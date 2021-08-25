Prep volleyball preview: A closer look at the Capital City teams

Season outlook: The Links return nearly everyone from last season, including four seniors. Led by Woods, who has more than 500 career kills, and junior Van Eck, the Links look to finish above .500 again.

Lutheran

2020: 30-8 (Class C-1 state qualifier).

Coach: Sue Ziegler.

Returning letterwinners: Abby Wachal, jr.; Raegan Holle, sr.; Ashlyn Deboer, sr.; Molli Martin, sr.; Katelynn Oxley, sr.; Shanae Bergt, sr.; Erika Young, jr.

Season outlook: The Warriors return nearly everyone, making them a viable contender for the state title again this year in Class C-1. Junior Abby Wachal is one of the best players in the city and state. The team looks to make its fifth state tournament appearance in a row.

Northeast

2020: 5-21.

Coach: Craig Songster.

Returning starters: Samantha Pryce, sr.; Andrea Pryce, sr.; Maleaka Boedhram, sr.; Tasia Sader, so.