Baker said. "Like, we don't just have a couple of good setters or hitters, we have a full team that works together. When we are as strong as one, I think we are going to go a lot further."

So far, that has been true in practice.

"Baker has definitely been very helpful to give us a common goal to work towards," Lionberger said. "She has been very heavy into that we have a goal of getting past the first round of state, (and) go farther than we have in past years.

"So, (she's) pushing us in conditioning and in practice that every rep matters and to push ourselves to that extra edge so that we can break through at state, not just get there."

Baker's experience as a coach at the lower levels in the program has also helped her get a quick start. The players know her, and she knows them.

"(Baker) knows what we are capable of because she has been around the past couple of years, so it has been really nice," senior Brinly Christensen said. "She knows what we can do, and just pushes us to be our best because we want to outlast those teams in five-set matches and be able to push through."

Although the Silver Hawks have six returning starters, they did lose a couple of key players from last season. Shaylee Meyers was one of the best players in the state, and Karli Symonsberger and Courtney Holsteen were two other valuable contributors.

But there's been a collective effort among the team to fill their shoes.

"I would say this year, we have a lot of good tools across the board and I would say that we have the trust and faith in each other to put the ball away," Christensen said. "I think a bunch of different people have stepped up in big moments and have shown what they can do. So, definitely, coming up this year, there is a bunch of different people that have been able to step up and fill those roles."

Southwest has some big goals. And with Class A having some very good teams at the top, it will be tough for any team to make it out of the first round of state.

But the Silver Hawks feel confident in themselves to achieve their goals.

"I think we know that there is such great competition around, but we have faith in our abilities to the point it doesn't matter who we are playing," Christensen said. "We are going to take it to them no matter what. I think that we just have a good belief in our team and each other that will help us overcome the challenges that the season presents."

Southwest opens its season against Norfolk on Thursday before playing No. 4 Lincoln Pius X in a triangular next week.