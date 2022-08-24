Prep volleyball preview: Meet the 11 city teams

It comes as no surprise, but the Capital City is once again packed with volleyball talent. Here's a team-by-team view at each program.

Lincoln Christian

2021: 9-20.

Coach: Lindsay Burkey.

Returning starters: Paisley Darst, sr.; Lauren Swan, sr.; Isabelle McEwen, sr.

Season outlook: Christian's rotation will be a mix of some young players and some more experienced. Heading into Year 2 with Burkey at the helm, the Crusaders can make a jump.

Lincoln East

2021: 18-18.

Coach: Nicole Johnson.

Returning starters: Brooklyn Fuchs, sr.; Shandy Fa’ali’i, jr.; Aaliyah Bradford, jr.; Megan Waters, jr.; Brynn Carey, sr.

Season outlook: The Spartans return a lot of production from last season. A tough schedule awaits, but they should be competitive.

Lincoln High

2021: 18-15.

Coach: Stephanie Wilcox.

Returning starters: Khami Itzen, sr.; Ivy Fox-Hays, sr.; Nicole Haywood, sr.; Holly Stoebner, sr.; Faith Van Eck, sr.

Season outlook: The Links started hot last season, and are looking to surprise again this year. LHS lacks some height that other teams have but should make up for it on the back end.

Lincoln Lutheran

2021: 38-2 (Class C-1 state champion).

Coach: Sue Ziegler.

Returning starters: Abby Wachal, sr.; Keri Leimbach, so.; Elecea Saathoff, sr.

Season outlook: The Warriors have dropped from Class C-1 to C-2, and they will still be contenders to win it all again. A strong summer should carry momentum into the season.

Northeast

2021: 12-21.

Coach: Craig Songster.

Returning starters: Doneelah Washington, jr.; Laney Songster, jr.; Tasia Sadler, jr.; Genna LeMay, jr.

Season outlook: The Rockets return 95% of their offense from a season ago. Improving the defense will be key for them to be competitive and successful.

North Star

2021: 14-20.

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz.

Returning starters: Ava Densberger, jr.; Ali Jacobs, jr.; Abby Lottman, jr.; Macey Roth, jr.; Hailey Boltz, so.

Season outlook: A strong junior class will take the headlines for the Gators this season, as will other underclassmen. North Star is looking to be more dynamic on offense.

Northwest

2021: (new school)

Coach: Whitney Roth.

Notable players: Isabella Butters, fr.; Charlotte Coughlin, so.; Chante Dowd, jr.; Ava Fisser, so.; Raegan Hoer, so.; Lilly Keifer, fr.; Gabi Kerr, so.; Hanna Pearson, fr.; Charlee Taylor, jr.; Jayla Winters, so.

Season outlook: First-year school Northwest is still developing, but after workouts this summer, shows some progress. With no seniors, gaining varsity experience will be critical for the Falcons' young roster.

Parkview Christian

Coach: Hannah Sexton.

(Did not submit preseason information)

Pius X

2021: 23-12.

Coach: Katie Wenz.

Returning starters: Lanie Brott, sr.; Adison Markowski, sr.; Claire Gokie, sr.; Mikenna Humm, sr.; Sidda Hagedorn, jr.; Gia Miller, sr.; Madelyn Navrkal, sr.

Season outlook: The Thunderbolts return all but one player from last year's team. After missing state a year ago, they're eager to return.

Southeast

2021: 4-30.

Coach: Rob Huebner.

Returning starters: Lucy Cogan, jr.; Kya Branch, jr.; Chloe Fitzgibbons, sr.; Natalie Wardlow, so.; Kacey Porter, so.; Catrice Olds, jr.

Season outlook: The Knights have plenty of returning players looking to improve from the past few seasons. Huebner takes over after stints at Omaha Westside, Raymond Central and Auburn.

Southwest

2021: 30-5 (Class A state qualifier).

Coach: Jessica Baker.

Returning starters: Brinley Christensen, sr.; Emerson Lionberger, jr.; Abbie Appleget, jr.; Malayah Long, jr.; Alli Mullin, sr.; Teagan Little, jr.

Season outlook: The Silver Hawks have experience coming back after making state a year ago. Their focus has been on coming together and being more balanced.