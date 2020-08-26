Prep volleyball preview: A closer look at the Capital City teams

Outlook: The Rockets experienced growing pains last year as a young team, but they should improve their win total. Bahm is a four-year starter at outside hitter and will be the Rockets’ source of offense, while the Pryce twins form a solid link at libero and setter.

North Star

2019: 11-22.

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Heitz.

Returning starters: Frankie Curren, sr.; Kinsley Ragland, jr.; Saylor Schaefer, sr.; Delaney Warner, sr.

Outlook: Nelson-Heitz returns to the Navigator helm after five years away and will look to combine youth with experience. Schaefer and Ragland will take on bigger roles in the offense, while freshmen Abby Lottman and Macy Roth will make immediate impacts.

Parkview Christian

2019: 3-24.

Coach: Hannah Sexton.

Returning starters: Anessa Anderson, jr.; Renae Brooks, jr. Veda Stoll, jr.