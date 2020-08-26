Prep volleyball preview: A closer look at the Capital City teams

Christian
2019: 17-16.
Coach: Lisa Bartels.
Returning starters: Addie Ehlers, jr.; Brielle Power, jr.; Jenna Wilftong, jr.
Outlook: The Crusaders lose six seniors from last year’s team, including Alexis Johnson’s 300-plus kills. First-year coach Bartels has a young team which features Power, a versatile setter/hitter and a tall front row via Ehlers and Wiltfong.
East
2019: 15-21.
Coach: Nicole Gingery.
Returning starters: Brooke McCartney, sr.; Delaney Novy, sr.; Brooke Peltz, sr.; Emma Rust, sr.; Haley Sprackling, sr.; AnnaLee Ventling-Brown, sr.
Outlook: Coming off a losing season, East’s group of motivated seniors will aim for improvement. Peltz led the Spartans with more than 300 kills last year, while Ventling-Brown and Sprackling will lead the charge at middle blocker.
Lincoln High
2019: 13-21.
Coach: Stephanie Wilcox.
Returning starters: Paige Christopherson, jr.; Ariana Hoagland, jr.; Kyndal Hudson, sr.; Gillian Kohl, sr.; Taylor Sluka, sr.; Faith Van Eck, so.; Tyrah Woods, jr.
Outlook: The Links should be much improved from last year’s young, inexperienced run. Hudson and Wood combined for more than 400 kills last year, while Van Eck impressed defensively as a freshman and has room to grow in year two.
Lutheran
2019: 37-3 (Class C-1 champion).
Coach: Sue Ziegler.
Returning starters: Ashlyn Deboer, jr.; Raegan Holle, jr.; Molli Martin, jr.; Abby Wachal, so.; Abi Wohlgemuth, sr.
Outlook: The Warriors no longer have Marriah Buss, but a talented group of juniors is ready to step up in her place. Wohlgemuth is a key leader at middle blocker and combines with Wachal to earn kills, as the Warriors should be strong at the net again this year.
Northeast
2019: 4-30.
Coach: Craig Songster.
Returning starters: Maddie Bahm, sr.; Maleaka Boedhram, jr.; Andrea Pryce, jr.; Samantha Pryce, jr.
Outlook: The Rockets experienced growing pains last year as a young team, but they should improve their win total. Bahm is a four-year starter at outside hitter and will be the Rockets’ source of offense, while the Pryce twins form a solid link at libero and setter.
North Star
2019: 11-22.
Coach: Kristi Nelson-Heitz.
Returning starters: Frankie Curren, sr.; Kinsley Ragland, jr.; Saylor Schaefer, sr.; Delaney Warner, sr.
Outlook: Nelson-Heitz returns to the Navigator helm after five years away and will look to combine youth with experience. Schaefer and Ragland will take on bigger roles in the offense, while freshmen Abby Lottman and Macy Roth will make immediate impacts.
Parkview Christian
2019: 3-24.
Coach: Hannah Sexton.
Returning starters: Anessa Anderson, jr.; Renae Brooks, jr. Veda Stoll, jr.
Outlook: Without a senior on its roster, Parkview has a young team and a new coach in Sexton. Stoll and Brooks are experienced outside hitters while Anderson provides the leadership as libero.
Pius X
2019: 29-6 (Class A state tournament).
Coach: Katie Wenz.
Returning starters: Adison Markowski, so.; Alexis Markowski, sr.; Miriam Miller, sr.; Hannah Pham, sr.; Kylen Sealock, sr.; Cora Thomas, sr.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts are loaded with seniors who helped Pius X make a run to state a year ago. Pius X has a stellar offense led by Sealock at outside hitter, Alexis Markowski at middle blocker and two strong setters in Pham and Adison Markowski.
Southeast
2019: 20-16.
Coach: Paige Hubl.
Returning starters: Grace Nichols, sr.; Brittany Wulf, sr.; Tiffany Wulf, sr.
Outlook: Brittany Wulf has back-to-back seasons with more than 300 kills and will look to make it three in a row with the help of her sister Tiffany. The Knights will need some young players to step up at positions like setter and libero.
Southwest
2019: 22-13.
Coach: Mark Novotny.
Returning starters: Carly Coen, sr.; Lauren Dirks, sr.; Courtney Holsteen, jr.; Shaylee Myers, jr.; Teghan Sullivan, sr.; Liz Tomlin, sr.
Outlook: Myers had more than 400 kills last season for the Silver Hawks, while Tomlin and Holsteen are both talented attackers as well. Southwest has the talent to make a state tournament run this year.
